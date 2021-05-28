Search
Friday News, May 28, 2021

Verne HillMay 28, 2021

A few storms could be ‘strong to severe’ this afternoon

 

Protect your skin against the sun’s damaging UV rays.  Consumer Reports tested 48 lotions and sprays for 2021.  TOP sunscreen PICKS from Consumer Reports…

Top suntan lotion is Equate Walmart Sport Lotion SPF 50 (about $3.98 at Walmart for an 8-ounce bottle) and the top spray is Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Spray SPF 30 (about $7.98 at Walmart for a 6-ounce bottle).

*Dermatologists suggest that the best sunscreen is the one you’ll actually use!

https://www.consumerreports.org/sunscreens/best-sunscreens-of-the-year/

 

What is the most popular hamburger topping?

Majority of people (74%) pick cheese as their #1 burger topping.

Onion, tomato, lettuce and bacon also top the ‘topping list’.

https://www.thrillist.com/eat/nation/best-burger-toppings

According to Grubhub, most Americans want pickles on their patty.

What about condiments? Ketchup, mustard and mayo.

https://spoonuniversity.com/lifestyle/11-best-burger-toppings-ranked

 

Forsyth County is considering a tax cut of more than 7%, but don’t get your hopes up yet for a lower bill: Because of the recent reappraisal of property values, and the need to pay for the 2016 bonds, many people may nonetheless see a higher tax bill from the county.  https://journalnow.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/forsyth-county-considers-tax-cut-but-revaluation-will-affect-what-property-owners-pay/article

 

As Businesses Struggle to Hire, 23 States Move to Cut the Extra Unemployment Benefits.  https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/may/as-businesses-struggle-to-hire-23-states-move-to-cut-the-extra-unemployment-benefits

 

Another practice day at Bowman Gray Stadium means another day closer

to June 5th – the opener of the 72nd season of auto racing in Winston-Salem.

Several drivers and race teams took advantage of a practice day on Thursday.

https://journalnow.com/sports/motor-sports/getting-closer-another-practice-day-held-at-bowman-gray-stadium-in-preparation-for-june-5/article

 

Lifeguards needed.  With Memorial Day weekend coming up, and summer fast approaching, area pools will (re)open for the season. And many need lifeguards.

Contact your local pool for details and requirements.

*Some pools may have to reduce hours due to staffing shortage. 

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/local-ymcas-looking-to-hire-plenty-of-lifeguards-summer-jobs/83-466390d3-723a-4bdf-a968-250ac8f7b399

 

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Stroke is the #2 cause of death worldwide and a leading cause of disability.

Strokes can impact anyone, at any time, of any age.

When it comes to stroke, every second counts!  https://www.stroke.org/en/about-the-american-stroke-association

Use the letters in “F.A.S.T.” to spot stroke signs and know when to call 9-1-1.

https://www.stroke.org/en/about-stroke/stroke-symptoms

Face Drooping

Arm Weakness

Slurred speech

Time to Call 9-1-1

 

If you’ve been infected with a mild case of COVID-19, new studies suggest your body may continue to make antibodies against the virus for a lifetime.

Researchers at Washington University (in St. Louis) say they have identified long-lived antibody-producing cells in the bone marrow of people who have recovered from COVID-19. According to researchers, there is evidence that immunity triggered by COVID-19 infection will be “extraordinarily long-lasting”. Researchers said they are now studying whether vaccination also induces long-lived antibody-producing cells.

https://medicine.wustl.edu/news/good-news-mild-covid-19-induces-lasting-antibody-protection/

*Get a Covid vaccine (select a location): https://myspot.nc.gov/

*Have questions about getting your Covid-19 vaccination? 

Check out the News Blog www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/other-procedures

 

Reminder: You can still social distance and wear a mask if you wish.

And everyone should be washing their hands!

*Please be respectful of businesses and restaurant with posted restrictions.

 

 

Job Fair: Hosted by Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.

 and NCWorks Career Center of Forsyth County.

Job Fair this Wednesday (June 3) from 10am til 1pm

Location: Joel Coliseum parking lot in Winston-Salem.

*Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask if they have not been fully vaccinated.

Employers scheduled to attend include: Ashley Furniture Industries; Atrium Window and Doors; AWP (Area Wide Protective Services); Charter Spectrum; Dollar Tree/Family Dollar; Dunlop Aircraft Tyres; Food Lion; Goodwill; Graham Personnel Services; Partners Personnel; Schneider Trucking; and Starbucks.

*Pre-registration is not required. For more information, call Bryant King (Goodwill) at (336) 724-3625, ext. 11209 or Justin Tanks (NCWorks) at (336) 464-0520, ext. 11355.

https://journalnow.com/business/local/goodwill-ncworks-plan-local-job-fair-wednesday/article

 

 

 

 

