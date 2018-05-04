Friday News, May 04, 2018

Above normal temperatures for the first weekend of May

Embracing Hope

WBFJ is a listener supported radio ministry.

Make your Faith Promise gift online at www.wbfj.org

*Thank you for praying and financially supporting the radio ministry of WBFJ-FM.

Today is May the 4th

Reminder: ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ – the second standalone Star Wars film – hits theaters May 25th

Final hours of Early Voting for the May 8th Primary…

BTW: You can register + vote during the multi-day Early Voting period

which ends this Saturday May 5th @ 1pm.

Sample Ballot info online. Go to Voter Search Criteria: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

*Fill out fields with your personal info. Hit search

*Click on your full name

*Scroll down to YOUR Sample Ballot for May 8, 2018 Primary

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem hosting its annual

Used Book Salem – Today through Saturday (May 5)

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds / Education Building

Free Parking and FREE Admission. Enter at Gate 5, off Deacon Blvd

www.shepherdscenter.org/used-book-sale-1/

Thursday + Friday (May 3+4) from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 5, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

(Event) Celebrating all things Scottish and Irish

Historic Bethabara Park is hosting their annual Highland Games

This Saturday (May 5) from 10am to 4pm. FREE Admission and parking.

Shuttles will be available from parking areas to the main festival activities.

BTW: At around 10:30 a.m., more than ten Scottish bagpipe bands will lead a ‘Clan Parade’ to open the Games. Questions? Call 336-924-8191 www.historicbethabara.org

Note: Because of the large crowds expected, please leave your pets at home. The event is rain or shine.

*Bethbara, the first Moravian settlement in North Carolina, was founded in 1753

and is considered the birthplace of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

(EVENT) “Fresh Starts & Full Plates Gala” hosted by Providence Restaurant & Catering

This Sunday (May 6) from 6pm to 9pm

Triad Community Kitchen, a program of Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC, has been changing lives for a over decade, and its newest program, Providence Restaurant and Catering, is celebrating two years of operations. “Fresh Starts & Full Plates,” a fundraising event celebrating our past and investing in our future. https://www.facebook.com/events/807180446140194/

May is Strawberry Month in North Carolina

FACT: The North Carolina Strawberry industry generates over $26 million dollars in farm income to our state. And ‘berry season’ is here!

*Strawberry Picking Farms around the Triad

The 2018 pick-your-own strawberry season is here. So get your buckets ready…

Please know that conditions (such as weather and berry availability) may change whether or not a farm is open for closed. As always, you probably should call before you go. Locations and contact info from triadmomsonmain.com on the News Blog at wbfj.fm



*NC Strawberry Association farm locator: https://ncstrawberry.com/

Former Winston-Salem Police Chief Barry Rountree won the Winston-Salem Foundation Award – the foundation’s highest honor, for his work with the Winston-Salem Police Foundation. The nonprofit police foundation supports efforts to build trust between the police department and the community, especially young people.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/rountree-receives-winston-salem-foundation-s-top-award/article_0d853814-c23c-5f38-a65d-61011c18dece.html

Headline earlier in the week:

British schools are replacing analog clocks because students can’t read them?

Some schools in the U.K. are reportedly ditching traditional analog clocks because students aren’t able to tell time during tests. Personal STORY…

https://is.gd/NJreRo

Diet Coke’s new flavors are a big hit

Seems that Coca-Cola has rejuvenate Diet Coke by adding some Feisty Cherry, Twisted Mango, Ginger Lime and Zesty Blood Orange. In skinny cans.

The new Diet Coke flavors, introduced in January, have attracted more Millennials and people who prefer flavored sparkling water to soda.

*The long slump in Diet Coke sales is partly because of the popularity of LaCroix, a sparkling water brand owned by National Beverage.

Diet Coke’s new flavors are a big hit

Traffic Alert: Expect lane closures this weekend on I-40 west of the Yadkin River Bridge near Clemmons.

Weather permitting, lane closures will take place from 7 p.m. on Friday until Sunday at noon. The same schedule will be followed Friday through Sunday on the first three weekends in June. http://www.journalnow.com/news/state