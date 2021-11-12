Friday News, November 12, 2021

Sunset at 5:15pm this afternoon. Reminder: It’s ‘Deer Season’. Use extra caution while driving around dusk and dawn.
Clemmons: Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park opens this evening (Nov 12). The Festival of Lights continues thru January 1, 2022. Nightly from 6pm-11pm. https://www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/#home
Covid vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 are underway. To help families find a vaccination site for their kids, the State Health Department (NC-DHHS) has put together a helpful tool: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/kids/locations
*Vaccine link for teenagers and adults, including boosters https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
Update: The wild fire on an unhabituated section of Sauratown Mountain has burned over 25 acres as of Thursday. The cause of the fire is still unknown. www.journalnow.com
Another supply chain disruption? Popular drugs like Adderall, oxycodone and insulin are running low nationwide. The FDA currently lists over 100 medications in short supply. Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/drugshortages/
https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/fda-reports-more-than-100-drug-shortages-nationwide/
BabyCenter’s list of top baby names for 2021 is out and for the first time in 11 years, there’s a new top choice for girls. Olivia replaces Sophia as the most-popular name with Sophia dipping down to number 5.
https://www.mlive.com/news/2021/11/theres-a-new-no-1-name-for-baby-girls-top-20-baby-names-for-2021.htm
Here are BabyCenter’s top names for girls and boys for 2021…
Top girl names
- Olivia
- Emma
- Amelia
- Ava
- Sophia
- Charlotte
- Isabella
- Mia
- Luna
- Harper
Top boy names:
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- Elijah
- Lucas
- Levi
- Mason
- Asher
- James
- Ethan
(FRI) State High School Football playoffs. Second round tonight (NOV 12)
CLASS 4-A WEST
East Forsyth at Charlotte Ardrey Kell
Glenn hosting Charlotte Myers Park
Grimsley hosting Indian Trail Porter Ridge
CLASS 3-A WEST
North Davidson hosting Hickory
Ledford at Dudley
https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/nchsaa-playoff-update/article
College Hoops tonight…
Wake Forest hosting Western Carolina TONIGHT (Nov 12) at the Joel (7:30pm)
https://godeacs.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule/2021-22
College Football (Saturday games)
Wake Forest hosting N.C. State in Winston-Salem. Kick off at 7:30pm.
Both teams are nationally ranked and in the thick of ACC conference play.
BOONE: App State hosting South Alabama at 2:30pm
Raleigh-Durham International Airport was dealing with a major power outage this morning. According to WRAL-TV, the cause of the outage was water leaking into an electrical box. Terminal 2 was closed. Terminal 1, which services Southwest Airlines, remained operational. https://www.wxii12.com/article/raleigh-major-outage-rdu-water-leak/38233246
Update: A ninth person has died as a result of the ‘crowd surge’ at that Houston music festival a week ago. The young lady was only 22 years old.
Houston police now say the investigation into the crush could take months, and questions remain over who should be held accountable. A slew of lawsuits have been filed by families of victims and survivors against rapper and organizer Travis Scott and others. https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/11/us/travis-scott-concert-houston-thursday/index.html
MORAVIAN STAR WORKSHOPS at Historic Bethabara Park
Learn how to make a traditional Moravian star ornament at one of three upcoming Saturday workshops (this Saturday, Nov 13, plus DEC 04 + DEC 11) from 10am until 1pm.
Materials will be provided (bring your own pair of scissors).
Take home a completed 4.5” Moravian star ornament at the end of the 3 hour workshop. The cost is $25.00 per person. Pre-registration is required.
Contact Frank Brown at (336) 397-7586 or frankb@cityofws.org
In theaters: ‘The Most Reluctant Convert: The Untold Story of C.S. Lewis’
is based on the stage play of the same name and stars Max McLean in the lead role as a middle-aged CS Lewis. Playing in theaters through November 18. https://www.cslewismovie.com/
Locally, AMC Hanes Mall 12 (Winston-Salem) starting this Friday, NOV 12, 2021.
https://www.christianheadlines.com/contributors/michael-foust/cs-lewis-movie-rocks-box-office-with-sellouts-expands-through-nov-18.html
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- FDA: Is your medication on the ‘short supply’ list? - November 12, 2021
- Top Baby Names for 2021 - November 12, 2021
- Friday News, November 12, 2021 - November 12, 2021