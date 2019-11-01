Friday News, November 01, 2019  

If you are like me, I have several Bibles and scripture reference books collecting dust. Mission Cry ‘collects’ gently used Bibles and Christian books, then ships them to individuals over seas to 174 countries for distribution.

Mission Cry even ships children’s Bibles and gives them out to kids who want to learn more about Jesus.

BTW: Mission Cry has sent $13 million dollars worth of free Bibles and Christian books annually for the last 11 years. The spiritual impact = 1.5 million people.

Details how you can donate on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

http://cribooks.org/donate-books/#1555438259760-175f3743-5f03

Give the Gift of Life: Upcoming Blood Drives

(FRI) North Forsyth High School on Shattalon Drive (WS)

NOV 1st from 9am – 3pm

(SAT) Kernersville Area Tennis Association

Location: Fourth of July Park on West Mountain St.

NOV 2 from 10am til 2:30pm

Schedule an appointment online: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results

Job Alert: UPS is hiring!

TODAY (NOV 1) UPS is hosting their biggest hiring event of the year.

Information on UPS jobs in Greensboro and surrounding areas…

https://www.jobs-ups.com/brownfriday#categories

Municipal elections: Early voting ends TODAY (NOV 1)

Election Day is this Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/One-Stop_Early_Voting/2019/one-stop%20early%20voting_sites_hours_November2019.pdf “God is

Reminder: Marketplace Open Enrollment continues thru December 15, 2019.

Now is the time to visit HealthCare.gov to get ready for this year’s Open Enrollment and review your 2020 health plan options…

What to do with your left over pumpkin? Turn it into an outdoor bird feeder.

All you need is a pumpkin, 2 small sticks, twine and bird seed! And it’s easy!!

D-I-Y instructions from Audubon magazine on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.audubon.org/news/pumpkin-bird-feeder-makes-happy-harvest-birds?fbclid=IwAR3N6lOIUczTVSV0a_l2QoqhajWWNTAQIA4v941IuApfJYjsP6Ima5ynJlU

A memorial service for former Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Barker has been set for this Sunday (NOV 3) at 2:30 p.m. at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University. Family visitation would take place in Wait Chapel after the service. Arrangements are being handled by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes & Crematory.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/memorial-service-set-for-former-sheriff-barker/article_e79d7537-73f2-5d49-bc7e-0b6c4261d942.html

The funeral service for former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan will be this Sunday (NOV 3) at 2pm at First Presbyterian Church on N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

A visitation will follow the service at Mullin Life Center on N. Greene St., also in Greensboro. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/kay-hagan-funeral-arrangements-greensboro/83-fd750989-c29d-4902-a08a-17617dbd69cf

No Treat for App State last night in Boone…

Georgia Southern holding on to beat the Mountaineers…24-21

Handing App State its first loss of the season while dashing

hopes of going to the Cotton Bowl.

https://www.charlotteobserver.com/sports/college/football/article236832763.html

App State travels to South Carolina on November 9th. Kick off @ 7pm.

Wake Forest hosting NC State this Saturday @ BB&T Field.

Kick off at noon…

Winston-Salem State University Homecoming weekend

The Rams hosting Shaw University on Saturday. Kick off at 1:30 p.m.

High School Football Match-ups (NOV 1)

Only two weeks remain in the regular season for high school football ahead of next Saturday’s release of the state football pairings.

Reagan at West Forsyth

Davie County at East Forsyth

Reynolds at Glenn

Mount Tabor at Parkland

West Stokes at North Forsyth

Oak Grove at Thomasville

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/four-teams-are-tied-for-first-in-the-central-piedmont

Operation Christmas Child: Start collecting items now!

What Goes in My Shoebox? Check out the News Blog…

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/what-goes-in-my-shoebox-suggestions/

National collection week is November 18-25th…

The Greensboro Coliseum is turning 60.

And Greensboro residents will be getting a ‘gift’…FREE parking?

When you get your water bill, look for the Greensboro newsletter inside. On the back of the newsletter is a FREE parking coupon. The one-time coupon allows you to park at any event at the Greensboro coliseum for free through the end of February.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/greensboro-coliseum-parking-event-free-coupon-city-water-newsletter-one-february-concert/

Traffic Alert: Kernersville

EB Business 40 near the Hastings Hill Road bridge.

One lane will be CLOSED (eastbound) for several weeks while contractors perform work in connection with the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway.

That lane is scheduled to be reopened by November 25th.