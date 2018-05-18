Friday NEWS, May 18, 2018

Breaking: Another school shooting this time in Texas…

Officials: Multiple students were killed and an officer was wounded when a shooter opened fire inside Santa Fe High School, located 30 miles southeast of Houston, Texas.

The main suspect is said to be 17 years old.

Update at noon: Explosive devices have been found both inside and around the school. Police are now sweeping a mobile home about two miles from the school where they fear there may be more explosives. *LIVE feed on Facebook…

KHOU 11 News: https://is.gd/H6T45s ABC affiliate: http://abc13.com/live-coverage

Traffic Update in Clemmons: Good News: A section of Hampton Road in Clemmons will re-open early next week, all part of the Idols Road extension project… http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/

Salem College Commencement this Saturday morning (May 19) at the Joel Coliseum

*Procession begins at 9:30 am. Commencement 10am www.salem.edu/commencement

Friends of the Southside Library – annual Booksale (Winston-Salem)

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4.p.m. Monday https://is.gd/VMGkDa

Greek Festival in Winston-Salem / Greek Orthodox Church on Keating Drive

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $1 for adults and teens and free for children younger than 12.

Take-out available? YES. A limited takeout menu will be available AND a separate drive-thru line this year to for faster pick-up. wsgreekfestival.com

(336) 765-FOOD. NOTE: 10% of the proceeds will go to Brenner Children’s hospital

The first ever ‘Greensboro Bound Literary Festival’ starts today thru Sunday

‘Greensboro Bound’ will feature more than 75 authors and nearly 50 events through Sunday. All events are free… http://greensborobound.com/

Thousands expected to attend the Cheerwine Festival this Saturday in downtown Salisbury (10am – 8pm). Cheerwine fans will enjoy cold Cheerwine, live music, great Southern food, family-friendly activities and local craft vendors. *All proceeds from the official Cheerwine soft drink tent sales will benefit Rowan Helping Ministries (a former WBFJ Ministry of the Month). http://salisburync.gov/Government/Communications/Newsroom/cheerwine-festival

Traffic Alert: Expect road closures in downtown Salisbury along portions of

South Main and East Innes (IN – niss) Streets

Babysitting 101: Getting your teen ready for that part time job.

One good question, how much should you charge? The average hourly rate (nationwide) is $16.43 for one child. According to UrbanSitter, the going rate in NC is between $14 to 15 dollars. FYI: 55% of parents tip their babysitter (over and above their hourly fee). 38% of parents hire a babysitter at least once a week. https://is.gd/CW7jub

You graduate from college. You land a job offer. But should you take it?

It’s easy to rush into the first job you’re offered when bills loom large, but you need to treat it as if it’s the most important paper you’re researching for school – because this time, it’s not a grade on the line; it’s your happiness.

Bottom Line: Life’s too short to not love the place you work. https://is.gd/oIrdco

London (England): Forecast for the Royal Wedding on Saturday

Sunny with temperatures in the 60s

Countdown to the Royal Wedding. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will exchange vows at noon on Saturday (7am our time) in a ceremony expected to last an hour.

15 Things Meghan Markle Can’t Do Now That She’s Part of the Royal Family

Here’s a few…

No autographs or selfies

No social media posts

No colored nail polish (but wearing panty hose is a MUST?)

Must remain politically neutral

Royals avoid eating shellfish, rare meat and overly spicy foods (in public)

*Read more at the news blog at wbfj.org https://is.gd/rS5FLi

Marriage advice for the (newest) Royal Couple https://is.gd/AEQwJo

“Tell your love story to anyone who will listen”

“Let things go” (if it’s not a deal breaker)

“Say what you need”

“Deal with it today”

*Share a marriage tip on our WBFJ / Facebook page!