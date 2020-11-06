Friday News, November 06, 2020

Election 2020: Get the latest results from races in North Carolina on the News Blog at wbfj.fm Source: NC State Board of Election website

Headline of the Morning: ‘Company offering $9,000 for someone to do this?’

The Norwegian makers of the internet browser ‘Opera’ are offering a $9,000 payday for a two week dream job -browsing the Web for fun. The company said the selected “Personal Browser” will spend two weeks performing online activities such as hunting for memes, watching cute baby animal videos and researching unusual topics while livestreaming the experience on Opera’s social media channels. 😊

Starbucks: Those red cups and holiday drinks are back starting TODAY (Nov 6).

Get a reusable collectible holiday cup for free. Just order any size handcrafted holiday beverage while supplies last. *The drinks can be ordered hot, iced or blended as a Frappuccino. Fall beverages include…

Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Eggnog Latte, Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew, Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate, Salted Caramel Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha.

‘COVID HOPE’ is available for those having trouble paying rent and utilities during the pandemic. Utility payments will be made directly to the utility provider for up to six months of past due essential utilities for eligible low- and- moderate-income renters.

Renters who need rent or utility assistance can apply online at www.nc211.org/hope

or call 211 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

Scam Alert: The IRS and state tax agencies are warned of a new text scam created by thieves that trick people into disclosing bank account information under the guise of receiving the $1,200 Economic Impact Payment.

People who receive this text scam should take a screen shot of the text message that they received and then include the screenshot in an email to phishing@irs.gov with the following information: Date/Time/Timezone that they received the text message

The number that appeared on their Caller ID

The number that received the text message

The IRS does not send unsolicited texts or emails.

The IRS does not call people with threats of jail or lawsuits, nor does it demand tax payments on gift cards. Details at www.IRS.gov.

Event for Veterans. Drive-thru Veterans recognition event happening next Friday, NOV 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, at the old Sears parking lot at Hanes Mall.

Veterans will be treated to a ballpark style lunch, compliments of Flow GMC in Winston-Salem. Participants are asked to remain in their cars during the event.

Registration is required, just email Don Timmons at VeteranEvent@TrellisSupport.org.

NOTE:

If you voted on Election Day and fed your ballot into the tabulator at your polling location – your vote counted.

That’s the word that state and local election officials are trying to get out as they get swamped by lots of telephone calls and emails from nervous voters who can’t find a record that they voted on the state election website.

Be patient and trust that your ballot counted, election officials said.

When people vote on Election Day, they fill out a voter application form that has a bar code on it. The record that someone voted on Election Day can’t go into the system until that bar code is scanned. That’s what election workers are doing this week.

It can take several days to scan all the application forms. And several weeks for the data to make it to the state website for checking by a voter, state election officials said.

*Some people who cast their ballots during early voting are also getting confused because they can’t find a record. That’s because an early vote is technically considered a type of absentee ballot.

Use the ‘Voter Search Tool’ on the state board of election’s website to check your status. It may take a few days to 2 weeks to update.

Note: As long as an absentee ballot is postmarked by Nov 3 (last Tuesday), it will count – if it arrives through the mail by Nov. 12.

Ballots cast on Election Day “were immediately recorded on a memory card, and your votes were reported on election night as part of the unofficial results,” said Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the N.C. State Board of Elections, in a statement widely distributed Thursday.

FACT: More than 80% of the blood collected by the American Red Cross

comes from local blood drives. Blood donations are down, but the need is still real.

Give the Gift of Life: Find a blood drive near you on our events page at wbfj.fm.

Download the FREE donation APP from the American Red Cross

Traffic Alert: It’s ‘Deer Season’

NCDOT: October, November and December are the 3 worst months for animal related crashes. Deer account for about 90% of all animal-related crashes statewide.

*Deer are typically on the move early morning and again early evening. NC-DMV

Settle up your ‘parking fines’ with school supplies?

The City of Greensboro is accepting new school supplies or cash donations to the G-E-A Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines through December 15. Details on the news Blog at wbfj.fm

