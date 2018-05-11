Search
Friday News, May 11, 2018

May 11, 2018

Fill a bag. Help needy families locally.

‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive this Saturday (May 12).

Don’t forget to place a bag of healthy non-perishable food items at or near your mailbox this Saturday. Sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Reminder: Place your items outside ahead of your mail carrier stopping by!!   www.stampouthungerfooddrive.us

 

Trail Life Troop 942, a Christian alternative to Boy Scouts, is having an Informational meeting this Monday, May 14 @ 7pm.   Location of the info meetings: Calvary Day School Cafeteria in Winston-Salem  Troop Master Alan Causey (336) 575-9069

 

Honoring the brave men and women in uniform who ‘protect and serve’

                        National Police Week (May 13 – 19, 2018)

National Peace Officers Memorial Day is this Tuesday, May 15

Remembering law enforcement personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

 

America’s Ever Changing Religious Landscape.

Recent national polls reveal an eye opening shift: Individuals who say they are members of a Protestant denomination are on the decline while people who say they have no religion are on the rise.

*Most Protestants don’t identify themselves as Protestant but as a member of a particular Protestant denomination such as Baptist, Methodist, Lutheran, Pentecostal, Presbyterian, Episcopal, and others.

*The largest group with no religious affiliation is 18 to 29-year-olds at 35%.  http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/may/americas-changing-religious-landscape-protestants-on-the-decline-no-religion-on-the-rise

 

New Biscuitville to open on University Parkway in WS on Wednesday

Address: 5988 University Parkway, across from North Summit Square Shopping Center.

To celebrate the opening, Biscuitville will give away FREE breakfast for a year to the first 100 guests in line.  The restaurant will open at 5 a.m., but you can begin lining up at 12:01 a.m. early Wednesday morning.  A designated “camp out” area will be provided.

http://www.journalnow.com/business

 

People Over 40 Should Only Work 3 Days a Week?

A new study claims that people who are older than 40 performed best at work when they worked three days per week (or 30 hours a week).  According to the Australian study, researchers tried to analyze the cognitive abilities of ‘older workers’. As a result, the participants in the study, 3,500 women and 3,000 men, took part in the testing.

The Findings: Working more than 30 hours every week can have a negative impact on the brain health of middle-aged men.  https://is.gd/NroE2n

 

BBB: What to Keep and What to Shred

(How long should I keep those important documents?)

Local shredding events in the Triad on the News Blog at wbfj.fm  

 

 

 

 

Have you received your new Medicare card in the mail?

Medicare started sending out new cards to all its members back in April.

*Medicare benefits have NOT changed!  The program your loved one is enrolled in stays the same. Just the card is changing. Why change the card? Primarily, it’s for security reasons. When Medicare first started, it made sense to use Social Security numbers as the identifying number for beneficiaries. That was before the age of identity theft.

*Destroy the old card securely. Shredding or burning the card is best. It does have your relative’s Social Security number.    www.medicare.gov/newcard/

 

The top-ranked Wake Forest men’s tennis team could win a national championship – on its home courts.  IF the team wins this Saturday and Sunday, the Deacons will get a chance to play at home next week for a shot at winning the national championship. http://www.journalnow.com/sports/

Wake Forest (25-2) will host Navy (28-10) at 2 p.m. this Saturday at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.  The winner (hopefully the Deacs) will play the winner of Saturday’s other first-round match at 2 p.m. on Sunday,

 

Wake Forest women’s golf team is going to Oklahoma to compete in the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship.  The Deacons defeated the Clemson Tigers in a one-hole playoff Wednesday to earn the Tallahassee Regional’s final spot in the NCAA championship.  www.journalnow.com

 

Update: Good News for local tornado survivors in Guilford and Rockingham counties with property damage or loss from the April 15 tornado and severe storms may now register for disaster assistance with (FEMA).

Register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov  Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

 

 

Consumer Reports has released its annual report on the best sunscreens to protect you and your family this summer.

The top sunscreens, according to Consumer Reports:

Equate (Walmart) Sport Lotion SPF 50

BullFrog Land Sport Quik Gel SPF 50

Coppertone WaterBabies SPF 50 Lotion

? La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Melt-In Sunscreen Milk

The report rated 73 lotions, sprays, and sticks for effectiveness and accuracy of SPF labeling. SPF, or sun protection factor, is the measure of how well a sunscreen protects against ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation, which is the main cause of sunburn and a contributor to skin cancer.

NOTE:  Of the 73 products tested, 24 were found to have less than half their labeled SPF number. That doesn’t mean that the sunscreens don’t work at all, but you may not be getting the degree of protection they’d think.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/consumer-reports-reveals-top-rated-sunscreens-of-2018/

 

FACT: A poor quality sunscreen may prevent sunburn, but won’t shield skin from UVA rays that cause skin aging and possibly melanoma.    How effective is YOUR sunscreen? Find out more on the News Blog        https://is.gd/PGr3bF

Check out the EWG Healthy Living App    https://www.ewg.org/apps/

 

