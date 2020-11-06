Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Friday News, November 06, 2020

Friday News, November 06, 2020

Verne HillNov 06, 2020Comments Off on Friday News, November 06, 2020

Like

Election 2020: Get the latest results from races in North Carolina on the News Blog at wbfj.fm   Source: NC State Board of Election website

 

Headline of the Morning: ‘Company offering $9,000 for someone to do this?’

The Norwegian makers of the internet browser ‘Opera’ are offering a $9,000 payday for a two week dream job -browsing the Web for fun. The company said the selected “Personal Browser” will spend two weeks performing online activities such as hunting for memes, watching cute baby animal videos and researching unusual topics while livestreaming the experience on Opera’s social media channels. 😊

https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2020/11/03/Company-offering-9000-for-someone-to-browse-the-Internet/

 

Starbucks: Those red cups and holiday drinks are back starting TODAY (Nov 6).

Get a reusable collectible holiday cup for free. Just order any size handcrafted holiday beverage while supplies last. *The drinks can be ordered hot, iced or blended as a Frappuccino.   Fall beverages include…

Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Eggnog Latte, Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew, Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate, Salted Caramel Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/business/2020/11/05/starbucks-holiday-drinks-red-cups-2020-november-return-eggnog-peppermint/6173250002/

 

‘COVID HOPE’ is available for those having trouble paying rent and utilities during the pandemic. Utility payments will be made directly to the utility provider for up to six months of past due essential utilities for eligible low- and- moderate-income renters.

Renters who need rent or utility assistance can apply online at www.nc211.org/hope

or call 211 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/nc-governor-not-ready-to-tighten-restrictions-but-warns-covid-19-metrics-are-headed-in

 

 

Scam Alert: The IRS and state tax agencies are warned of a new text scam created by thieves that trick people into disclosing bank account information under the guise of receiving the $1,200 Economic Impact Payment.

People who receive this text scam should take a screen shot of the text message that they received and then include the screenshot in an email to phishing@irs.gov with the following information: Date/Time/Timezone that they received the text message

The number that appeared on their Caller ID

The number that received the text message

The IRS does not send unsolicited texts or emails.

The IRS does not call people with threats of jail or lawsuits, nor does it demand tax payments on gift cards. Details at www.IRS.gov.

 

Event for Veterans. Drive-thru Veterans recognition event happening next Friday, NOV 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, at the old Sears parking lot at Hanes Mall.

Veterans will be treated to a ballpark style lunch, compliments of Flow GMC in Winston-Salem. Participants are asked to remain in their cars during the event.

Registration is required, just email Don Timmons at VeteranEvent@TrellisSupport.org.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-is-the-city-of-winston-salem-going-to-delay-leaf-pick-up/

NOTE:

 

 

 

 

 

If you voted on Election Day and fed your ballot into the tabulator at your polling location – your vote counted.

That’s the word that state and local election officials are trying to get out as they get swamped by lots of telephone calls and emails from nervous voters who can’t find a record that they voted on the state election website.

Be patient and trust that your ballot counted, election officials said.

When people vote on Election Day, they fill out a voter application form that has a bar code on it. The record that someone voted on Election Day can’t go into the system until that bar code is scanned. That’s what election workers are doing this week.

It can take several days to scan all the application forms. And several weeks for the data to make it to the state website for checking by a voter, state election officials said.

*Some people who cast their ballots during early voting are also getting confused because they can’t find a record. That’s because an early vote is technically considered a type of absentee ballot.

Use the ‘Voter Search Tool’ on the state board of election’s website to check your status.  It may take a few days to 2 weeks to update.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/news/press-releases/2020/11/05/how-know-your-vote-counted-north-carolina

Note: As long as an absentee ballot is postmarked by Nov 3 (last Tuesday), it will count – if it arrives through the mail by Nov. 12.

Ballots cast on Election Day “were immediately recorded on a memory card, and your votes were reported on election night as part of the unofficial results,” said Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the N.C. State Board of Elections, in a statement widely distributed Thursday.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/yes-your-election-day-vote-counted-in-winston-salem-and-forsyth-county/

Check YOUR vote: https://www.ncsbe.gov/news/press-releases/2020/11/05/how-know-your-vote-counted-north-carolina

 

 

FACT: More than 80% of the blood collected by the American Red Cross

comes from local blood drives. Blood donations are down, but the need is still real.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/10/22/covid-19-pandemic-stifles-blood-donations-when-hospitals-need-most/6003532002/

Give the Gift of Life: Find a blood drive near you on our events page at wbfj.fm.

Download the FREE donation APP from the American Red Cross  

Details at RedCrossBlood.org and the Blood Donor App

 

Traffic Alert: It’s ‘Deer Season’

NCDOT: October, November and December are the 3 worst months for animal related crashes. Deer account for about 90% of all animal-related crashes statewide.

*Deer are typically on the move early morning and again early evening. NC-DMV

 

Settle up your ‘parking fines’ with school supplies? 

The City of Greensboro is accepting new school supplies or cash donations to the G-E-A Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines through December 15.   Details on the news Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.yesweekly.com/education/greensboro-accepting-parking-fines-paid-in-school-supplies-now-through-december-15/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostDrive-Thru Veterans Event happening Nov 13
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Election 2020: Did my vote count? Short answer, yes…

Verne HillNov 06, 2020

IRS: Scam alert

Verne HillNov 06, 2020

S@5: Joy Ranch with Dan Austin

Verne HillNov 06, 2020

Community Events

Nov
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 24 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Also, you can sponsor a child this Christmas! http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Th... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Th... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Nov 25 all-day
Non-perishable items are needed to help make Thanksgiving Meal Boxes for those in need throughout the community. Items needed: stuffing mix, canned yams, green beans, canned pumpkin & more! Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon)[...]
all-day The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 24 all-day
Non-perishable food items (especially cereal) to donate to the food pantry and for children in need throughout the community. Also, you are encouraged to select a child’s name through the Angel Tree program this Christmas![...]
all-day Winston-Salem Rescue Mission Nee... @ Winston-Salem Rescue Mission (Winston-Salem)
Winston-Salem Rescue Mission Nee... @ Winston-Salem Rescue Mission (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Several items are needed for the food pantry, such as… Canned Vegetables, Coffee, Cereal, Oatmeal, Jelly, Cooking Oil & other items. Also, as the holiday season approaches… VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED!! http://www.wsrescue.org 336.723.1848
Nov
6
Fri
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2020
Operation Christmas Child 2020
Nov 6 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoebox with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas this[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes