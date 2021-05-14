Friday News, May 14, 2021

Patience please: Even though the Colonial Pipeline is back online, it will stay take several days for deliveries to return to ‘normal’. Analysts are still suggesting that ‘panic buying’ caused an artificial ‘fuel shortage’.

North Carolina’s price gouging law is now in effect.

New guidance from the CDC: Vaccinated individuals do NOT need masks indoors or outdoors – in most cases. But, unvaccinated people still do. To be clear, the CDC isn’t recommending vaccinated people get rid of masks entirely. The CDC suggesting that masks (or face coverings) are still needed in crowded gatherings, hospitals, buses and airplanes. North Carolina still requires mask-wearing indoors by Executive Order for now. If that order is lifted, businesses and workplaces can still keep the rule in place.

(Please be respectful to business owners with ANY posted requirements).

Feeding those in need. Lawndale Baptist Church, known for its “Feeding of the 5000” every November, will be giving away 500 boxes of food this Saturday morning (May 15) at their Lawndale Drive location in Greensboro. Just ‘drive through’ between 11am and 1pm on (Saturday) and a church volunteer will put a food box inside your trunk, and off you go. The service is free and is first come first serve.

*Each box contains enough food for two weeks including meat and produce.

Tax Day (for 2021) is this Monday, May 17.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Victoria Paige Hill, last seen at Reagan High School. Call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/silver-alert-issued-for-17-year-old-last-seen-at-reagan-high/83-cb6a49fe-7e4c-4ed3-ab67-1de5670b8d71

Tensions continue to rise in the Middle East between Israel and militants in Gaza.

Israel is bringing in thousands of troops along the Gaza border ahead of a possible ground invasion into the Hamas-controlled territory. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2021/may/israel-prepares-for-ground-invasion-in-gaza-lsquo-at-any-given-moment-rsquo-as-internal-unrest-rages-on

Volunteers needed with Operation Christmas Child. Due to the overwhelming response to this year’s ‘Build-a-Shoebox’ online, OCC needs volunteers at its Charlotte processing center thru the end of June! *Tues- Sat / 9am – 9pm.

Traffic Alert: I-40 through Forsyth County

Expect NIGHT-TIME lane closures starting this Sunday evening (May 16) 8pm – 5am.

Pavement and bridge rehab work thru Thursday.

I-40 Eastbound

Sunday through Tuesday

The contractor is scheduled to close one of two lanes from east of Union Cross Road (mile marker 202) to the Guilford County line (mile marker 205).

Monday through Thursday

The contractor is scheduled to close two of three lanes from the I-40EB /U.S. 421 split west of Winston-Salem (mile marker 188) to Peters Creek Parkway (mile marker 193).

I-40 Westbound

Sunday: The contractor is scheduled to close two of three lanes from west of U.S. 52 (mile marker 193) to west of Peters Creek Parkway (mile marker 191).

Wednesday and Thursday

The contractor is set to close one of two lanes from the Guilford County line (mile marker 205) to Union Cross Road (mile marker 202); and two of three lanes from west of Peters Creek Parkway (mile marker 191) to the I-40/U.S. 421 split on the west side of the city (mile marker 188).

For real-time travel information, go to DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

AAA: Fuel saving tips…

Local Strawberry Farms are open for the season.

RECALL: Kidde (KID-dah) is voluntarily recalling about 226,000 smoke alarms and combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors over concerns that ‘they can fail to alert users to a fire. The alarms were primarily sold at Walmart, Home Depot and Amazon.com from May 2019 through September 2020.

Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 smoke and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms.

Hawaiian shirts are making a comeback for summer?

The modern Hawaiian shirt first appeared in – Hawaii – at some point in the 1920s or ’30s, Smithsonian Magazine reports. By the 1940s, Hawaiian shirt had become a fashion staple. By the ‘60s, the shirts had taken their place in pop culture and were worn by everyone from Elvis Presley to President Richard Nixon.

Dr. John Pruitt Memorial Golf Tournament

Next Friday, May 21, 2021 from 9 am – Noon

Tanglewood Park – Par 3 course

No entry fee. Lunch provided. Prizes. 336.774.3001

Tax deductible donations to Footbridge Ministries encouraged!!

Joytime 2021: 2-day, in-person women’s event this September 2021.

Location: The Church on 68 Greensboro, NC on September 17 + 18, 2021.

Come be encouraged with messages by Dr. Joy Greene and Ellen Vaughn!

Worship with Mike Weaver of Big Daddy Weave both Friday and Saturday.

Early Bird pricing of $39 dollars good through Memorial Day 2021.

http://www.joytime.org/joytime-2021/