Friday News, May 17, 2019  

UPDATE: Business 40 Improvements Project

Update: The Marshall Street Bridge will remain open a little longer due to rain last weekend. The Church Street Bridge should open late May, weather permitting.

*The Marshall Street Bridge is scheduled to close ‘soon’, a month ahead of schedule, and should re-open this January, 2020. https://www.business40nc.com/Pages/default.aspx

Shields VS Stars Charity Softball Game to benefit Crisis Control Ministry.

The Winston-Salem Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff’s office are hosting a charity softball game this Saturday, May 18 at 11am at the David Couch Ballpark (formerly Ernie Shore Field) with all proceeds to benefit Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth. Admission is 3 items: either non-perishable food, over the counter medications, or cleaning products. Info: www.crisiscontrol.org

Lexington police: NOT chalking tires in restricted areas?

Around uptown Lexington – bright chalk – no longer marks the tires of cars parked in the city’s two-hour spaces. After the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled (in a recent decision) that chalking tires is an ‘unconstitutional violation of the Fourth Amendment protecting residents from unreasonable searches and seizures’, the Lexington Police Department has decided to follow suit (and not chalk tires) when it comes to its parking enforcement efforts. While chalking tires may not be common practice anymore, the police department will still enforce parking time limits. BTW: North Carolina is not a part of the 6th Circuit, which covers Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Making a BOLD stand for the unborn…

Fact: Since the beginning of 2019, over 250 pro-life bills have been introduced in over 41 US states. Almost 50% of those bills would ban abortion in “some or all circumstances. In fact, according to Planned Parenthood (yes PP), legislators in seven states have proposed bills that would completely ban abortion, while six states are considering or have passed “trigger bans” that would ban abortion if or when Roe v. Wade is repealed.

Would you cross THIS bridge? The Gatlinburg SkyBridge, which claims to be the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America, opens TODAY for visitors in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. If you have a fear of heights – think twice: The nearly 700-feet-long bridge soars roughly 150 feet over the valley below and includes glass-floor panels in the middle of bridge? BTW: The chairlift to the bridge: $15 per adult and $12 per child. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/05/17/

Got Hiccups? Seems that there are many home remedies to help cure hiccups, ranging from eating an olive to sipping pickle juice, how about Pineapple juice or sucking on a lemon wedge with Angostura bitters sprinkled on it. What’s your favorite remedy for hiccups? https://www.peoplespharmacy.com/2014/11/06/hiccup-remedies-you-never-heard-of-before/

URGENT: The American Red Cross is facing a critical shortage of type O blood, with less than a two-day supply of blood available for emergency rooms!

As a special thank you, all those who come to donate blood or platelets now through June 10, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email.

The College Board (the non-profit group that administers the SAT) will assign an ‘adversity score’ to each student who takes the SAT…to reflect social and economic backgrounds, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

The number will be calculated using 15 factors including the crime rate and poverty levels of a student’s high school and neighborhood. Colleges will be able to see the ‘adversity score’ when considering applicants, but students themselves won’t be told their scores. https://myfox8.com/2019/05/16/report-sat-will-assign-a-new-score-that-factors-in-where-you-live-and-how-much-your-parents-make/

Area hospitals get graded on patient safety…

The Leapfrog Group, a national not-for-profit organization, discloses grades twice a year for more than 2,600 hospitals in the US. Forsyth Medical Center improved to a top grading of ‘A’ while Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center remained unchanged in the latest report on a key ‘measuring stick’ of patient safety. Moses Cone Hospital of Greensboro dropped to a B after being graded at A the previous two reports. Wesley Long was at A for the 10th consecutive time. *Leapfrog reviews 28 measures of patient safety, including such areas as error prevention, infections and medication mix-ups. Find out the grade of your specific hospital on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Sharing Our Shoes: During the month of May, Mast General store locations is collecting gently used ‘shoes’. All styles and varieties are needed: Simply connect the shoes into pairs via a rubber band or by tying the laces together and drop them off at your local Mast Store.

*Winston-Salem location is partnering with the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

*Boone + Valle Crucis locations are partnering with Goodwill.

May is ‘strawberry month’ in North Carolina

FYI: North Carolina, the 4th largest producer of strawberries in the country.

