Home Blog Friday News, March 23, 2018

Friday News, March 23, 2018

Verne Hill

Today is National Puppy Day:  Post a photo of your FAVORITE pup on our Facebook page!

Amazon is tripling the donation rate on your eligible Amazon Smile purchases to the charitable organization of your choice – like WBFJ – through March 31.  Details on our social media sites…   And Thank You!!

 This week is National Poison Prevention Week

Fact: Accidental poisoning is the biggest cause of unintentional injury in the US.

*60% of accidental poisonings involve medications…

 

*Operation Medicine Drop event in the Triad happening Saturday afternoon

Officers with the WS Police Department will be available at several locations from 3pm – 6pm this Saturday, March 24 collecting unwanted or expired medications.

Questions? Call 336-403-8193

http://www.cityofws.org/News/ID/20614/Operation-Medicine-Drop-Event-on-March-24

 

As of Friday morning, Toys R Us is now running its going-out-of-business sales, but customers are already complaining that its discounts aren’t living up to expectations. If you have a Toys R Us gift card you will need to use it before they expire on April 15th.

Sad news: Toys R Us founder Charles Lazarus passed away on Thursday at the age of 94.     http://www.businessinsider.com/toys-r-us-sales-best-time-to-shop-2018-3

 

“Paul, Apostle of Christ” out in theaters this weekend

Here’s what Focus on the Family says about the new faith-based movie…

“Perhaps it goes without saying that Plugged In would invariably praise Paul, Apostle of Christ, as a “good” movie—that is, a movie filled with lots of encouraging Christian content and positive messages. And it absolutely is that.

But let’s go a step further: Paul, Apostle of Christ, is a good movie—a well-crafted, moving film with strong performances and an absolutely magnetic turn by James Faulkner, who plays the titular protagonist.

As more and more Christian movies seem to make it to the marketplace, let me just say this to aspiring faith-oriented moviemakers: This is how it’s done.

Admittedly, Paul isn’t for everyone. It can be violent and desperate and borderline horrifying in places…”  Read more http://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/paul-apostle-of-christ

 

Big addition to the annual Empty Bowls event benefiting Second Harvest – TWO opportunities to participate.

Dinner on Tuesday, April 17 from 4pm to 7pm

Lunch on Wednesday, April 18 from 11am to 2pm

Location: Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem

Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door.

Price includes soup meal and a handmade pottery bowl.

The Empty Bowls event brings together top local chefs and artists dedicated to fighting hunger in our community.

Every $1 you give provides 7 meals for families in need. https://emptybowlsnc.org/

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood to ‘snail mail’ a letter.

The U.S. Postal Service has just released its “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” forever stamp. The stamp features Fred Rogers in his trademark cardigan along with King Friday, from the Neighborhood of Make-Believe.

Rogers died in 2003 at the age of 74.     -NPR

 

Mid-term primaries are scheduled for Tuesday, May 8.  

Early voting begins April 19.

Looking Ahead: General election is November 6.

Check your Voter Registration Info here: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Voting 101: https://www.ncsbe.gov/Elections/Blog-Agency/ArticleID/36/Resolve-to-register-and-vote-in-2018

 

Remember watching that home renovation show Trading Spaces on TLC?

Well the show is coming back with the original cast members (including designers Doug, Genevieve, Hildi, Vern, Frank and Laurie Smith).  Plus, celebrity carpenters Ty Pennington and Carter Oosterhouse have signed on, too.

Oh, and host – Paige Davis – will be back. To get us pumped for the reboot, TLC is airing re-runs every Friday evening leading up to the new premiere.

The new Trading Spaces reboot begins April 7th (8pm) on TLC. 

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/news/a46573/trading-spaces-facts/

 

RECALL: Nearly half-a-million dual-sensor smoke alarms from Kidde are being recalled because they may NOT work properly.  The issue is a yellow cap that could be covering one of two sensors inside the smoke alarm during the manufacturing process – compromising its ability to detect smoke.   Models PI2010 and PI9010 are being recalled.  Kidde advises consumers to not take apart the alarm. Call the company for a replacement.  Kidde toll-free at 833-551-7739   http://www.kidde.com 

http://myfox8.com/2018/03/21/smoke-alarm-recall-nearly-half-a-million-might-not-alert-consumers-of-fire/

 

Caregiver Stress is REAL. 

If you (or you know someone) that provides financial, relational, physical or emotional support to someone (young or old) who is unable to live independently, there is help.   Learn how to be compassionate without the burn out. Learn more about the risks of being a ‘good Samaritan’ and then how to avoid the overwhelming stress from Dwight Bain – Nationally Certified Counselor and Certified Leadership Coach.    More info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

http://lifeworksgroup.blogspot.com/2018/02/caregiver-stress-is-real.html

 

March Madness: Top seeds in action at Sweet 16

Thursday night’s NCAA Tournament games featured the underdogs.

Friday night, it’s the big dogs. Two No. 1 seeds are in action: Kansas takes on Clemson — making its first Sweet 16 appearance in 21 years — while Villanova plays West Virginia.   Always-dangerous Duke, a No. 2 seed, faces Syracuse, one of the tournament’s biggest Cinderellas so far. Purdue takes on Texas Tech in the night’s final contest. Here’s a look at the top players in the Sweet 16, our expert staff picks, and breakdowns of all the games.         USA Today

 

Verne Hill

