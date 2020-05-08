Friday News, MAY 08, 2020

Phase ONE of “relaxing restrictions’ in North Carolina begins this afternoon at 5pm. What does Phase ONE mean?

*Stay-at-Home is still in place and highly recommended. Go out if you need to!

*Some retail stores will be allowed to re-open at 50% capacity.

*Continued to use face coverings in public spaces / 6-foot rule still applies.

*Churches: Outdoor worship OK- with social distancing in place.

*FYI: Sorry, NO hair or nail salons, no barber shops or theaters, yet…

https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/FAQs-for-Phase-1-EO-FINAL.pdf

Remember the 3-W’s

Wash your hands for 2 seconds or use hand sanitizer

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (social / physical distance)

Happy (virtual) Graduation Day to the Class of 2020!

Davidson County Community College

Virtual Commencement ceremony this evening (May 8) at 6:30pm.

Watch LIVE: DavidsonCCC.edu/grad

Triad Goodwill is re-opening ‘more’ stores TODAY (May 8) across the Piedmont.

5301 Samet Drive, High Point

2012 North Main Street, High Point

2415 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro

4808 West Market Street, Greensboro

3739 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro

101 Pointe S Drive, Randleman

New daily hours: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Details at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/re-open/

Triad Goodwill is hosting two Virtual Job Fairs – May 13 and May 27.

The first will be this Wednesday (May 13) from 10-1pm…

You can pre-register at www.triadgoodwill.org/virtualjobfair

Job seekers will be able to meet ‘face-to-face’ via direct Zoom video conferences with employers who are actively seeking new hires.

Triad Goodwill’s Virtual Job Fair events will take place on Wednesday, May 13 (10-1pm) and Wednesday, May 27 (10am – 1pm). Hourly sessions both days at 10, 11, and 12pm)

What’s better than an original glazed donut from Krispy Kreme?

Today (May 8) is the final day to enjoy the Key Lime Glazed and Key Lime Kreme Filled Doughnuts.

Good News: Starting Mother’s Day, Krispy Kreme will be offering

Lemon Glazed and Lemon Kreme Filled Doughnuts for pick up!

It’s Strawberry season in the Piedmont Triad

In search of fresh locally grown strawberries? There’s likely a ‘Berry’ farm near you! Check out the list of ‘Listener recommendations’ on our Facebook page

Headline of the Morning

Study: 48% of People Will Take A Pay Cut to Continue Working From Home. Turns out a lot of jobs can be done from home quite well. Video call apps like Zoom and high-speed internet make a lot possible. Almost half of office workers would even do it for lower pay.

Survey: We LOVE to SNOOZE?

It takes Americans an average of 24 minutes to actually get out of bed each morning.

And it takes two alarms and hitting the snooze twice.

*The survey found while most have switched to the convenience of smartphones, just under a quarter of Americans (25%) still opt for an old-school alarm clock.

*After rolling out of bed, making the bed, closely followed by making breakfast and a cup of joe is tops on our morning routines. SOURCE of the survey:OnePoll on behalf of Mattress Nerd

The body of Winston-Salem City Council Member Vivian Burke will ‘lie in state’ til 4pm TODAY (May 8) in the lobby of City Hall (101 N. Main Street).

Burke passed away Tuesday night at the age of 85.

Burke represented the Northeast Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council for 43 years. She was the city’s longest-serving elected official.

FYI: Mayor Allen Joines is declaring Saturday to be a day of mourning for Vivian Burke. Flags at city-owned buildings to be flown at half-staff.

A private ceremony will be held on Saturday at New Evergreen Cemetery.

Traffic Update: High Point

The intersection of N. Main Street and Lexington Avenue should be back open next week (around May 13?). The intersection – that has blocked for the past five months – was supposed to have lasted into the late summer or early fall.

