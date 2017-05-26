Friday News, May 26, 2017

Memorial Day Weekend

May is Military Appreciation Month

Discounts for military veterans through the month of May

*Details on the News Blog https://goo.gl/bbgDBg

Traffic:“On the Road…On the Water…Don’t Drink and Drive”

The unofficial start to the summer season begins this weekend. Law enforcement will be ‘out in force’ keeping us safe, while watching the roads and waterways…

Traffic Alert this weekend: Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

Check out the News Blog for details (times and location) of road closures through Monday due to the event…

Food Safety 101 – Celebrate the un-official start to summer with caution.

Remember, as refrigerated food heats up, bacteria can multiply…rapidly.

FACT: The CDC estimates that approximately 1 in 6 Americans suffer from a foodborne illness sometime this year. Picnic safety tips include…

-Wash your hands

-Do not prepare foods more than a day before your picnic

-Fast foods: Eat that fried chicken within ONE hour of pick up (no problem!)

Details and more helpful tips on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Good news, chocoholics! A study by Harvard University has found a link between eating more chocolate and reducing your risk of a fatal heart condition, called atrial fibrillation (or A- Fib). Eating two to six ounces of chocolate a week — the equivalent of the same number of mini, Halloween-size chocolate bars — can lower your risk of A-Fib by 20%. And, no, you shouldn’t eat more chocolate for BETTER results. J https://yhoo.it/2rDzh2a

Judy O’Connor has an MBA. For the past two years, Judy has attended every one of her son’s classes at Chapman University . Marty O’Connor, 29, has been paralyzed from the shoulders down for almost five years after falling down a flight of fire-escape stairs in 2012, leaving him unable to use his arms or legs. His mother, a retired elementary school teacher, has been his official note-taker. So when Judy joined her son at Chapman University earlier this month for his MBA graduation college officials announced that Judy would receive an honorary MBA — a “thank you” from her son and the university. http://bayareane.ws/2qSO4Fz

“It was a wonderful privilege (helping her son). You get a spinal cord injury — I couldn’t fix it” Judy said “but I could do this for him…”