Friday News, May 25, 2018

“Sleeping- in on the weekends can compensate for lack of sleep during the week, study suggests.” Seems that science is on our side? https://is.gd/ScEsJo

Want to have a better relationship with your kids, turn up the radio? Researchers from the University of Arizona found that children who share musical experiences with their parents during childhood — and especially during adolescence — report having better relationships with their moms and dads as they enter young adulthood. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/05/180501193524.htm

Feels like Summer: Bolton Pool, Kimberley Park Pool and Winston Waterworks will be open over Memorial Day weekend. The Parkland Pool will be temporarily closed. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local

Update: Two scenes are being cut from the children’s film ‘Show Dogs’ that some have deemed ‘not appropriate’ for children. The production company Global Road Entertainment is responding to concerns raised by moviegoers and some specific organizations. https://www.cnn.com/2018/05/23/entertainment/show-dogs-controversy/index.html

Job Alert: Salem Pregnancy Care Center is hiring a Medical Clinic Manager / Nurse Manager. If you are an RN (or MD, NP, or PA) or an RMDS (sonographer), Salem Pregnancy Care Center would love to talk with you. This is a 30 hour per week position, with some schedule flexibility. 336.760.3680 gary.byrum@salempregnancy.org

Remember that ‘battery’ situation and Apple? Apple is refunding $50 to iPhone owners who paid for an out-of-warranty battery replacement for their iPhone 6 or newer devices last year. Details: https://is.gd/kPaSDc

Flags remain at half-staff in honor and memory of Trooper Samuel Bullard

Prayers for family and friends of Trooper Bullard who was killed in the line of duty in Yadkin County earlier in the week. He will be buried at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Ronda. Make online condolences at www.elkinfuneralservice.com

A Portland, Oregon family’s private conversations were unknowingly recorded by their Amazon Echo smart speaker and then emailed an audio file to one of their contacts living in Seattle. Even more concerning, the family had installed Alexa in every room of their home to take care of the their security system, lighting and other functions. Yes…the family has since unplugged all of their Amazon devices around the house. Amazon explained that an ‘unforseen combination of random words’ in a conversation the family didn’t realize was being overheard by Alexa trigged an action no one expected, least of all Amazon, which is now working to make sure it doesn’t happen again. https://is.gd/HZJSfe

Safe and simple: A daily dose of baking soda may help reduce the destructive inflammation of autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

Scientists revealing some of the first evidence of how the cheap, over-the-counter antacid can encourage our spleen to promote an anti-inflammatory environment that could be therapeutic in the face of inflammatory disease…

Read more: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/04/180425093745.htm

Breaking: Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, accused of sexual misconduct by more than 80 women surrendered to the New York Police Friday morning. Weinstein has been under investigation for months in New York, Los Angeles and London. CNN

You can OWN a piece of history, and support the Carolina Theatre’s $2.5 million renovation. Before renovation begins in late June, the theater is selling its worn but usable theater seats that are 50-plus years old. The auditorium is slated to reopen in October. Purchases are tax-deductible contributions to the campaign.

For $250, buy a single seat with a back and cushion and two armrests.

A loveseat — two seat backs and cushions and three armrests — sells for $400. Or buy a sofa-sized section for $500: three seats backs and cushions and four armrests.

Some assembly will be required. Seats will be limited by the number of usable pieces available. Sales end June 26. The seats will be removed at the end of June and ready for pickup on a first-come, first-served basis. Orders can be placed through the theater website at carolinatheatre.com or by calling the box office at 336-333-2605 https://carolinatheatre.com/event/have-a-seat-buy-a-piece-of-history/

Memorial Day honors (and remembers) Americans who have ‘given the ultimate sacrifice’ in service to our country. Memorial Day weekend is also that unofficial start of summer! *60% will grill out and 13% of us will take a trip…

Memorial Day Deals

(WEEKEND) Domino’s Pizza: Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. Through May 27, get large 2-topping pizzas for $5.99 each when you order carryout.

(MON) Walgreens: Customers with a Walgreens Balance Rewards card and valid military ID or proof of service will receive 20% off regular price items. Offer valid for veterans, military and their families on Monday May 28. See details.

Monday (May 28) is National Hamburger Day

To celebrate this tasty holiday, we surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. consumers to see exactly where they go when they get a burger. NC = Five Guys…

Where is your favorite burger place?

Here’s a few National Hamburger Day deals for Monday.

Burger King: New King’s Meal Deal for $3.79.. The deal includes your choice of two sandwiches from a select menu plus small fries and a small fountain drink. Limited time offer.

Sonic: The Carhop Classic gets you a a quarter-pound double cheeseburger and medium tots or classic signature slinger and medium tots for just $2.99..

Wendy’s: Wendy’s $4 Meal Deals.

