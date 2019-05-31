Friday News, May 31, 2019  

Less heat, more humidity for the weekend

National Weather Service: A few ‘strong to severe storms’ are possible this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and large hail will be the greatest threats. An isolated tornado is also possible.

Do you spy on your pets? You’re not alone… Comcast and Wakefield Research conducted a survey and found that 84% of Americans check their security cameras to make sure their pets aren’t doing anything “CRAZY”… What brings you Joy? 66% of us use their home security cameras to look at their pets as a “pick me up” during the day.

TODAY: ‘Five Points Farmers Market’ will be open TODAY (May 31) from 3:30 to 6pm. Location: ¼ mile from the Five Points intersection of Country Club and Stratford roads with Miller and First Streets. ‘Five Points Farmers Market’ will be held the last Friday of every month – through October – in the parking lot of First Christian Church on Country Club Road, WS.

*The market is scheduled to have Apple and Green Farm produce, Brasstown Chocolate, Homeplace Farm eggs, Buck Creek Farms chicken and more. Rebecca Zollicoffer, who recently closed Let It Grow Produce, will be there with a selection of local meat, cheese and other items. Tumbleweed Coffee Truck will offer espresso, smoothies and ice cream.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/new-farmers-market-to-be-held-monthly-on-country-club/

Update: The pool at the Gateway YWCA in Winston-Salem is permanently closed after it flooded last summer. The former Aquatic Center will instead be converted into a fitness area with work beginning as early as the fall to transform the space.

*Two town hall meetings will be held at the YWCA, located at 1300 S. Main St., to share more information on the pool closure and address questions from community members.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/gateway-ywca-pool-closed-permanently-space-will-be-converted-into/article_e2fa4ac6-46d2-59b9-adc3-69b4cea7ea61.html

Historic: One word to describe last night’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Thursday night turned to Friday as eight National Spelling Bee co-champions were named after they all withstood 20 rounds of increasingly difficult words.

The co-champions bested 557 other contestants ranging in age from 7 to 14.

The result was the first time more than two co-champions were named

The 8 winners came from five different states.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2019/05/30/an-expanded-field-private-coaches-national-spelling-bee-field-is-whittled-down-finalists/

Study: Women’s brains work better in warmer offices?

Scientists have discovered that women’s brains work better at higher temperatures. At higher temperatures, women perform better on math and verbal tasks while the reverse is true for men. Men, on the other hand, work better when the temperature is cooler. Bottom Line: Researchers say workplaces may be able to increase productivity by setting thermostat higher…like at 77 degrees? Wow.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/may/23/womens-brains-work-better-in-warmer-offices-study-finds

UPDATE: Business 40 Improvement Project in downtown WS

Reminder: The Church Street Bridge is back open…

*The Marshall Street Bridge in now CLOSED til January 2020. www.business40nc.com/

Pro-Life News

The last abortion clinic in Missouri is set to close today…

The license for the last abortion clinic in Missouri expires today. Planned Parenthood sued the state Department of Health and Senior Services earlier this week, accusing it of unlawfully refusing to renew the St. Louis clinic’s license, over demands to interview physicians for the investigation. If the license is allowed to lapse, Missouri would become the only state in the country without a licensed abortion provider.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/05/31/

The Walt Disney Co. could pull its TV and film production from Georgia if that state’s newly passed abortion ban takes effect.

Earlier this month, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed one of the country’s most restrictive abortion bans, outlawing the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected — as soon as six weeks. The law is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2020, unless it is blocked by court challenges. *Georgia is the third-largest film and TV production site in the U.S., behind California and New York, thanks to a 30% tax rebate instituted in 2008.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/disney-could-leave-georgia-over-abortion-ban-ceo-bob-iger-says-2019-05-29

Update: The Governor of Louisiana John Bel Edwards (a Democrat), put faith and conviction over his party by signing pro-life legislation that would ban abortion once a unborn child’s heartbeat is detected into law on Thursday.

Governor Edwards and his wife are ‘personal’ defenders of the unborn.

Here’s a portion of their story…

Twenty-four years ago doctors encouraged he and his wife to abortion their unborn child, Samantha, who had been diagnosed with spina bifida.

“I was 20 weeks pregnant with our first child when the doctor discovered that she had spina bifida and encouraged me to have an abortion, the governor’s wife, Donna.

‘No, no; we’re going to love this baby no matter what,’ stated the Governor.

“It was our belief that God has a purpose in everything and we would have this child.”

“I cannot imagine what our life would be without her,” Gov. Edwards said of Samantha, who grew up to marry and attend graduate school:

Praise: “Our daughter is now 24 years old. She got married two months ago and she is in graduate school. She wants to be a counselor in the public schools of Louisiana. I cannot imagine what our life would be without her,

https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/la-guv-decision-not-abort-daughter-spina-bifida-were-going-love-baby-no-matter

Pray for the president…

Along with over 250 Christian leaders, Franklin Graham is asking fellow Christians across our nation to set aside this Sunday, June 2, as a special day of prayer for President Trump. Franklin saying that “this is a critical time for America. We need to ask God to protect, strengthen, encourage, and guide the President.”

The Bible instructs us to pray for those in authority, ‘that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior’ (1 Timothy 2:2–3).”

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/may/franklin-graham-asks-christians-nationwide-to-pray-for-president-trump-june-2