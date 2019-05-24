Friday News, May 24, 2019  

Hot, Hazy, Humid for your Memorial Day weekend…

Good News: Expect ‘lower’ gas prices over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend

Before you grill this weekend: RECALL: More than 62,000 pounds of raw beef products are being recalled nationwide because of possible contamination with E. coli. *Numerous cuts of beef are involved in the recall, including short ribs, brisket and ribeyes, according to a list posted by the USDA. The products being recalled are marked “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection. (News Blog)

CDC: Healthy Food Prep Tips – Steps to reduce the risk of E. coli infections…

*Wash hands frequently.

*Clean food preparation areas thoroughly.

*Wash ALL fruits and vegetables before eating.

*Cook meats thoroughly to kill harmful germs.

Use a food thermometer to check the temperature of the meat internally.

-Steaks and roasts should be cooked to at least 145˚F.

-Cook ground beef and pork to at least 160˚F.

Study: Women’s brains work better in warmer offices?

Scientists have discovered that women’s brains work better at higher temperatures. At higher temperatures, women perform better on math and verbal tasks while the reverse is true for men. Men, on the other hand, work better when the temperature is cooler. Bottom Line: Researchers say workplaces may be able to increase productivity by setting thermostat higher…like at 77 degrees? Wow.

URGENT: The American Red Cross is facing a critical shortage of type O blood, with less than a two-day supply of blood available for emergency rooms! All who donate blood or platelets now thru June 10, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email.

Memorial Day: Remembering and honoring those who gave their lives for our freedom.

Cookouts with family and friends and trips to the beach are likely in the cards for many this weekend. As you look toward Memorial Day weekend, here are some of the best deals and discounts you’ll find this weekend from the staff at Clark Howard!

UPDATE: Business 40 Improvement Project in downtown WS (Facebook page)

*The Church Street Bridge will open TODAY (May 24).

*The Marshall Street Bridge is scheduled to close this Tuesday (May 28).

The new Marshall Street bridge should open in January, 2020. www.business40nc.com/

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (pro cycling events) planned through this Monday (May 27) in downtown Winston-Salem. All racing events will be held in and around Bailey Park in Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter with the exception of one cycling event that starts at Lewisville Square on Sunday.

National Tire Safety Week

Fact: Half of all drivers believe (incorrectly) they can determine if a tire is under inflated just by looking at it. And less than one in five know how to properly check tire pressure.

NOTE: You don’t need to be an expert mechanic. Just stick to the essentials.

TIRE PRESSURE, TREAD DEPTH, TIRE ROTATION and TIRE ALIGNMENT.

Remember, tread equals traction. Here’s a quick and affordable tread test: Place a penny upside down into a tread groove. If part of Lincoln’s head is covered by the tread, you’re good. If you can see all of his head, it’s new tire time… #KnowYourRoll

Proper tire care tips on the News Blog at WBFJ.fm

Foods you should TRY on the grill

Beyond chicken and steak or burgers and hotdogs, some foods actually do taste better on the grill. How about grilled pineapple or eggplant?

Fruit and cake kabobs? Check out these deliciously grilled dishes…

50 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Grill

20 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Grill

Southern Living: The Ultimate Grilling Guide

How safe is your sunscreen? In a new 2019 review of more than 1,300 products with SPF in them, the Environmental Working Group found that about two-thirds of sunscreen products do NOT meet its standard for protection or chemical safety.

Is your sunscreen ‘safe’? Check out your favorite brand here…

May is ‘strawberry month’ in North Carolina

FYI: North Carolina, the 4th largest producer of strawberries in the country.

*Check out our Facebook page for LOCAL strawberry farms!!

FREE admission for vets? Now through July 15, veterans and three guests can enjoy free admission to Busch Gardens Williamsburg and other parks across the country.

Sharing Our Shoes: During the month of May, Mast General Store locations is collecting gently used ‘shoes’. All styles and varieties are needed: Simply connect the shoes into pairs via a rubber band or by tying the laces together and drop them off at your local Mast Store.

*Winston-Salem location is partnering with the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

*Boone + Valle Crucis locations are partnering with Goodwill.

Above and Beyond… Chick-fil-A is well known for its customer service, which is why it might come as no surprise that a photo surfaced on social media of Chick-fil-A employees in Chattanooga, Tennessee going above and beyond. Here’s the story…

CFA customer Brian Hall was having a ‘bad’ morning – a flat tire in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru and he certainly did not expect the employees to stop what they were doing and change the tire for him. Hall posted a photo of the Chick-fil-A employees changing his tire on Facebook and wrote, “My tire somehow went flat in the drive through so they rushed out to replace it for me with their hydraulic Jack.” Yes, the Chick-fil-A even had a hydraulic car jack.

Not only did the good Samaritans make sure that Hall was able to get back on the road, they wouldn’t let him leave without some fresh, hot food.

“They brought my food out to me then after it was done replaced my food with new fresh food so it wouldn’t be cold and put two cookies in there for free!” Job well done!!!!

The smell of cleaning products filled the air? (Massachusetts)

Nate Roman came home to a sparkling clean house – but he has no idea who tidied it.

Nate told NBC News he knew something was wrong when he and his son returned to their home on May 15th and noticed the back door was ajar.

The 44-year-old said he was worried someone was still inside, but instead of an intruder he found the smell of cleaning supplies still in the air, and every room except the kitchen immaculately clean. Roman said his son’s room (which had been a mess that morning) was spotless – complete with a “very neatly folded – origami-style- rose” on his toilet paper. Roman called the experience “creepy,” but thinks it may have been a housecleaning service with the wrong address. Nate said he likely left the back door unlocked, something he doesn’t plan to do in the future. Good idea…

The Jones family in Greensboro was set to put their home on the market.

Now that process has been delayed after a garbage truck crashed into their home Thursday morning. Investigators say the truck driver stopped at the top of the hill in Phillipsburg Court just north of the Piedmont Triad International Airport, the brakes failed, which caused the truck to roll back, hitting several parked cars and crashing into the Jones’ Home. Malea Jones, the homeowner, remains hopeful.

“We’re all still walking and talking and that’s the important thing,” said Jones.

Anita Singleton no longer has to walk six miles to her job at a Slidell, Louisiana Walmart store, all thanks to a chance encounter with a police officer early Sunday morning. Officer Bradley Peck saw Singleton walking to work, along a narrow bridge in Slidell, he picked her up thinking she was going to the nearest Walmart. Anita said, ‘No baby, I’m headed to the Northshore’ (several miles away). Anita gladly accepted the ride. Officer Peck wrote a Facebook post about their encounter.

“We talked about everything from faith to life lessons We just had a wonderful interaction with one another on that morning.” That post caught the attention of Matt Bowers’ Chevrolet dealership. They decided to let her choose between two cars, even paying the insurance and all the bills that come with it.

“I was momentarily speechless. This is an incredible blessing. I’m so very grateful for it, I really am,” Anita says. Her commute to work is now easier. No longer will she have to wake up at 4:30 a.m. to make it to work by 7 a.m.

