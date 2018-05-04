Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Friday News, May 04, 2018

Friday News, May 04, 2018

Verne HillMay 04, 2018Comments Off on Friday News, May 04, 2018

Like

Above normal temperatures for the first weekend of May

Embracing Hope
WBFJ is a listener supported radio ministry.
Make your Faith Promise gift online at www.wbfj.org
*Thank you for praying and financially supporting the radio ministry of WBFJ-FM.

Today is May the 4th
Reminder: ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ – the second standalone Star Wars film – hits theaters May 25th

Final hours of Early Voting for the May 8th Primary…
BTW: You can register + vote during the multi-day Early Voting period
which ends this Saturday May 5th @ 1pm.
Sample Ballot info online. Go to Voter Search Criteria: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/
*Fill out fields with your personal info. Hit search
*Click on your full name
*Scroll down to YOUR Sample Ballot for May 8, 2018 Primary

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem hosting its annual
Used Book Salem – Today through Saturday (May 5)
Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds / Education Building
Free Parking and FREE Admission. Enter at Gate 5, off Deacon Blvd
www.shepherdscenter.org/used-book-sale-1/
Thursday + Friday (May 3+4) from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 5, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

(Event) Celebrating all things Scottish and Irish
Historic Bethabara Park is hosting their annual Highland Games
This Saturday (May 5) from 10am to 4pm. FREE Admission and parking.
Shuttles will be available from parking areas to the main festival activities.
BTW: At around 10:30 a.m., more than ten Scottish bagpipe bands will lead a ‘Clan Parade’ to open the Games. Questions? Call 336-924-8191 www.historicbethabara.org
Note: Because of the large crowds expected, please leave your pets at home. The event is rain or shine.
*Bethbara, the first Moravian settlement in North Carolina, was founded in 1753
and is considered the birthplace of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

(EVENT) “Fresh Starts & Full Plates Gala” hosted by Providence Restaurant & Catering
This Sunday (May 6) from 6pm to 9pm
Triad Community Kitchen, a program of Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC, has been changing lives for a over decade, and its newest program, Providence Restaurant and Catering, is celebrating two years of operations. “Fresh Starts & Full Plates,” a fundraising event celebrating our past and investing in our future. https://www.facebook.com/events/807180446140194/

May is Strawberry Month in North Carolina
FACT: The North Carolina Strawberry industry generates over $26 million dollars in farm income to our state. And ‘berry season’ is here!

*Strawberry Picking Farms around the Triad
The 2018 pick-your-own strawberry season is here. So get your buckets ready…
Please know that conditions (such as weather and berry availability) may change whether or not a farm is open for closed. As always, you probably should call before you go. Locations and contact info from triadmomsonmain.com on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Triad Area Strawberry Picking Farms


*NC Strawberry Association farm locator: https://ncstrawberry.com/

Former Winston-Salem Police Chief Barry Rountree won the Winston-Salem Foundation Award – the foundation’s highest honor, for his work with the Winston-Salem Police Foundation. The nonprofit police foundation supports efforts to build trust between the police department and the community, especially young people.
http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/rountree-receives-winston-salem-foundation-s-top-award/article_0d853814-c23c-5f38-a65d-61011c18dece.html

Headline earlier in the week:
British schools are replacing analog clocks because students can’t read them?
Some schools in the U.K. are reportedly ditching traditional analog clocks because students aren’t able to tell time during tests. Personal STORY…
https://is.gd/NJreRo

Diet Coke’s new flavors are a big hit
Seems that Coca-Cola has rejuvenate Diet Coke by adding some Feisty Cherry, Twisted Mango, Ginger Lime and Zesty Blood Orange. In skinny cans.
The new Diet Coke flavors, introduced in January, have attracted more Millennials and people who prefer flavored sparkling water to soda.
*The long slump in Diet Coke sales is partly because of the popularity of LaCroix, a sparkling water brand owned by National Beverage.
Diet Coke’s new flavors are a big hit

Traffic Alert: Expect lane closures this weekend on I-40 west of the Yadkin River Bridge near Clemmons.
Weather permitting, lane closures will take place from 7 p.m. on Friday until Sunday at noon. The same schedule will be followed Friday through Sunday on the first three weekends in June. http://www.journalnow.com/news/state

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Strawberry Picking Farms around the Triad

Verne HillMay 03, 2018

Sample Ballot info

Verne HillMay 03, 2018

Used Book Sale by the Shepherd’s Center

Verne HillMay 03, 2018

Community Events

May
4
Fri
all-day “Women Of Joy” Conference @ Myrtle Beach Convention Center (Myrtle Beach)
“Women Of Joy” Conference @ Myrtle Beach Convention Center (Myrtle Beach)
May 4 all-day
Theme: “Rescued” Guest Speakers: Lisa Harper, Margaret Feinberg & Chrystal Evans Hurst & Sylvia Harvey Musical Guests: Jeremy Camp & Charles Billingsley http://www.womenofjoy.org 800.374.1550  
6:00 pm 2018 Relay For Life @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (Winston-Salem)
2018 Relay For Life @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (Winston-Salem)
May 4 @ 6:00 pm – 11:59 pm
The event will include: Survivor & Caregiver Lap, Luminaria Ceremony, plus, Live Music, Activities for the Kids, Arts, Crafts, Concessions & more! Proceeds: American Cancer Society http://www.relayforlife.org/winstonsalemnc Volunteers are needed… 336.782.0727    
6:30 pm Taylor Vaden @ Town & Country Grille (King)
Taylor Vaden @ Town & Country Grille (King)
May 4 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Taylor Vaden is a local contemporary Christian artist. He will be playing an acoustic music set! 336.983.3641  
6:30 pm Walk For Life 2018 @ Elkin City Park (Elkin)
Walk For Life 2018 @ Elkin City Park (Elkin)
May 4 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Proceeds: Lifeline Pregnancy Help Center (Elkin) To register: http://www.lifelinehelps.org 336.526.4033    
7:00 pm Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 4 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Parents of Addicted Loved ones (PAL) provides hope and support through addiction education for parents dealing with an addicted loved one. Meeting every Friday night @ 7:00 It’s Free  /  Must be 18 to attend 336.745.7558 [...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes