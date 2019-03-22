Friday News, March 22, 2019

First Weekend of Spring: Sunny and mild

Allergy Alert: Tree Pollen HIGH today through the weekend

Breaking News this morning…

Danny Manning will return as head coach of Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team.

Athletics Director Ron Wellman said, “I expect that Danny will take the steps needed to show improvement on the court next season while continuing to lead our student-athletes to represent Wake Forest positively in the classroom and in the community.”

* The Deacs went 11-20 this season, the 3rd time in the last 4 years with that record.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/wfu/danny-manning-will-be-back-as-the-coach-of-wake/article_80bd2456-b841-5d19-9e14-c0a4dbb954ad.html

March Madness Continues…

*Wofford advances with a win over Seton Hall Thursday night.

Friday Men’s Games include…

Gardner Webb vs Virginia (3:10pm) TRU-TV

Liberty University vs Mississippi State (7:27pm) TRU-TV

Duke vs North Dakota State (7:10pm) CBS

North Carolina vs Iona (9:20pm) TNT

Prayer concern: A cargo plane left PTI this morning loaded with supplies and medical personnel from Samaritan’s Purse to assist the people of Mozambique. Parts of Mozambique were flooded by Cyclone Idai. www.journalnow.com

Need tax preparation help?

AARP has trained and certified ‘Tax Aide volunteers’ that can assist in preparing and e-filing your (simple) 2018 Federal and State personal income tax returns.

Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income.

*Mondays and Tuesdays: Service are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 15 on at the Reynolda Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive…

*Thursdays and Fridays at the Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St.

No appointments. Counselors will be available -first come, first served basis.

For more information: aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp or call 1-888-227-7669.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/looking-for-help-during-tax-season/article_ba3e8188-3978-58a4-9b2e-e153d6cacc0e.html

Job Opportunity: Sheetz plans to hire more than 400 full-time employees for its North Carolina convenience stores as part of a companywide workforce initiative.

The Sheetz will conduct interviews from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. this Wednesday (March 27) at all N.C. stores. For more information, go to https://jobs.sheetz.com.

With the change of season and the slow rise of temperatures, the hummingbird migration has begun across the South including North Carolina.

The primary species of hummingbird we see here in NC is the Ruby-Throated hummingbird. Their migration from the wintering grounds in Central America and Mexico has been active over the last few weeks.

All you need for your hummingbird feeder is a simple syrup of one part white cane sugar to four parts of water. No red food coloring should be used. Hummingbirds tend to return to their food sources they fed from the prior season.

To learn more: go to hummingbirdcentral.com.

Forsyth Creek Week begins this Saturday (March 23) through March 31.

Creek Week helps us “connect the dots” between quality of life and the health of creeks and streams, not only as a water source, but as a source of recreation and aesthetic pleasure. Creek Week offers recreational activities, hands-on learning experiences, dynamic guest speakers, children’s activities and many other ways to appreciate enjoy and protect our creeks and streams.

*Check out the News Blog for the Forsyth Creek Week Calendar of Events and the special Home Schoolers field trip section. http://forsythcreekweek.squarespace.com/calendar

http://forsythcreekweek.squarespace.com/home-schoolers

Medicine Drops in Forsyth County (March 25-29)

Don’t flush unwanted medicines down the toilet — sewage systems cannot remove medicines from water. Dispose of them safely during Operation Medicine Drop events this week in Winston-Salem and Kernersville. You’ll also make your house safer by preventing accidental poisonings and drug abuse.

http://forsythcreekweek.squarespace.com/operation-medicine-drop

Jimmy Carter’s new milestone: Carter is now the longest-living US president at 94.

Carter has exceeded former President George H.W. Bush, who died Nov. 30 at the age of 94 years, 171 days. Both Carter and Bush, Sr were born in 1924.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world_ap/jimmy-carter-s-new-milestone-longest-lived-us-president/article_38494ff9-cfed-5907-a600-bfd926de297f.html

GOOD NEWS

NCDOT: The south Broad Street could re-open by the end of the month?

That major north-south connecting road to downtown Winston-Salem is scheduled to reopen by March 30 when contractors finish work on the South Broad Street Bridge that crosses over the Business 40 reconstruction work zone.

Traffic Alert in Greensboro:

The I-73SB bridge at I 85 is CLOSED with DETOUR until April 19.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/repairs-on-i–bridge-in-greensboro-trigger–week/article_160fd81d-8004-565a-b1e1-7f118e6dcc4e.html