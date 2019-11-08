Friday News, November 08, 2019 

Teachers could get a pay raise through an offer by the state GOP leaders.

Gov. Roy Cooper has until Monday to decide whether to sign Senate Bill 354, veto it, or let it become law without his signature, which he has done with two bills. The bill would raise public school employees’ pay by an average 3.9%, retroactive to July 1.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/teachers-could-get-raises-through-an-offer-by-the-state/article_169be63b-16eb-51bc-bbbe-7562949c630e.html

Headline of the Morning “Think of it as a ‘heated glove’ for your mouse pad?”

Your freezing-cold office has met its match. Check out this USB heated mouse pad that will keep you warm while you work. The mouse pad has a built-in heating pad.

The heating pad is separate from the mouse pad, so you can choose to use separately. It’s approximately 8.5 by 11 inches and comes in bright pink.

https://twentytwowords.com/heated-mouse-pad-cocoon-perfect-solution-arctic-tundra-office/

Patient-safety grades for Forsyth Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center were unchanged in the latest analysis by The Leapfrog Group, a national non-profit organization. Altogether, there were 10 Piedmont hospitals with an A grade, four with a B and three with a C. Leapfrog reviews 28 measures of patient safety,

https://www.journalnow.com/business/forsyth-retains-a-grade-wake-forest-baptist-stays-at-c/article_450321aa-8295-526d-9720-f16c1cfe2245.html

A High Point University student accused of planning a campus shooting has bonded out of jail. 19 year old Paul Steber, of Boston, during an interview with police, admitted to plotting the shooting and was deemed a “threat to society,” according to court documents.

A federal ban on flavored vape products is expected soon.

The action comes after a nationwide outbreak of more than 1,600 cases of vaping-related lung injuries resulting in at least 34 deaths. Vaping products sold in vape stores will be exempt from the possible ban. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/11/07/

The Salvation Army needing ‘bell ringers’ at their Red Kettles

Dates: November 14 to December 24 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To volunteer, contact Laura Gobble at 336-481-7324 4/laura.gobble@uss.salvationarmy.org or visit RegisterToRing.com.

Give the Gift of Life: Upcoming Blood Drives

Schedule an appointment online: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results

Operation Christmas Child: Start collecting items now!

What Goes in My Shoebox? Check out the News Blog…

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/what-goes-in-my-shoebox-suggestions/

National collection week is November 18-25th…

College Football

#22 Wake Forest on the road at Virginia Tech SAT @ 3:30pm

App State on the road playing South Carolina on Saturday. Kick off at 7pm.

Winston-Salem State University hosting Fayetteville State

At Bowman Gray Stadium. Kick off at 2pm on Saturday.

Veteran’s Day is coming up this Monday, November 11, 2019

Check out these Veterans Day happenings…

Saturday, NOV 09

The Winston-Salem Veterans Day parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The parade will run along Fourth Street to Liberty Street and end at Corpening Plaza.

Sunday, NOV 10

Wake Forest University – Salute to Veterans basketball games

Sunday, men’s game at 2 p.m.; women’s game at 5 p.m.

Free to veterans, active military and first responders.

Pick-up tickets 60 minutes prior to game time at the Salute to Veterans table.

Monday, NOV 11

Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park in Kernersville

*Veterans Day program at 11am.

The ceremony will feature a Marine Color Guard, bagpipes, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities to honor all those who serve our country – past and present.

Veterans Day Parade

Monday afternoon at 4pm along Main Street in Uptown Lexington

The Parade will begin near Lexington Senior High and travel South on Main Street.

K&W Cafeterias

Complimentary meal for ALL veterans, active duty and military personnel

From 11 a.m. to closing on Monday.

Military ID or proof of military service will be required.

The meal includes choice of entrée, two vegetables, and bread.

Every guest will also receive a $5 off voucher (off future purchase of $20 or more).

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/veterans-day-observances-changes/

Kohl’s is known for offering a 15% military discount on Mondays.

Now, Kohl’s is sweetening the deal by giving active-duty service members, veterans and their immediate families 30% off store items nationwide now thru Monday (Nov 11) Costumers must show a valid military ID.

https://www.kctv5.com/kohl-s-increasing-its-military-discount-to-for-veterans-day/article