Friday News, May 12, 2017

Friday News, May 12, 2017

May 11, 2017

Keep the umbrella handy through Saturday morning…

     Mother’s Day (SUN)  Sunny skies…High 77

 

Mom 101: What moms REALLY want for Mother’s Day (May 14)  Sure-fire ways to show ‘moms’ love on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

 

 

(Saturday) “Stamp Out Hunger” 

The 25th annual national Letter Carriers’ “Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive” happening this Saturday, May 13th. All you have to do is leave a bag or two of non-perishable food items by your mailbox before your letter carrier’s normal pickup time.  Get more details: http://www.stampouthungerfooddrive.us

 

 

Commencement / Graduations for Area Colleges & Universities

*UNCG  this morning at 10:00 am at the Greensboro Coliseum

*DCCC Commencement (outside) this Saturday morning (May 13) at 10am

NOTE: Bring a rain jacket or poncho. No umbrellas…

*NC A&T: Sat morning (starting at 8:30am) at the Greensboro Coliseum

*Wake Forest University: Monday morning (May 15) 9am at Hearn Plaza

 

 

 

Clean Up 2.0:  Strong storms hit Rockingham County again last night, causing damage and power outages. Multiple trees were downed in the Eden area. Fox8

 

 

Grand Re-Opening: The Aldi location on Peters Creek Parkway (Winston-Salem) currently being remodeled, will be back open this Thursday (May 18).

*You could win FREE produce for a year!    www.journalnow.com

 

 

National Anthem Singing Competition: WS Dash + Winston-Salem Journal

 Congratulations to the Top 5 Finalists!
– Peter Mills
– Matthew Pinnix
– Breanna Randell
– Torneshia Rogers
– Ronk Trio
View their videos and vote for your favorite on the tab above. In order to vote, you must first register. You may vote once per day. The finalist with the most votes will have the opportunity to sing the National Anthem at the Fourth of July Dash baseball game!   ***The deadline to vote is June 14, 2017 at 11:59pm.

Vote Here:  https://goo.gl/rzHVWV

 

 

Verne Hill

Community Events

May
13
Sat
7:00 am Yard Sale @ Trindale Baptist Church (Trinity)
Yard Sale @ Trindale Baptist Church (Trinity)
May 13 @ 7:00 am – 12:00 pm
Proceeds: Various Church Projects 336.431.2318
8:00 am Car Wash @ Fairview Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Car Wash @ Fairview Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
May 13 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Proceeds: Youth Fellowship 336.768.5629
8:00 am ROCC 5k & Fun Run @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
ROCC 5k & Fun Run @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
May 13 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
The 6th Annual ROCC 5K & Fun Run is a straight and flat route along Lewisville-Clemmons Rd (Clemmons) Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Register: 336.766.0033 http://www.active.com/clemmons-nc/running/distance-running-races/rocc-the-crisis-control-ministry-5k-2017 Free Childcare
8:00 am Walk 4 Our Kids 5k @ 4th of July Park (Kernersville)
Walk 4 Our Kids 5k @ 4th of July Park (Kernersville)
May 13 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Also, bounce house, crafts, prizes & more! Proceeds: Kids of Childhood Cancer 336.337.9792 http://www.walk4ourkids.org  
10:00 am Community Shred Day @ Fries Memorial Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Community Shred Day @ Fries Memorial Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
May 13 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Proceeds: Summer Camp Scholarships 336.722.2847

