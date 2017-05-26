Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Friday News, May 26, 2017

Friday News, May 26, 2017

Verne HillMay 26, 2017Comments Off on Friday News, May 26, 2017

Like

Memorial Day Weekend

 

May is Military Appreciation Month

Discounts for military veterans through the month of May

*Details on the News Blog    https://goo.gl/bbgDBg

 

Traffic:“On the Road…On the Water…Don’t Drink and Drive”

The unofficial start to the summer season begins this weekend. Law enforcement will be ‘out in force’ keeping us safe, while watching the roads and waterways…

 

Traffic Alert this weekend:  Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

Check out the News Blog for details (times and location) of road closures through Monday due to the event…

 

Food Safety 101 – Celebrate the un-official start to summer with caution.

Remember, as refrigerated food heats up, bacteria can multiply…rapidly.

FACT: The CDC estimates that approximately 1 in 6 Americans suffer from a foodborne illness sometime this year. Picnic safety tips include…

-Wash your hands

-Do not prepare foods more than a day before your picnic

-Fast foods: Eat that fried chicken within ONE hour of pick up (no problem!)

Details and more helpful tips on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

http://www.wakehealth.edu/Health-Central/NMR/Picnic-Safety-Tips

 

Good news, chocoholics! A study by Harvard University has found a link between eating more chocolate and reducing your risk of a fatal heart condition, called atrial fibrillation (or A- Fib). Eating two to six ounces of chocolate a week — the equivalent of the same number of mini, Halloween-size chocolate bars — can lower your risk of A-Fib by 20%.  And, no, you shouldn’t eat more chocolate for BETTER results.  J     https://yhoo.it/2rDzh2a

 

Judy O’Connor has an MBA. For the past two years, Judy has attended every one of her son’s classes at Chapman University . Marty O’Connor, 29, has been paralyzed from the shoulders down for almost five years after falling down a flight of fire-escape stairs in 2012, leaving him unable to use his arms or legs.   His mother, a retired elementary school teacher, has been his official note-taker. So when Judy joined her son at Chapman University earlier this month for his MBA graduation college officials announced that Judy would receive an honorary MBA — a “thank you” from her son and the university.         http://bayareane.ws/2qSO4Fz

“It was a wonderful privilege (helping her son). You get a spinal cord injury — I couldn’t fix it” Judy said “but I could do this for him…”

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

NWS: EF2 tornadoes confirmed

Verne HillMay 26, 2017

May is Military Appreciation Month

Verne HillMay 25, 2017

NCHE Homeschool Conference (INFO)

Verne HillMay 25, 2017

Community Events

May
26
Fri
all-day North Carolina Home Educators Co... @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
North Carolina Home Educators Co... @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
May 26 all-day
The conference will include: Workshops, College Showcases, Book Fair & much more! http://www.nche/conference 336.727.2976 Hours of conference: 5/25  (1:00 – 10:45pm) 5/26  (9:00am – 10:45pm) 5/27  (9:00am – 6:00pm)  
11:30 am Pat Williams @ Flow Club Restaurant @ BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem)
Pat Williams @ Flow Club Restaurant @ BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem)
May 26 @ 11:30 am – 1:00 pm
Pat Williams is a motivational speaker and sports executive, currently serving as a senior vice president of the NBA’s Orlando Magic.This is a leadership luncheon for pastors, ministers and other clergymen or women presented by[...]
7:30 pm Bilingual Bible Study @ Bethel Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Bilingual Bible Study @ Bethel Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 26 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Topic: Jesus & His Disciples Ministry It’s Free  /  336.575.7617 The bible study will be in English and Spanish. This church is an extension of Iglesias Bautista Bethel located in Rio Grande Puerto Rico.
7:30 pm North Carolina Brass Band @ Brendle Recital Hall @ Wake Forest University (Winston-Salem)
North Carolina Brass Band @ Brendle Recital Hall @ Wake Forest University (Winston-Salem)
May 26 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
The NC Brass Band will present patriotic music in observance of Memorial Day. Tickets: $20.00 (General Admission)  /  $5.00 (Students) http://www.ncbrassband.org   The NC Brass Band are also performing at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro,[...]
May
27
Sat
all-day North Carolina Home Educators Co... @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
North Carolina Home Educators Co... @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
May 27 all-day
The conference will include: Workshops, College Showcases, Book Fair & much more! http://www.nche/conference 336.727.2976 Hours of conference: 5/25  (1:00 – 10:45pm) 5/26  (9:00am – 10:45pm) 5/27  (9:00am – 6:00pm)  

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes