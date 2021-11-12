Search
Friday News, November 12, 2021

Friday News, November 12, 2021

Sunset at 5:15pm this afternoon. Reminder: It’s ‘Deer Season’. Use extra caution while driving around dusk and dawn.

 

Clemmons: Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park opens this evening (Nov 12). The Festival of Lights continues thru January 1, 2022.   Nightly from 6pm-11pm. https://www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/#home

 

Covid vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 are underway. To help families find a vaccination site for their kids, the State Health Department (NC-DHHS) has put together a helpful tool: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/kids/locations

*Vaccine link for teenagers and adults, including boosters https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

 

Update: The wild fire on an unhabituated section of Sauratown Mountain has burned over 25 acres as of Thursday. The cause of the fire is still unknown. www.journalnow.com

 

Another supply chain disruption? Popular drugs like Adderall, oxycodone and insulin are running low nationwide. The FDA currently lists over 100 medications in short supply. Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm   www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/drugshortages/

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/fda-reports-more-than-100-drug-shortages-nationwide/

 

BabyCenter’s list of top baby names for 2021 is out and for the first time in 11 years, there’s a new top choice for girls. Olivia replaces Sophia as the most-popular name with Sophia dipping down to number 5.

https://www.mlive.com/news/2021/11/theres-a-new-no-1-name-for-baby-girls-top-20-baby-names-for-2021.htm

Here are BabyCenter’s top names for girls and boys for 2021…

Top girl names

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Amelia
  4. Ava
  5. Sophia
  6. Charlotte
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Luna
  10. Harper

 

Top boy names:

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. Lucas
  6. Levi
  7. Mason
  8. Asher
  9. James
  10. Ethan

 

 

 

 

(FRI) State High School Football playoffs. Second round tonight (NOV 12)

CLASS 4-A WEST

East Forsyth at Charlotte Ardrey Kell

Glenn hosting Charlotte Myers Park

Grimsley hosting Indian Trail Porter Ridge

CLASS 3-A WEST

North Davidson hosting Hickory

Ledford at Dudley

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/nchsaa-playoff-update/article

 

College Hoops tonight…

Wake Forest hosting Western Carolina TONIGHT (Nov 12) at the Joel (7:30pm)

https://godeacs.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule/2021-22

 

College Football (Saturday games)

Wake Forest hosting N.C. State in Winston-Salem. Kick off at 7:30pm.

Both teams are nationally ranked and in the thick of ACC conference play.

BOONE: App State hosting South Alabama at 2:30pm

 

 

Raleigh-Durham International Airport was dealing with a major power outage this morning.  According to WRAL-TV, the cause of the outage was water leaking into an electrical box. Terminal 2 was closed. Terminal 1, which services Southwest Airlines, remained operational. https://www.wxii12.com/article/raleigh-major-outage-rdu-water-leak/38233246

 

Update: A ninth person has died as a result of the ‘crowd surge’ at that Houston music festival a week ago. The young lady was only 22 years old.

Houston police now say the investigation into the crush could take months, and  questions remain over who should be held accountable. A slew of lawsuits have been filed by families of victims and survivors against rapper and organizer Travis Scott and others.  https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/11/us/travis-scott-concert-houston-thursday/index.html

 

MORAVIAN STAR WORKSHOPS at Historic Bethabara Park

Learn how to make a traditional Moravian star ornament at one of three upcoming Saturday workshops (this Saturday, Nov 13, plus DEC 04 + DEC 11) from 10am until 1pm. 

Materials will be provided (bring your own pair of scissors).

Take home a completed 4.5” Moravian star ornament at the end of the 3 hour workshop. The cost is $25.00 per person. Pre-registration is required.

Contact Frank Brown at (336) 397-7586 or frankb@cityofws.org

 

In theaters: ‘The Most Reluctant Convert: The Untold Story of C.S. Lewis’

 is based on the stage play of the same name and stars Max McLean in the lead role as a middle-aged CS Lewis. Playing in theaters through November 18. https://www.cslewismovie.com/

Locally, AMC Hanes Mall 12 (Winston-Salem) starting this Friday, NOV 12, 2021.

https://www.christianheadlines.com/contributors/michael-foust/cs-lewis-movie-rocks-box-office-with-sellouts-expands-through-nov-18.html

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Community Events

Sep
6
Mon
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 6 @ 6:30 pm – Nov 29 @ 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video series and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. GriefShare is FREE, however, registration is recommended https://www.griefshare.org/groups/133398 336-788-7600 Childcare not available
Sep
13
Mon
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
DivorceCare @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Sep 13 @ 6:00 pm – Dec 6 @ 8:00 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336.962.1596
Nov
1
Mon
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry and at the front desk. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 5’s and 6’s are always needed! Baby Wipes Formula (Similac, Enfamil, and Gerber) Maternity Clothing- sizes L, XL, XXL Larger Baby clothes-[...]
