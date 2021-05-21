Friday News, May 21, 2021

Summer officially begins on June 20th…

Update in the Middle East: After 11 days of intense fighting, a ceasefire has been ‘brokered’ between Israel and Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip overnight. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2021/may/israeli-media-cabinet-approves-cease-fire-in-gaza

NOAA predicting an ‘above normal’ Hurricane Season with 13 to 20 named storms possible. The Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1st. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/weather/noaa-forecasts-6-to-10-hurricanes-this-year/83-eb43341b-2bc9-4bc9-8476-3d3dea8ea8e1?ref=exit-recirc

Winston-Salem State University holding in-person graduation ceremony(s)

for the Class of 2021 TODAY (9am and 6pm) for undergraduates at Truist Stadium (where the DASH play). *Masks will be required for all graduates and attendees and social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced, the university said.

https://www.wssu.edu/admissions/registrar/commencement/index.html

Study from Arizona Christian University…

43% of Millennials ‘don’t believe, care or know if God exists’.

*Half of Millennials (51%) believe reincarnation is a real possibility.

*Over half of Millennials (64%) believe in karma.

*Only 26% of Gen X and 16% of Millennials believe that when they die they will go to Heaven – only because they confessed their sins and accepted Jesus as their savior.

Check out the study from Arizona Christian University’s Cultural Research Center on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2021/may/jesus-is-the-one-theyre-looking-for-study-reveals-43-percent-of-millennials-dont-believe-care-or-know-if-god-exists

Red Lobster seeking ‘Chief Biscuit Officer’? The year-long position comes with perks including $1,000 dollars and VIP status at a Red Lobster restaurant in this new sweepstakes now thru June 4. https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/red-lobster-chief-biscuit-officer-sweepstakes?fbclid=IwAR14r2lAE6wNzki1IPOYl1eQylc4Yz4BVfRZZOkZTdAzcCaQuGZtTu_AAno

Trail Life USA (the faith-based scouting group) is kicking-off summer with its 2nd annual “National Backyard Concert and Campout” TONIGHT (May 21) at 9pm.

The streamed event will have multiple speakers and a special performance by the band ‘For King and Country’. You can watch the event online.

There’s a link on the News Blog. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/newschannel

https://www.traillifeusa.com/backyard-concert

NCAA Women’s Golf Championship

Wake Forest women’s team begins play today in Arizona (Friday thru Wed)

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-to-begin-play-in-ncaa-womens-golf-championship-on-friday-in-arizona/article

Reminder…

You can still social distance and wear a mask if you wish. No mandate needed!

And everyone should be washing their hands!

*Please be respectful of businesses and restaurant with posted restrictions.