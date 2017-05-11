Friday News, May 12, 2017

Keep the umbrella handy through Saturday morning…

Mother’s Day (SUN) Sunny skies…High 77

Mom 101: What moms REALLY want for Mother’s Day (May 14) Sure-fire ways to show ‘moms’ love on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

(Saturday) “Stamp Out Hunger”

The 25th annual national Letter Carriers’ “Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive” happening this Saturday, May 13th. All you have to do is leave a bag or two of non-perishable food items by your mailbox before your letter carrier’s normal pickup time. Get more details: http://www.stampouthungerfooddrive.us

Commencement / Graduations for Area Colleges & Universities

*UNCG this morning at 10:00 am at the Greensboro Coliseum

*DCCC Commencement (outside) this Saturday morning (May 13) at 10am

NOTE: Bring a rain jacket or poncho. No umbrellas…

*NC A&T: Sat morning (starting at 8:30am) at the Greensboro Coliseum

*Wake Forest University: Monday morning (May 15) 9am at Hearn Plaza

Clean Up 2.0: Strong storms hit Rockingham County again last night, causing damage and power outages. Multiple trees were downed in the Eden area. Fox8

Grand Re-Opening: The Aldi location on Peters Creek Parkway (Winston-Salem) currently being remodeled, will be back open this Thursday (May 18).

*You could win FREE produce for a year! www.journalnow.com

National Anthem Singing Competition: WS Dash + Winston-Salem Journal

Congratulations to the Top 5 Finalists!

– Peter Mills

– Matthew Pinnix

– Breanna Randell

– Torneshia Rogers

– Ronk Trio

View their videos and vote for your favorite on the tab above. In order to vote, you must first register. You may vote once per day. The finalist with the most votes will have the opportunity to sing the National Anthem at the Fourth of July Dash baseball game! ***The deadline to vote is June 14, 2017 at 11:59pm.

Vote Here: https://goo.gl/rzHVWV