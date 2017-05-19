Friday News, May 19, 2017

Meteorologists: Last month was the second warmest April on record globally. *U.S. forecasters are predicting another warmer than normal summer for most of the country along with wetter weather. The Weather Channel

Consumer Reports just released their annual list of top sunscreens. Included in the TOP 5: Equate, Sport Lotion SPF 50, $5. La Roche-Posay, Anthelios 60 Melt-in Sunscreen Milk, $36

Looking for an effective sunscreen spray? Trader Joe’s Spray SPF 50+ received an excellent rating, along with Banana Boat SunComfort Clear UltraMist Spray and Equate Sport Continuous Spray SPF 30.

Sun Protection 101: Regardless of what kind of sunscreen you choose, follow these steps to avoid getting burnt.

-Shake the bottle. This helps to distribute the ingredients throughout the bottle.

-Apply sunscreen BEFORE you go outside. Aim for 15 to 30 minutes before.

-Reapply every two hours. *Remember to apply sunscreen to often-forgotten parts of your body like your scalp, toes, ears and more. Also, wear a hat when you can! For more information: Consumer Reports https://goo.gl/qEnthr

College / University Commencement celebrations this Weekend…

*Go RAMS: WSSU- Class of 2017 celebrating Commencement Fri morning.

*Salem College – Saturday’s Commencement ceremonies have been moved to the Joel Coliseum! (Procession 9:30am, commencement 10am)

*Salem College normally has Commencement at their ‘May Dell amphitheater’ but had to make the move due to ‘soggy ground conditions’ from recent rain.

*Guilford College (Sat, May 20) at 9am

*Elon University (Sat, May 20) at 9am

McDonald’s changed (for the better) its vanilla ice cream and nobody noticed?

The Golden Arches has been phasing out artificial flavors from its vanilla ice cream since last fall. Over the last year, McDonald’s has been ditching ‘artificial ingredients’ from some of its menu items. https://goo.gl/srEiVd

Fact: Last summer alone, McDonald’s sold over 68 million ice cream cones.

(SAT) Cheerwine turns 100: Downtown Salisbury is rolling out the ‘red’ carpet this Saturday. Be part of the legendary celebration at Cheerwine’s ‘Centennial Celebration’ from noon to 8pm this Saturday (May 20) in downtown Salisbury on N. Main Street. FREE Family fun, yes free Cheerwine https://goo.gl/5ie7Qi

(SUN) “Eat for the Street” – Spring Fundraiser benefiting the Winston-Salem Street School happening this Sunday afternoon (May 21) from 4 – 7pm.

Location: Foothills (Brewery) Corporate Headquarters @ 3800 Kimwell Drive off South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. Family Friendly gathering with food trucks, a band and a great Silent Auction (including a Cam Newton signed NFL helmet) Details: http://www.wsstreetschool.com/schoolnews.html