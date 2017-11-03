Friday News, NOV 03, 2017     

News Flash: ‘Bojangles to test delivery service’ Enough said…

Weekend Traffic Alert: On going Road Work in Winston-Salem

Expect delays along Hwy 52 at both I-40 and Bus 40 interchanges

*Hwy 52 at Business 40:

Closures will start at 8pm Friday evening through 8pm Sunday evening.

You will likely encounter ramp and lane closures near the Research Parkway interchange and Rams Drive.

*Highway 52 at I-40 -Lane and ramp closures this weekend https://goo.gl/XcLTAm

Today is National Sandwich Day

Deals at Arby’s, Burger King, Subway even Domino’s

Did you know? The sandwich is said to have gotten his name from an aristocrat named John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, in the 18th century.

His favorite meal was meat tucked between two pieces of bread, because he could play cards with one hand while eating with the other. This trend soon caught on, and commoners began to order “the same as sandwich”. J

*Check out cool deals from offers.com for Sandwich Day on the New Blog…

Do you find you’re too busy during the week to get in a good workout?

It’s ok to just be a weekend warrior. People who got extra active, just on the weekends, got the same health benefits of people who worked out all week.

(FORT BRAGG, NC) Breaking: No jail time for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl.

According to WTVD, Bergdahl has been stripped of his rank and will be dishonorably discharged. BTW: Bergdahl was held captive by the Taliban for five years after he deserted his Afghanistan outpost in 2009, He pleaded guilty last month to charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.

Apple’s new iPhone X (10) went on sale today. If you didn’t pre-order, you may not find one, yet. Apple is promising delivery in 5-6 weeks due to production problems. The iPhone X (10) features facial recognition to unlock the screen, an edge-to-edge 5.8-inch OLED screen, and an improved camera…starting near $1,000. https://goo.gl/MvgcH7

The city of Houston is hosting a parade for the Astros today. The World Series Champions defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday in Game 7 to clinch the franchise’s first World Series title. https://goo.gl/MvgcH7

RECALL: Nearly 38 million fire extinguishers in the U.S. and Canada are being recalled because they might not work. Over 134 models from Kidde are included in the recall. Details on the News Blog https://goo.gl/CNDFC1

Shoebox OCC Changes for 2017: No toothpaste. NO candy.

*These items are no longer allowed in shoeboxes due to customs regulations.

-Also, there is now a $9 donation per shoebox to cover shipping and expenses.

FAQ: https://goo.gl/tFkZsQ National Collection Week is NOV 13 – 20, 2017

Once a ‘mom’ always a ‘mom’??

(Liverpool, England) A devoted mother has moved into a retirement home – to look after her eldest son (Tom).

Miss Ada Keating is 98 years young!! Tome her eldest son is 80 year old!

BTW: Tom needed more care and support in 2016. Just over a year later, Ada decided to move into the same assisted-living home because “you never stop being a mum”. Tom is happy he gets to spend more time with Mom, too.

“They’re very good here and I’m happy to see my mum more now she lives here. She’s very good at looking after me. Sometimes she’ll say ‘Behave yourself!’ ”

Take away: You NEVER really stop being a parent! https://goo.gl/aYTQZf

Hobby Lobby: Your ONE STOP Shop for Operation Christmas Child

You can purchase shoebox-size plastic containers ($2.99 per box) plus items to pack in your shoebox gifts at all Hobby Lobby stores now thru Nov 20th.

“We are delighted to partner with Operation Christmas Child to help show God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world,” said David Green, Founder and CEO of Hobby Lobby. “This initiative will touch countless lives with a Christmas gift and the greatest gift of all–the good news of Jesus Christ.”

Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Check out the holiday shopping deadlines for the three major U.S. shipping carriers (UPS, USPS, and FedEx), as well as the 10 most popular online shopping sites in the US on the News Blog. https://goo.gl/SLXPyT

Open Enrollment for the Affordable Care Act (or Obamacare) has begun…

You will have until December 15 (or 6 weeks / around 45 days) to make changes and be insured by January 1st. Good News: For 2018, 80% of people can find a plan for under $75 each month, thanks to financial assistance. www.Healthcare.gov

What’s different this coming year? Check out the News Blog… https://goo.gl/VBKnW5

Election 2017: Experts refer to this as an ‘off-year’ municipal election, but LOCAL races are VERY important! Various offices up for grabs including…

Kernersville Board of Aldermen, mayor of Clemmons and the Lewisville Town

Council. Early voting is happening now through this Saturday, Nov 4th.

Election Day is Nov. 7.

Click on your local board of elections office (by county) at the News Blog https://vt.ncsbe.gov/BOEInfo

Headline of the day: “Nurse delivers her own baby in rush hour traffic”