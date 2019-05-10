Friday News, May 10, 2019

WBFJ News Friday, May 10, 2019

Good New: The US just had its wettest 12 months on record. For the most part, the lower 48 states are nearly drought-free. But now, flooding is rampant.

Speas Global Elementary School became the first school in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district to switch from Styrofoam lunch trays to compostable trays.

The school, along with the Piedmont Environmental Alliance, launched the pilot program at the beginning of May. BTW: The school composts about 200 pounds each day?!?

Milestone: 7,000 shows and counting for ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Seven thousand episodes is quite good fortune. Pat Sajak (72) and Vanna White (62) celebrate that milestone on “Wheel of Fortune” (today) Friday, a feat they tell USA TODAY they could never have predicted. “I remember sitting in the chair next to Pat saying, ‘I wonder where we’ll be in 10 years?’ … And here it’s been 36 years…

BTW: “Wheel” is still averaging nearly 10 million viewers this season, a close second to “Judge Judy” among all syndicated shows. -USA Today

Headline of the Day? “Amid a global helium shortage, Party City announced Thursday it will shutter 45 stores in 2019” Seriously, Party City Inc did not release a list of affected stores but said the closures will take place throughout the year. So far, the company has reported closings in California, Illinois, Connecticut and Washington. -USA Today

Sharing Our Shoes: During the month of May, Mast General store locations is collecting gently used ‘shoes’. All styles and varieties are needed: Simply connect the shoes into pairs via a rubber band or by tying the laces together and drop them off at your local Mast Store.

Winston-Salem location is partnering with the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

Boone + Valle Crucis locations are partnering with Goodwill.

May is ‘strawberry month’ in North Carolina

FYI: North Carolina, the 4th largest producer of strawberries in the country.

UPDATE: ROCC 5K Run and Walk is ‘rain or shine’…for this Saturday morning!!

In short, the ROCC 5K is a “rain or shine” event. With rain, we will hold pre- and post-race activities in the gym, and run a refreshing race! (Note: Decisions on Kid’s Zone and Fun Run will be race day decisions on Saturday morning.)

With any threat of thunderstorms, we will work with our race mgmt group, and watch radar. Similar to HS Athletics, lightening within a certain distance will automatically require postponing until a point that cancellation might be necessary.

Participants registered online will receive a personal email, and all can monitor their Facebook page for up-to-the-minute announcements.

*Unfortunately, we cannot make up the event should cancellation be necessary. However, your support of SPCC, your shirt, the “feast” and door prize festivities, will still make for a wonderful event.