Friday News, March 26, 2021

Friday News, March 26, 2021

FRIDAY @5: Additional easing of COVID-19 restrictions in NC.  *Everyone should still adhere to masking and social distancing guidelines” Executive Order No. 204 goes into effect at 5pm Friday through April 30, 2021 at 5pm.

 

Back to class? Students in grades 6 through 12 will have the choice to return to their schools four days a week beginning April 19. The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board of Education decided at a special meeting on Thursday.

NOTE: 8 of the 10 largest school districts in the state have returned to Plan A.

Guilford County Schools will remain in Plan B.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/students-in-grades-6-12-can-return-to-school-fulltime-school-board-decides/article_8b0b06de-8dbe-11eb-9249-3751cf9b97e7.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1

 

An accelerated vaccine timeline. All North Carolinians ages 16 or older will be eligible for their first COVID-19 vaccine on April 7.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/any-adult-in-nc-can-get-a-vaccine-beginning-april-7-essential-workers-students-and/article

 

End of an Era. Cahill & Swain fine men’s store to close after 71-years.

A banner in front of the last remaining Cahill & Swain store in the

Northside Shopping Center in Winston-Salem advertised this one final sale.

“The pandemic was not the main reason for closing, but it sure didn’t help,’

said Mike Cahill. https://journalnow.com/news/local/end-of-the-line-for-cahill-swain-after-a-71-year-run/article_c9a39b9a-8d82-11eb-bc3e-47d8fb8c44a4.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

 

The Senior Games and Silver-Arts programs are being held this year and will have in person activities with safety protocols in place.   Whether you are looking for a way to display creative talents, stay active in an athletic sport, or make new friendships with people your age, these programs offer a variety of opportunities to stay engaged with other older adults in our community.

The Piedmont Plus Senior Games and SilverArts is hosted by the City of Winston-Salem’s Recreation and Parks Department and represents the residents of Forsyth and Stokes counties, but is open to anyone who has had a North Carolina address for at least three months

To register, view rules, schedules and other information visit www.weplay.ws

Entry forms are also available at all local YMCAs and recreation centers.

Chuck Vestal at 336-727-2325 or email to chuckv@cityofws.org.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/agewise-senior-games-and-silverarts-will-be-held-this-year/article_1ce8a2e0-8901-11eb-8939-a339a9b54a15.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1

 

Discover and explore our local waterways and lakes in Forsyth County. ‘Forsyth Creek Week’ happening today through Sunday (March 28). Join in this week-long celebration of all things ‘creek’ with films, bird walks, creek crawls, rain barrel workshops, kayaking and fly-fishing demonstrations and more.

Enjoy lots of virtual workshops along with limited in-person events.
List of Events: www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar

 

 This only a test? Special Forces training exercises will be staged across 24 counties, including Guilford, Davidson, Rowan and Randolph counties starting today through April 9. If you spot suspicious-looking military vehicles over the next few weeks. Remember, it’s only a test.  https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/robin-sage-unconventional-warfare-exercise-being-held-in-randolph-several-other-nc-counties/83-2fd2e61a-b891-4f8a-ab54-3c8a301dfd14

