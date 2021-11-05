Search
Friday News, November 05, 2021

Friday News, November 05, 2021

Below normal temperatures through the weekend

 Veterans Parade in Winston-Salem this Saturday morning (Nov 6)  The parade will begin at 10am at Spring and Fourth streets then head east on Fourth Street to Liberty Street, winding up at Corpening Plaza. NOTE: Come early – At 9am Saturday morning there will be a display of military trucks, speakers, the national anthem, 21-gun salute, and free coffee in front of Foothills on west Fourth Street. Everyone invited (dog friendly event).

*Hosted by the Triad Vietnam Veterans Association

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-veterans-parade-to-be-held/

Veterans Day is next Thursday (NOV 11)

 

(Saturday) Winston-Salem / Forsyth County schools hosting their ‘Choice and Magnet School Showcase’ this Saturday (Nov 6) from 10am-2pm. Location: Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/site/default.aspx1

 

Paws in the Park

STROLL through Tanglewood Park and enjoy the Festival of Lights display with your ‘furry friends’!  Two nights: Monday and Tuesday evenings (Nov 8 + 9).

*Festive Christmas Lights, Food truck rodeo, SHOPPING and more.

Advance Ticket Purchase is required.

This a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Davie County (contributing to important programs such as spay/neuter, adoption, and community pet food pantry).

NOTE: Advance Ticket Purchase is required.

Your ticket will allow admission to the event at a specific date/time, November 8 or 9 at 5:30 or 7:00pm. Purchase tickets and event details:  https://www.eventbrite.com/…/paws-in-the-park-2021.    Questions? Email admin@hsdavie.org

 

The National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York welcomed three new inductees this week. The three: American Girl doll, the board game Risk and…SAND?

Sand was chosen as a “creative material suitable for pouring, scooping, sieving, raking, and measuring.”  Judges had higher praise for ‘wet sand’ which offers even better opportunities for kids to “construct, shape, and sculpt.” Agreed!

https://apnews.com/article/oddities-lifestyle-business-games-toys-

 

SUNDAY: International Day of Prayer for persecuted Christians (Nov. 7)

It’s a day for all believers around the world to come together to lift up those who have been silenced, tortured, or imprisoned for boldly sharing the Word of God.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/november/christians-around-the-world-to-commemorate-persecuted-church-on-international-day-of-prayer-this-sunday

 

Quote of the Day

“Surfing is like skiing but the mountain is chasing you…” 

 

Traffic Alert: It’s ‘Deer Season

NCDOT: Deer account for about 90% of all animal-related crashes statewide.

Most crashes occur around dusk and dawn.

 

Fall Back: Turn your clocks BACK one hour this Saturday night.

Don’t forget to check your Smoke Alarms and Carbon Monoxide Detectors.

*Tackle these 7 home chores this Fall to make your home safer on the News Blog.  https://www.realsimple.com/home-organizing/daylight-saving-time-to-do-list

 

 

The Biden administration also announced vaccination and testing mandates will take effect January 4, 2022, for private businesses with 100 or more employees, certain health care workers and federal contractors

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/vaccine/explaining-vaccine-mandate/

 

Much of Europe is battling spikes in Covid infections.

Germany is reporting its highest number of daily new cases yesterday since the pandemic began. https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/05/us/five-things-november-5-trnd/index.html

 

Meanwhile in the US, vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 are underway.

To help families find a vaccination site for their kids, the State Health Department

(NC-DHHS) has put together a helpful tool: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/kids/locations

*Vaccine link for teenagers and adults, including boosters https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

 

NEW: Pfizer touting that its new experimental pill designed to fight Covid-19 reduced the risk of hospitalization and death (from Covid) for high-risk patients by about 90%.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/05/health/pfizer-covid-antiviral-pill/index.html

 

Down with the old. Peeler Elementary School in Greensboro to be demolished Friday after damage from tornado in 2018 and Arson.  https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/peeler-elementary-school-in-greensboro-to-be-demolished-friday-after-damage-from-tornado-arson/

 

 

 

WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Salvation through Grace… VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150

