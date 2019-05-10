Search
Friday News, May 10, 2019

Verne Hill

WBFJ News   Friday, May 10, 2019  

 

Good New: The US just had its wettest 12 months on record.  For the most part, the lower 48 states are nearly drought-free. But now, flooding is rampant.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/the-united-states-just-had-its-wettest-months-on-record/article_535688e8-2bc5-5c2d-9fa0-72e7a9f3e723.html

 

Speas Global Elementary School became the first school in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district to switch from Styrofoam lunch trays to compostable trays.

The school, along with the Piedmont Environmental Alliance, launched the pilot program at the beginning of May. BTW: The school composts about 200 pounds each day?!?

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2019/05/09/school-switches-to-compostable-lunch-trays

 

Milestone: 7,000 shows and counting for ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Seven thousand episodes is quite good fortune. Pat Sajak (72) and Vanna White (62) celebrate that milestone on “Wheel of Fortune” (today) Friday, a feat they tell USA TODAY they could never have predicted. “I remember sitting in the chair next to Pat saying, ‘I wonder where we’ll be in 10 years?’ … And here it’s been 36 years…

BTW: “Wheel” is still averaging nearly 10 million viewers this season, a close second to “Judge Judy” among all syndicated shows.  -USA Today

 

Ride-sharing giant Uber makes its debut on the New York Stock Exchange Friday with its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO). Ride sharing is unquestionably a growth industry: The company said in its filing last month that it makes 14 million trips daily. Even with questions lingering about its ability to turn a profit, Uber has forever altered the way we travel, talk and work.https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/

 

Headline of the Day?  “Amid a global helium shortage, Party City announced Thursday it will shutter 45 stores in 2019”   Seriously, Party City Inc did not release a list of affected stores but said the closures will take place throughout the year.  So far, the company has reported closings in California, Illinois, Connecticut and Washington.  -USA Today

 

The two teens accused of attacking their suburban Denver STEM charter school earlier this week, killing one classmate and injuring eight others, are due in court today. In a related story, grieving students walked out of an event at the school on Wednesday in anger and tears over concerns (the gathering) had politicized their grief. The event was primarily billed as a vigil to honor Kendrick Castillo, the teen who was fatally shot in the rampage. But speakers were mostly (Democratic) politicians and advocates pressing Congress for more restrictive gun laws.  https://www.usatoday.com/story/news

 

 

Sharing Our Shoes: During the month of May, Mast General store locations is collecting gently used ‘shoes’. All styles and varieties are needed:  Simply connect the shoes into pairs via a rubber band or by tying the laces together and drop them off at your local Mast Store.

Winston-Salem location is partnering with the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

Boone + Valle Crucis locations are partnering with Goodwill.

https://www.mastgeneralstore.com/cms/index.cfm/blog/put-the-shoe-on-the-others-foot/

 

May is ‘strawberry month’ in North Carolina

FYI: North Carolina, the 4th largest producer of strawberries in the country.

*Check out our Facebook page for LOCAL strawberry farms!!

Local Strawberry farm locator:  https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search

UPDATE: ROCC 5K Run and Walk is ‘rain or shine’…for this Saturday morning!!

Their official inclement weather policy says…


In short, the ROCC 5K is a “rain or shine” event. With rain, we will hold pre- and post-race activities in the gym, and run a refreshing race! (Note: Decisions on Kid’s Zone and Fun Run will be race day decisions on Saturday morning.)

With any threat of thunderstorms, we will work with our race mgmt group, and watch radar. Similar to HS Athletics, lightening within a certain distance will automatically require postponing until a point that cancellation might be necessary.

Participants registered online will receive a personal email, and all can monitor their Facebook page for up-to-the-minute announcements.

 

*Unfortunately, we cannot make up the event should cancellation be necessary. However, your support of SPCC, your shirt, the “feast” and door prize festivities, will still make for a wonderful event.

Previous PostROCC 5K Run / Walk is 'rain or shine' for Saturday (May 11)
Community Events

May
10
Fri
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
May 10 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
7:00 pm Mary Poppins Jr. (The Musical) @ Central United Methodist Church (Mt. Airy)
Mary Poppins Jr. (The Musical) @ Central United Methodist Church (Mt. Airy)
May 10 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Mary Poppins Jr. will be presented by the Millennium Charter Academy. Tickets: $10.00 (per person) Tickets will be available at the door 336.789.7570 Performance dates & times: 5/10 & 5/11 @ 7:00pm 5/11 @ 3:00pm
May
11
Sat
7:00 am Country Breakfast @ Old Union United Methodist Church (Sophia)
Country Breakfast @ Old Union United Methodist Church (Sophia)
May 11 @ 7:00 am – 10:00 am
Proceeds: Various Church Projects 336.498.7102
8:00 am ROCC 5k & Collection Drive @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
ROCC 5k & Collection Drive @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
May 11 @ 8:00 am – 11:00 am
Registration: $25.00 (before 5/4)  /  $30.00 (after 5/4) $35.00 (day of race) Free Childcare Proceeds: Salem Pregnancy Care Center 336.766.0033 http://www.riveroakschurch.org      
9:00 am Community Shred Day @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Community Shred Day @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 11 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
This is a FREE event, however donations will be accepted to benefit food programs for children in Forsyth County and other missions of the United Methodist Women. 336.765.5561
WBFJ Your Family Station

