Friday News, MAY 01, 2020

Friday News, MAY 01, 2020

May 01, 2020

Governor Cooper said he hopes to move into Phase 1 of his plan to reopen NC when the current stay at home order expires next Friday (May 8). 

The Governor urging all of us to keep working on social distancing to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Bringing back business and social activities will depend on trends showing that the virus is (not spreading).

https://www.wxii12.com/article/gov-cooper-hopeful-to-move-to-phase-1-of-his-plan-to-reopen-north-carolina-next-week/32336935

 

Request your November ballot now?

That’s the word from the Forsyth County Board of Elections.

The reality is that COVID-19 is expected to still be a health threat. That means face masks for poll workers and voters, gloves, sanitizer, wiping down voting stations, checking temperatures and marking off six feet of separation. Voters are encouraged to cast absentee ballots by mail or participate in early voting.

In the last 3 presidential elections, voter turnout in Forsyth County has exceeded 60%.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/forsyth-county-board-of-elections-gives-warning-to-voters/32342040

 

Beginning this Monday (May 4): Costco will require that customers wear face masks or cloth coverings in its stores again beginning this Monday.

 

Airline changes due to the COVID crisis.

Beginning Monday, Delta, United and JetBlue will require all passengers to wear face coverings. Delta and JetBlue will make masks mandatory from the time you check in through the time you de-plane.

NOTE: Survey found 40% of recent travelers anticipated waiting at least six months after the virus is contained before flying again. -International Air Transport Association

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/2020/04/30/coronavirus-temperature-scans-and-masks-here-stay-airports/3056659001/

 

It’s Strawberry season in the Piedmont Triad

In search of fresh locally grown strawberries?

There’s likely a ‘Berry’ farm near you!

Lots of listener recommendations on our Facebook page

 

Big announcement for Wake Nation: There’s a new coach in town.

Wake Forest University has hired Steve Forbes as their next Men’s head basketball coach.Forbes comes to Wake Forest from East Tennessee State University.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/steve-forbes-brings-passion-energy-humor-and-some-grounding-to-wake-forest/

 

The CDC recommends wearing a Cloth Face Covering to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Proper fitting instructions and simple ways to make your own face mask on the News Blog at wbfj.fm   https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html

 

Traffic Alert: Re-paving along Salem Parkway (Bus 40) continues…

Crews are putting down the final layer of asphalt over several weeks.    https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/salem-parkway-final-paving-starts-this-week/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Headline of the Morning

“Police link bar closings to drop in DWI arrests”

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/police-link-bar-closings-to-drop-in-dwi-arrests/article

 

 

High Point COVID-19 Experience Project — to begin to gather information, stories and photos from individuals in greater High Point community about how they have been affected during this pandemic.  Eventually, the staff wants to add personal items such as photographs, artwork, journals, signs and masks. Staff can be reached via email at hpmuseum@highpointnc.gov or phone 336-885-1859.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/HPMCOVID19Experience/about/

 

 

NC DMV: Driver License Office Changes during COVID-19 Outbreak

You can check on the status of your local office on the DMV website.

Open DMV offices are currently appointment-only visits, with a limited number of customers allowed inside at the same time, depending on the office size.

Check ahead: https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/locate-dmv-office/Pages/dmv-offices.aspx

April 20 UPDATEThis PDF lists​​​​​​​​​​​ which offices remain open and which have now closed.

 

 

Thank You Meals!  McDonald’s is giving out free meals to healthcare workers and first responders through May 5. You must show a work badge or ID or be in uniform.

One meal per person per day.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/mcdonalds-to-give-free-thank-you-meals-to-healthcare-workers-first-responders-from-april-22-to-may-5/

Previous PostAnne Graham Lotz "...there is always a silver lining"
