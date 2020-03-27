Friday News, March 27, 2020

The record HIGH for today is 86 degrees. Average HIGH is 64 degrees

CDC: #1 thing to help stop the spread of coronavirus…

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Get the latest info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

You can text COVIDNC to 898211 to receive general information

and updates about COVID-19. For COVID-19 questions call 2-1-1

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/what-covid-19

USA Today: Your questions about COVID-19 (coronavirus) answered…

What are the symptoms? How should you prepare? How is it spread?

Is it safe to get carry-out food? Can the virus be transmitted through the mail?

You should start wearing a face mask?

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/03/12/coronavirus-reader-questions-answered-symptoms-testing-elderly/5012457002/

To slow the spread of the coronavirus: Community leaders have issued

‘stay-at-home’ orders across the Triad beginning at 5pm today!

Guilford and Forsyth counties as well as the cities of Greensboro, High Point,

Winston-Salem and Clemmons are implementing “stay at home” orders beginning

TODAY at 5pm and lasting through mid-April (or possibly longer).

*A “stay-at-home” order basically mandates that residents try to stay close to home as possible, while practicing social distancing (remember to stay 6 feet away from each other) and no gatherings of more than 10 people.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/coronavirus-piedmont-cities-stay-home-orders/31929856

Energize Ministries is showing ‘emotional’ support for local pastors during the COVID crisis! Sign-up your pastor for the “Homebound Fun – Prize Pack” designed to bring some relief for area pastors and their families. Details on our Facebook page / wbfj

Reminder: Associates in Christian Counseling is open…

Trained counselors are available in helping you cope with our ‘new normal’ due to the coronavirus outbreak. Please call (336) 896-0065 www.christiancounseling.org/index.htm

Check out articles on mental health and balance during uncertainty

https://afsp.org/taking-care-of-your-mental-health-in-the-face-of-uncertainty/

REMINDER

The faith-based movie ‘I STILL BELIEVE’ is now available through video-on-demand.

“I Still Believe”, tells the true story of Jeremy Camp and his wife, Melissa, and their battle with cancer. This powerful true story of faith, hope, and love can be rented ($19.99 with a 48-hour viewing window) through platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, all cable providers, and more.

*I Still Believe’s release to on-demand platforms comes “at a time we need hope and inspiration,” suggests co-director Jon Erwin. https://istillbelievemovie.com/ondemand

Attention first responders, emergency child-care sites are open in the Triad.

Call this number if you need child care to do your job… 888-610-1685

Details on the News Blog…

Volunteers Needed: Love Out Loud (Winston-Salem) is working with nonprofit, church, business and city partners to ‘safely’ help those in need in our local communities.

How can I help? https://volunteer.loveoutloudws.com/covid/

Front-line workers in the healthcare and public safety sector can get a FREE tall brewed or iced coffee at Starbucks. Police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital staff and researchers can get a free beverage in stores until May 3.

NOTE: Some Starbuck locations have closed, while some locations near hospitals remain open. https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/starbucks-is-giving-out-free-coffee-to-front-line-healthcare/

Hanes Mall will temporarily close today at 5pm to comply with the stay-at-home order made by Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines on Wednesday.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/hanes-mall-closing-at-p-m-friday-move-made-to/article

Lowes Foods stores have adjusted store hours – now 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Seniors and those vulnerable to the virus can shop ‘early’ at Lowes Foods

between 7 -8am on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/lowes-foods-adjusts-hours-in-response-to-the-coronavirus/

Peeps production has stopped? Pennsylvania-based Just Born confections company has suspended production of Peeps at their facilities through April 7.

Not to worry. The company says it had already shipped its Easter supply of Peeps to stores. https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/sweet-peeps-production-stops-but-easter-is-taken-care-of/

Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor is giving up his salary and bonus for the rest of the year in order to pay the steakhouse chain’s front-line employees during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a MarketWatch report.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/texas-roadhouse-ceo-gives-up-salary-for-year-to-pay/

New TV special which involves food and the South…

North Carolina chef Vivian Howard, the former host of “A Chef’s Life,” returns to public television TONIGHT (Mar 27) at 9pm – with the premiere of her new series “Somewhere South.” The first episode includes a segment about Winston-Salem and B&G Pies –

a company that has made fried fruit pies since 1949. !

The six-part series will be shown Friday nights (9pm) on UNC-TV through May 1.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/vivian-howard-s-new-series-somewhere-south-to-premiere-march/

In a national emergency, some people’s initial thoughts are to fight over toilet paper.

The good folk at JOANN fabric locations want to make a real difference.

In a press release, JOANN’s is donating materials to anyone looking to sew together masks, gowns, or other essential medical equipment for healthcare workers.

Details and to find a store locally

https://news.joann.com/press-release/joann-mobilizes-crafters-across-nation-help-protect-health-care-workers