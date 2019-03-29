Friday News, March 29, 2019  

Allergy Alert: Tree Pollen (HIGH) + Grass Pollen (LOW)

NCDOT: The south Broad Street Bridge should RE-OPEN this weekend

New York lawmakers are expected to pass a ban on single-use plastic bags. The goal is to get consumers to move away from single-use plastic bags to reusable totes. California is the only state so far with a statewide ban on plastic bags. https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/new-york-expected-become-2nd-state-ban-plastic-bags-n988681

Starting May 1, Disney is ‘limiting’ stroller-size at all of its theme parks.

Strollers larger than 31 inches wide would NOT be allowed. Also, wagons of any kind will no longer be allowed. Disney stating that the changes will streamline the bag-check and entry process. Disney also said it is eliminating ‘smoking areas’ inside its theme parks. https://www.today.com/parents/disneyland-disney-world-are-changing-stroller-policy-t151161

Update: Temporary Visitor Restrictions have been lifted at ALL area hospitals…

BTW: Visitor restrictions had been in place since Feb. 8 for children age 12 and under to help control the spread of flu. Reminder: Anyone coming to an area hospital (to visit) should be healthy – free from fever, cough, colds, or stomach virus symptoms – when visiting patients. NOTE: You can STOP the spread of flu by practicing good hand hygiene and staying home from school or work if experiencing fever. www.journalnow.com

March Madness: TONIGHT’s SWEET 16 games of interest…

UNC vs Auburn at 7:29pm / Duke vs Virginia Tech at 9:39pm

NC-DMV Special Saturday Hours…

To help in getting that Real ID, the NC-DMV is opening on certain Saturdays…

*This Saturday (March 30) in Kernersville from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: North Main Crossing Driver License Office

https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/locate-dmv-office/Pages/dmv-offices.aspx?term=North+Main+Crossing&type=license

April 27 – East Greensboro Driver License Office on Market Street / 8am-4pm

https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/locate-dmv-office/Pages/dmv-offices.aspx?term=East+Greensboro&type=license

To see when a REAL ID day is coming to your area, and learn which documents

to bring with you, visit NCREALID.gov.

Need tax preparation help?

AARP has trained and certified ‘Tax Aide volunteers’ that can assist in preparing and e-filing your (simple) 2018 Federal and State personal income tax returns.

Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income.

*Mondays and Tuesdays: Services are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 15 on at the Reynolda Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive…

*Thursdays and Fridays at the Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St.

No appointments. Counselors will be available -first come, first served basis.

For more information: aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp or call 1-888-227-7669.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/looking-for-help-during-tax-season/article_ba3e8188-3978-58a4-9b2e-e153d6cacc0e.html

Protest on a ‘non-school day? State Superintendent Mark Johnson said Thursday he does not support closing public schools on May 1, the date of a planned educator rally in Raleigh. “The legislature will be in session in Raleigh for at least another three months, a time period that spans dozens of days students are not scheduled to be in school, including spring break and summer break,” Johnson said. “Closing schools affects not only students’ learning and nutrition, but also parents, other school employees, and other teachers.” https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/protest-when-schools-aren-t-in-session-n-c-superintendent/article_59065790-5e0e-5da7-bb79-00c82e227c84.html

The planned renovation of the historic Stevens Center in downtown Winston-Salem could get a substantial state-funding assist from a bipartisan House bill.

$42.2 million dollars has been allocated for the renovation through 2023.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/m-to-renovate-downtown-s-stevens-center-that-s-what/article_fdd05dd9-a3d2-5dad-903d-ebb550a976ce.html

You Can Now Rent a Wedding Bouncy Castle For Your Big Day?

Not only are bouncy houses just fun in general, but this one can be decorated with flowers, linen with splashes of color and serve as a pretty, interactive backdrop for pictures. If you’re not going ultra traditional with your nuptials, this is totally for you.

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/a26613298/rent-wedding-bouncy-castle/

The next time you come down with a cough, just pop a piece of your favorite CHOCOLATE? Experts say that you’ll get all the cough-suppressing effects of codeine cough syrup, without the sleepy side-effects. Note: Use a piece of dark chocolate if you want to get the healthy benefit of natural antioxidants.

https://www.southernliving.com/healthy-living/chocolate-cures-coughs

DIY ‘Chocolate Bunnies’ at IKEA? It is true. The Swedish-founded home furnishings store is putting the DIY in our Easter baskets with a self-assembly chocolate bunny for Spring. The Vårkänsla Milk Chocolate Self-Assembly Bunny has three parts, so it’s much easier to put it together over that IKEA dresser or coffee table.

It’s being touted as the “most fun thing to assemble for $4.29”. J

https://www.bestproducts.com/lifestyle/a26909804/ikea-varkansla-milk-chocolate-self-assembly-bunny/

Forsyth Creek Week continues through the weekend (March 31)

*Check out the News Blog for the Forsyth Creek Week Calendar of Events and the special Home Schoolers field trip section. http://forsythcreekweek.squarespace.com/calendar

*Operation Medicine Drop events happen all this week in Winston-Salem and Kernersville. Don’t flush unwanted medicines down the toilet. You’ll also make your house safer by preventing accidental poisonings and drug abuse. http://forsythcreekweek.squarespace.com/operation-medicine-drop