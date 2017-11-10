Friday News, NOV 10, 2017   

Veterans Day is this Saturday, Nov. 11…

Triad activities planned for Veterans Day plus lots of special deals for veterans and active-duty military personnel on the News Blog. https://goo.gl/HLXfiL

Operation Christmas Child: National Collection Week is NOV 13 – 20, 2017

Shoebox OCC Changes for 2017: No toothpaste. NO candy. Plus, an increase to $9 donation per shoebox to cover shipping and expenses.

You can purchase shoebox-size plastic containers ($2.99 per box) plus items to pack in your shoebox gifts at all Hobby Lobby stores now thru Nov 20th.

Backers of a stadium at Reynolds High School overlooking Hanes Park won approval from the City-County Planning Board on Thursday for their site plan, although the project still has hurdles to leap if it is to become a reality. The approved site plan calls for a stadium with a maximum capacity of 2,040 spectators to be placed between Wiley Middle School and the Reynolds High School gyms on Northwest Boulevard. Opponents are worried about noise, lighting, parking, stormwater and other concerns. https://goo.gl/UGVaUw

(TUE) The new Biscuitville in Walkertown opens Tuesday morning (Nov 14).

NOTE: The first 100 people in line will get FREE breakfast coupons for a year.

You can line up around midnight Monday night but must stay on the Biscuitville property in a designated “camp out” area. The first 100 people in line will be awarded the free breakfast prizes about 4:30am (Walkertown location only).

The restaurant will open at 5am. https://goo.gl/KjcXEm

Ministry Opportunity: ‘City With Dwellings’ (CWD) is looking to hire Overflow Shelter Monitors in downtown Winston-Salem for the upcoming winter months through the end of March. The positions are for 24-36 hours/week. Must be available to work 12hr overnight shifts (6:30pm-6:30am). Application closing date is Dec 01. Info at CityWithDwellings.org/Jobs

Update: The adoption tax credit is off the chopping block.

GOP Senators introduced their tax overhaul Thursday afternoon and preserved the adoption tax credit, according to initial materials from the Senate Finance Committee. Adoption advocates breathed a sigh of relief at the change.

Adoptions, especially private ones, can be expensive. The tax credit can be a major factor in helping families afford adopting. The credit currently allows adoptive parents to take a credit of up to $13,570 of qualified expenses.

Both bills still need to be voted on. https://goo.gl/NBMC1F

NOTE: Earlier in the week, Singer/ songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman, along with his wife, Mary Beth, wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post calling on Republicans to keep the tax deduction for adoptions in the new tax reform bill. https://goo.gl/Q1Vhy5

Good News: Power back on to 38% of the residents on the island of Puerto Rico

Fa-la-la-latte: Starbucks BOGO holiday drinks are here

‘Tis the season for Peppermint Mochas and Gingerbread Lattes. Starbucks is running a buy-one-get-one free deal between 2-5 p.m through Monday NOV 13.

Study: Listening to Christmas music TOO early in the season could be bad for your mental health?

Clinical psychologist Linda Blair (not the actress) suggests that hearing Christmas music ‘TOO often and TOO early’ can cause people to focus not on the joy of Christmas, but instead on all the tasks they have to accomplish before the holiday arrives: gifts to buy, shopping to do, food to prepare, travel plans to make, etc.

Also, hearing Christmas music too often and too early is especially an issue for those who work in retail. Since Christmas music is on repeat in most stores beginning in November–or in some even earlier–it is very difficult for workers to “tune it out,” which makes them “unable to focus on anything else…” according to Blair. SOURCE: CBS affiliate KYW https://goo.gl/ZJ99jF

