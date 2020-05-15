Search
Friday News, MAY 15, 2020

May 15, 2020

Today is National Peace Officers Memorial Day

…recognizing the many men and women of law enforcement who lost their lives or who were injured in the line of duty.   Governor Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff in observance of National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/flags-to-be-lowered-to-half-staff-friday-to-observe-national-peace-officers-memorial-day

 

Sunscreen 101: Sunscreen is important, even lifesaving!  Sunscreen use can help prevent skin cancer by protecting you from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. Anyone can get skin cancer, regardless of age, gender or race.

In fact, it is estimated that 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime

-Apply sunscreen liberally 20 minutes before you go out into the sun

-Use SPF-30 or more. Experts say up to SPF-50 is fine.

-Re-Apply every 90 minutes ( to 2 hours )

–Check the expiration date! Experts say that up to 3-years is the limit of effectiveness.

https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care/sun-protection/sunscreen-patients/sunscreen-faqs

 

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market reopening this Saturday.

All customers will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

All vendors will be set up outdoors instead of inside the building.

Vendors will be spaced more than 6 feet apart (social distancing).

The market will have one-way foot traffic among the vendor tables.

NOTE: Saturday hours will be from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/fairgrounds-farmers-market-to-reopen-may-16-with-new-covid-19-rules/

 

COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing Sites

If someone thinks they need a test to determine if they have COVID-19, they should contact their health care provider. Some testing sites require an appointment and/or a referral from a health care provider. View the list by COUNTY here: https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/about/testing/collection-sites.pdf

 

FREE COVID-19 tests for qualifying individuals.

Location: City of High Point Parking Deck (120 West Commerce Ave. High Point)

Appointments available each Friday, Saturday & Monday from 10am to 4pm thru May 30, with the exception of Memorial day. Tests are available to qualifying individuals by appointment only.  www.harristeeter.com/covidtesting.

 

Remember the 3-W’s

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distance)

 

Phase ONE of “relaxing restrictions’ in North Carolina is set to last thru May 22.

*The Governor’s Stay-at-Home mandate is still in place and highly recommended.

 Go out if you need to! *Phase 1 ‘Frequently Asked Questions’  on the News Blog   https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/FAQs-for-Phase-1-EO-FINAL.pdf

 

 

Headline of the Morning

One in 4 restaurants Will not re-open after pandemic, study says

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2020/05/14/your-favorite-restaurant-may-not-reopen-post-covid-opentable-study/5193994002/

 

Evangelist Nick Hall and his PULSE organization will host an online simulcast called “Churches Helping Churches”  TONIGHT (May 15) at 8pm

Link and info at TogetherGeneration.com/CHC

Christian leaders and Christian artists from across the nation are joining together to support small churches in low-income areas – avoid closure

as a result of financial fallout from COVID-19.

The initiative has created a Coronavirus At-Risk Church Relief Fund that will provide $3,000 grants to churches facing closure because of drastic decreases in giving. Performing artists and special guests include Lauren Daigle, TobyMac, For King & Country, Lecrae, Christin Caine, Benjamin Watson, and many more.

All proceeds from the event will go to the churches who are most at risk of closing.  Donations to the COVID-19 Church Relief Fund can be made here.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/may/lauren-daigle-lecrae-tobymac-and-more-perform-during-simulcast-benefiting-churches-impacted-by-covid-19

 

The Eden Drive-In will reopen this weekend for a double feature.

The double feature Friday and Saturday is “Trolls: World Tour” and “Onward.”

*Although it’s considered a theater under the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, the Eden drive-in received permission from the governor’s office to reopen as long as it follows social distancing guidelines, the business said on Facebook.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the movie(s) will start at dark.

The drive-in at 106 Fireman Club Road is closed on Sunday.

Ticket prices are $7 per adult and $5 for children ages 6-11. Venue only takes cash.

Visitors should check for updates on the Eden Drive-In Facebook page.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/eden-drive-in-announces-it-will-open-friday-with-a-double-feature-after-gaining-ok

 

NASCAR: Racing without fans this Sunday in Darlington (3:30pm on Fox 8)

 

Safely Re-Opening our Churches during a Pandemic

Reality: Each congregation will have to arrive at a decision about how they will reopen once ‘stay-at-home’ restrictions begin to lift.

What if your worship gathering is initially limited to no more than 10, 50 or 100 people? 

What adjustments will you make to communion? Baptism?

Shaking hands and hugs in the ‘social distancing world’?

Passing the plate? Communion and offering?

Entering and exiting the building…

Children’s Church?

Cleaning and sanitizing your facilities (before, during and after each service)

What will we do with VBS (while keeping volunteers and kids safe)?

Will people be asked to wear facemasks?

Congregations will not arrive at the same conclusions about how to reopen

Check out the questions and listen to our interview on the News Blog…

https://www.wbfj.fm/reopening-church-important-questions-address/

Verne Hill

Previous PostWS Farmers Market reopen this Saturday morning
