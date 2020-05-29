Friday News, MAY 29, 2020

Help stop the spread of COVID-19…

PRAYER FOR CALM: Minneapolis endured another night of violent protests over the death of a black man in the custody of white police officer that happened on Monday.

Peaceful daily protests have spiraled out of control into riots and civil unrest .

Demonstrators destroyed businesses, looted from stores and even set a police precinct on fire overnight into Friday morning. Minnesota’s Governor sent in the National Guard to bring order to the city and surrounding communities. *President Trump tweeted that the turn toward violence doesn’t honor the memory of George Floyd.

UPDATE: The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team is on the ground in Minneapolis.

A team of crisis-trained chaplains left BGEA headquarters in Charlotte on Thursday.

The team prayed together on Facebook Live before leaving with the Mobile Ministry Center, a large vehicle that will serve as a safe haven for conversations and prayer.

“Our chaplains will encourage and support individuals who are hurting as well as local churches and pastors. https://billygraham.org/story/billy-graham-chaplains-head-to-minneapolis-after-george-floyds-death/

IRS ALERT: Pay attention if you get a plain envelope in the mail that’s marked “Money Network Cardholder Services.” Don’t throw it away. It’s not a scam.

The envelope contains a prepaid debit card that is loaded with your stimulus payment.

Job Well Done: Stephanie Wallace’s 20th year as a teacher at East Forsyth High School is one she won’t soon forget. Her year become more memorable Thursday night when she was named Teacher of the Year by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in an online ceremony. Wallace has been teaching from home since mid-March

The district also honored employees in other positions…

Debbie McIntyre of Jefferson Elementary School was named Principal of the Year.

Leigh Walters of Meadowlark Middle School won Assistant Principal of the Year.

Patricia Horne of Carver High School was named Classified Employee of the Year.

If you missed the LIVE stream ‘Tribute to Ravi Zacharias’…

We have a link on FACEBOOK and our website. The memorial service to honor the life of Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias included Louie Giglio (Passion Church), Jim Cymbala (Brooklyn Tab), and Tim Tebow. Musical artists Matt Redman and Lecrae.

NOTE: Ravi Zacharias died on May 19 after a brief battle with cancer.

Associates in Christian Counseling is offering ‘therapy sessions’ to frontline workers that have continued working throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

The sessions will be FREE to those who do not have insurance.

YOU can help by donating to the program. Gifts of any size are welcome.

Essential workers who want to sign up for the program should call 336.896.0065 or send an e-mail to info@christiancounseling.org to start the intake process.

New launch dates for the crew of SpaceX.

Hopefully this Saturday at 3:22pm or this Sunday at 3pm.

The SpaceX launch was ‘scrubbed’ on Wednesday due to stormy weather around Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Facts: It’s been nearly a decade since the US has launched astronauts into orbit from U.S. soil. The Space shuttle was retired in 2011.

*Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on Monday, June 1st.

Free Pizza? Pizza Hut is offering a FREE medium one-topping pizza to 2020 graduates. Just sign up on the Pizza Hut website through June 4.

Americans see the coronavirus pandemic primarily as a health crisis rather than a financial one. A new USA Today poll, released Friday also finding that Americans see the crisis as a bigger threat to their physical health than to their mental health or financial well-being. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/05/29/coronavirus-poll-divided-over-economy-americans-worry-health/5264864002/

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has presented Gov. Roy Cooper a letter with “safety protocols” for the RNC event set for August in Charlotte amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The RNC wants a response by June 3.

The Boston Marathon has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history.

Officials with the Marathon, originally postponed from April to Sept. 14, said the in-person event would not take place. There are plans for a virtual race instead.

In an exclusive USA TODAY poll, 1 in 5 teachers say they are unlikely to go back to school if their classrooms reopen in the fall. Nearly two-thirds of teachers say they haven’t been able to properly do their jobs in an educational system upended by the coronavirus.

A separate poll of parents with at least one child in grades K-12 finds that 6 in 10 say they would be ‘likely’ to pursue at-home learning options instead of sending back their children this fall.

There’s nothing like a NEW box of crayons!

Crayola has created the Colors of the World crayons, a box that includes 24 new specially formulated colors that were designed to represent over 40 global skin tones.

Crayola said that they purposely have realistic color names, such as Light Golden, Deep Almond, and Medium Deep Rose.

The Colors of the World crayons come in a 24-count at Crayola, and there’s an exclusive 32-count box at Walmart and its website. The 32 crayons include the 24 new skin tone colors, as well as four hair color and four eye color crayons.

