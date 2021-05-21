Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Friday News, May 21, 2021

Friday News, May 21, 2021

Verne HillMay 21, 2021Comments Off on Friday News, May 21, 2021

Like

Summer officially begins on June 20th

Update in the Middle East:  After 11 days of intense fighting, a ceasefire has been ‘brokered’ between Israel and Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip overnight. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2021/may/israeli-media-cabinet-approves-cease-fire-in-gaza

 

NOAA predicting an ‘above normal’ Hurricane Season with 13 to 20 named storms possible.  The Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1st. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/weather/noaa-forecasts-6-to-10-hurricanes-this-year/83-eb43341b-2bc9-4bc9-8476-3d3dea8ea8e1?ref=exit-recirc

 

Winston-Salem State University holding in-person graduation ceremony(s)

for the Class of 2021 TODAY (9am and 6pm) for undergraduates at Truist Stadium (where the DASH play).   *Masks will be required for all graduates and attendees and social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced, the university said.

https://www.wssu.edu/admissions/registrar/commencement/index.html

 

Study from Arizona Christian University…

43% of Millennials ‘don’t believe, care or know if God exists’.

*Half of Millennials (51%) believe reincarnation is a real possibility.

*Over half of Millennials (64%) believe in karma.

*Only 26% of Gen X and 16% of Millennials believe that when they die they will go to Heaven – only because they confessed their sins and accepted Jesus as their savior.

Check out the study from Arizona Christian University’s Cultural Research Center on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.  https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2021/may/jesus-is-the-one-theyre-looking-for-study-reveals-43-percent-of-millennials-dont-believe-care-or-know-if-god-exists

 

Red Lobster seeking ‘Chief Biscuit Officer’? The year-long position comes with perks including $1,000 dollars and VIP status at a Red Lobster restaurant in this new sweepstakes now thru June 4. https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/red-lobster-chief-biscuit-officer-sweepstakes?fbclid=IwAR14r2lAE6wNzki1IPOYl1eQylc4Yz4BVfRZZOkZTdAzcCaQuGZtTu_AAno

 

Trail Life USA (the faith-based scouting group) is kicking-off summer with its 2nd annual “National Backyard Concert and Campout” TONIGHT (May 21) at 9pm.

The streamed event will have multiple speakers and a special performance by the band ‘For King and Country’. You can watch the event online.

There’s a link on the News Blog.   https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/newschannel

https://www.traillifeusa.com/backyard-concert

 

NCAA Women’s Golf Championship

Wake Forest women’s team begins play today in Arizona (Friday thru Wed)

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-to-begin-play-in-ncaa-womens-golf-championship-on-friday-in-arizona/article

 

Reminder…

You can still social distance and wear a mask if you wish. No mandate needed!

And everyone should be washing their hands!

*Please be respectful of businesses and restaurant with posted restrictions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostStudy: Almost half of Millennials ‘don't believe, care or know if God exists’
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

S@5: Josh’s story: The Johnson family’s mission of hope and awareness

Verne HillMay 21, 2021

Wake Forest Baptist AirCare celebrates 35 years

Verne HillMay 21, 2021

Learn to Swim Summer Splash program for Guilford County 2nd graders

Verne HillMay 21, 2021

Community Events

Jan
13
Wed
7:00 pm Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – May 30 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. 336.766.5449 Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83568768217?pwd=S2ZpZXRoRVpWc2l3U3hMcUlqUnFidz09&fbclid=IwAR33Vpf-Yek4S-8-ib2yL7UUO2URjZMizLJ25vLfiSNRRqA67DZsGUP4IRI#success Meeting ID: 835 6876 8217 Passcode: 101468
Mar
1
Mon
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) Also, registration for Mission[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of several food items, uch as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Also, Crisis[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem) is currently in need of volunteer nurses and client advocates. Also, everyone is encouraged to collect your loose change for the annual Baby Bottle Campaign – May 9 (Mother’s Day)[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals & Dinner Service. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes