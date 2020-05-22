Friday News, MAY 22, 2020

Reminder: Fly your American flag this Memorial Day weekend. As we honor and remember all who have died while serving in the military.

Remember the sunblock before you head outdoors this weekend.

“Relaxing of restrictions’- The state will move into a ‘modest’ Phase Two this afternoon at 5pm.

More details on Phase 2 for Restaurants, Salons, Barber shops and even churches on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. BTW: Phase 2 is set to last through June 26.

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Memorial Day Gathering(s)

LOCAL: There will be a short ‘memorial service’ at the NC Vietnam Memorial at the Davidson County rest area on I-85 – this Saturday morning (May 23) at 10am.

Safe distancing will be stressed! https://www.facebook.com/NCMemorialDayParade/

The National Memorial Day Concert will happen this Sunday, May 24 at 8pm on PBS. But no audience due to COVID restrictions. The annual Memorial Day event shown on PBS remembers and honors Americans who ‘paid the ultimate sacrifice’ for our country. Actors Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna return as co-hosts.

This year’s show will be expanded to salute medical workers struggling to treat people sick with COVID-19.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/april/pbs-memorial-day-concert-shifts-to-tv-event-because-of-virus

Sunscreen 101

In fact, it is estimated that 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime

-Apply sunscreen liberally 20 minutes before you go out into the sun

-Use SPF-30 or more. Experts say up to SPF-50 is fine.

-Re-Apply every 90 minutes ( to 2 hours )

–Check the expiration date! Experts say that up to 3-years is the limit of effectiveness.

https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care/sun-protection/sunscreen-patients/sunscreen-faqs

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market open this Saturday.

NOTE: Saturday hours are 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All customers will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

All vendors will be set up outdoors instead of inside the building.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/fairgrounds-farmers-market-to-reopen-may-16-with-new-covid-19-rules/

Associates in Christian Counseling is offering ‘therapy sessions’ to frontline workers that have continued working throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

The sessions will be FREE to those who do not have insurance or have policies that do not fully cover the cost. YOU can help by donating to the program.

A gift of $85 covers one session; $250 covers three. Gifts of any size are welcome.

Donate online at www.christiancounseling.org/donation/htm

Essential workers who want to sign up for the program should call 336.896.0065 or send an e-mail to info@christiancounseling.org to start the intake process.

This week on Sunday @ 5

Wally and Verne chat with Shane Quick, co-owner of Premier Productions, about their new initiative “The COVID-Safe Church.

Getting our congregations back into their buildings –safely, securely and with order.

-Find out more about being a COVID-Safe Church at wbfj.fm

Is your church ‘COVID-Safe’??

Premier Productions – the #1 promoter and producer of faith and family events in the US – is offering you a FREE document designed to help clarify key safety measures and protocols that are important to everyone’s protection, and are in adherence with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. It is a tool to help you and your leadership team with the planning and preparation needed to be able to offer church and events safely and confidently. FREE Download: https://covidsafechurch.com/#free-download

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/is-your-church-covid-safe?

Expect ‘court’ to look ‘vastly different’ than before the pandemic?

After two months of limited court operations, courthouses across the state will start hearing civil and criminal cases, but many of those hearings will be online.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley saying that there will be NO jury trials until at least August due to COVID restrictions. “Court is going to look different for a while,”

Beasley said in a statement. “Dockets will be smaller. Cases will be heard online.

We’re going to have to socially distance in the courthouse.”

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/no-jury-trials-until-at-least-august-chief-justice-cheri-beasley-announces/

Emotional win: Call it a spiritual victory…

Driver Chase Briscoe held on to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Thursday in Darlington just days after he and his wife lost their unborn child due to a miscarriage.

Following the win, Briscoe dropped to his knees.

“This is for my wife,” Briscoe said in tears. “This has been the hardest week. When I took the lead, I was crying in my car. This is more than a race win.

Words can’t explain the emotions I felt today. All I have to say is we have a powerful God and I know His hand was in all of this.

Thank you so much everyone.

*Briscoe shared the heartbreaking news with fans on his Twitter account on Wednesday, and confessed that he was reluctant to share the news at first.

“We talked about posting it or not posting it and felt like maybe using our platform to help others was a way God would help with coping with it all,” Briscoe said.

“I know God has a plan and we may not understand it but we seek Him

and trust Him…” https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/21/us/chase-briscoe-wins-nascar-xfinity-series-trnd/index.html

https://nascar.nbcsports.com/2020/05/21/chase-briscoe-kyle-busch-samantha-busch-marissa-briscoe-celebrates-mourns-in-victory/

The race was the first Xfinity Series event since the season was suspended March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.