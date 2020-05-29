Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Friday News, MAY 29, 2020

Friday News, MAY 29, 2020

Verne HillMay 29, 2020Comments Off on Friday News, MAY 29, 2020

Like

Help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

 

PRAYER FOR CALM: Minneapolis endured another night of violent protests over the death of a black man in the custody of white police officer that happened on Monday.

Peaceful daily protests have spiraled out of control into riots and civil unrest .

Demonstrators destroyed businesses, looted from stores and even set a police precinct on fire overnight into Friday morning. Minnesota’s Governor sent in the National Guard to bring order to the city and surrounding communities.  *President Trump tweeted that the turn toward violence doesn’t honor the memory of George Floyd.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/may/protests-for-george-floyd-rage-into-riots-looting-and-arson-as-police-precinct-torched

 

UPDATE: The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team is on the ground in Minneapolis.

A team of crisis-trained chaplains left BGEA headquarters in Charlotte on Thursday.

The team prayed together on Facebook Live before leaving with the Mobile Ministry Center, a large vehicle that will serve as a safe haven for conversations and prayer.

“Our chaplains will encourage and support individuals who are hurting as well as local churches and pastors. https://billygraham.org/story/billy-graham-chaplains-head-to-minneapolis-after-george-floyds-death/

 

IRS ALERT: Pay attention if you get a plain envelope in the mail that’s marked “Money Network Cardholder Services.” Don’t throw it away. It’s not a scam.

The envelope contains a prepaid debit card that is loaded with your stimulus payment.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/05/27/stimulus-money-visa-debit-cards-mail/5269315002/

 

Job Well Done: Stephanie Wallace’s 20th year as a teacher at East Forsyth High School is one she won’t soon forget. Her year become more memorable Thursday night when she was named Teacher of the Year by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in an online ceremony. Wallace has been teaching from home since mid-March

The district also honored employees in other positions…

Debbie McIntyre of Jefferson Elementary School was named Principal of the Year.

Leigh Walters of Meadowlark Middle School won Assistant Principal of the Year.

Patricia Horne of Carver High School was named Classified Employee of the Year.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/east-forsyth-high-school-teacher-wins-teacher-of-the-year/article

 

If you missed the LIVE stream ‘Tribute to Ravi Zacharias’…

We have a link on FACEBOOK and our website.  The memorial service to honor the life of Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias included Louie Giglio (Passion Church), Jim Cymbala (Brooklyn Tab), and Tim Tebow.  Musical artists Matt Redman and Lecrae.

NOTE: Ravi Zacharias died on May 19 after a brief battle with cancer.

https://www.rzim.org/read/rzim-updates/ravi-zacharias-memorial

 

Associates in Christian Counseling is offering ‘therapy sessions’ to frontline workers that have continued working throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

The sessions will be FREE to those who do not have insurance.

 YOU can help by donating to the program. Gifts of any size are welcome.

Donate online at www.christiancounseling.org/donation/htm

Essential workers who want to sign up for the program should call 336.896.0065 or send an e-mail to info@christiancounseling.org to start the intake process.

 

New launch dates for the crew of SpaceX.

Hopefully this Saturday at 3:22pm or this Sunday at 3pm.

The SpaceX launch was ‘scrubbed’ on Wednesday due to stormy weather around Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/05/27/nasa-astronauts-behnken-hurley-set-make-history-spacex-crew-dragon-florida/

Facts: It’s been nearly a decade since the US has launched astronauts into orbit from U.S. soil. The Space shuttle was retired in 2011.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2020/may/2-us-astronauts-suit-up-for-historic-spacex-launch

 

*Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on Monday, June 1st.

 

Free Pizza? Pizza Hut is offering a FREE medium one-topping pizza to 2020 graduates. Just sign up on the Pizza Hut website through June 4.

www.pizzahut.com/index.php?hutrewards=&co=grad&sf122873263=1#/hutrewards

 

 

Americans see the coronavirus pandemic primarily as a health crisis rather than a financial one.  A new USA Today poll, released Friday also finding that Americans see the crisis as a bigger threat to their physical health than to their mental health or financial well-being. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/05/29/coronavirus-poll-divided-over-economy-americans-worry-health/5264864002/

 

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has presented Gov. Roy Cooper a letter with “safety protocols” for the RNC event set for August in Charlotte amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The RNC wants a response by June 3.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/05/29/coronavirus-live-update-boston-marathon-house-ppp-bill/5281663002/

 

The Boston Marathon has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history.

Officials with the Marathon, originally postponed from April to Sept. 14, said the in-person event would not take place. There are plans for a virtual race instead.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/05/29/coronavirus-live-update-boston-marathon-house-ppp-bill/5281663002/

 

In an exclusive USA TODAY poll, 1 in 5 teachers say they are unlikely to go back to school if their classrooms reopen in the fall.  Nearly two-thirds of teachers say they haven’t been able to properly do their jobs in an educational system upended by the coronavirus.

A separate poll of parents with at least one child in grades K-12 finds that 6 in 10 say they would be ‘likely’ to pursue at-home learning options instead of sending back their children this fall.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/education/2020/05/26/coronavirus-schools-teachers-poll-ipsos-parents-fall-online/5254729002/

 

There’s nothing like a NEW box of crayons!

Crayola has created the Colors of the World crayons, a box that includes 24 new specially formulated colors that were designed to represent over 40 global skin tones.

Crayola said that they purposely have realistic color names, such as Light Golden, Deep Almond, and Medium Deep Rose.

The Colors of the World crayons come in a 24-count at Crayola, and there’s an exclusive 32-count box at Walmart and its website. The 32 crayons include the 24 new skin tone colors, as well as four hair color and four eye color crayons.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/crayola-colors-of-the-world-crayons/32641504

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostLINK: Tribute to Ravi Zacharias
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

The COVID-Safe Church. FREE info from Premier Productions

Verne HillMay 29, 2020

COVID-19 crisis causing sharp rise in depression, anxiety

Verne HillMay 29, 2020

LINK: Tribute to Ravi Zacharias

Verne HillMay 29, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Several items are needed for individual snack packs, such as… potato chips, cookies, fruit snacks, candy bars, gum and sodas! http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Overnight Volunteers and select items for the food pantry! 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis Intervention Agency serving[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes