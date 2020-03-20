Friday News, March 20, 2020

First full day of SPRING

Record HIGH today 86 set back in 1968

Please continue to PRAY for all of our leaders during this trying time of uncertainty.

CDC: Highly recommended, NO gatherings of 10 or more people thru the end of March.

*Avoid any UNNESSARY travel. Work from home. Only buy what you really NEED…

If you think you have been exposed to COVID‑19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider.

*FRIDAY UPDATE: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina

137 positive cases up from 97 cases on Thursday.

CDC: Nationwide there are 10,442 coronavirus cases in US, with 150 deaths.

New information this week from the Centers for Disease Control…

38% of patients known to be hospitalized in the US are between 20 and 54 years old. 12% of intensive care patients are between the ages of 20 and 44.

NOTE: Because COVID-19 attacks the lungs, those who smoke tobacco or vape may be especially threatened, according to several health experts. CNN

(NEW) Novant Health and Baptist Medical – “To keep our patients and staff safe and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, NO visitors will be allowed – except in certain situations. Unless you need medical attention.

Helping Seniors find HOPE: A toll-free Hope Line has been established for older adults experiencing isolation from social distancing.

Call 1-866-578-HOPE that’s 1-866-578-4673

New this morning: Tax filing deadline being pushed out from April 15 to July 15.

All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without penalty. – White House

REMINDER…

CDC: Simple things to help stop the spread of coronavirus…

#1 thing: Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

*Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

*Regularly clean surfaces (counter tops, Keyboards and doorknobs) with a disinfectant.

Healthy blood donors needed.

Here’s the good news: Donating blood is a safe process.

If you are healthy and able, please ‘give the gift of life’.

Winston Salem Blood Donation Center

650 Coliseum Drive

Daily hours: 8am – 7pm

CHRISTMAS IN MARCH? As more people spend more time at home, Hallmark plans to run a Christmas movie marathon this weekend to help ease the nation’s social isolation. The Hallmark Christmas movie marathon Friday – Sunday.

The State Department has warned all U.S. citizens not to travel internationally.

The northern and Southern borders will be closed to help slow the spread of COVID 19.

Update from the 2020 Census:

The 2020 Census field operations will be suspended for two weeks until April 1, 2020, in support of guidance on what we can all do to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Fill out the US Census online using a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone, or tablet. You can also respond by phone or mail. DETAILS: www.2020Census.gov

Have you seen the photos? Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue was lit up with flags and messages of hope earlier this week in solidarity with countries affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The statue, which overlooks the city of Rio de Janeiro, was lit up with the flags of countries that have reported cases of the virus. Rio de Janeiro’s archbishop urged people to pray for the sick all over the world.

Overnight: Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered Californians to stay at home, marking the first mandatory restrictions placed on the lives of all 40 million residents in the state’s fight against the novel coronavirus. The mandatory order allows Californians to continue to visit gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, takeout and delivery restaurants, banks and laundromats. People can leave their homes to care for a relative or a friend or seek healthcare services.

HIRING? Walmart will be hiring 150,000 additional employees through the end of May in its stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. Walmart says the positions will be temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent roles over time.

Walmart has adjusted its operating hours for all of its US stores.

The new hours will be 7am to 8:30pm. Walmart stores have limits for customers in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula, and baby food. -Press Release

60 and over senior citizens: TUESDAY mornings Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older from March 24 thru April 28. This will start one hour before the store opens.

Our Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time

Bringing hope to the city: The Samaritan’s Purse emergency field hospital, specially equipped with a respiratory care unit, opened in Cremona, Italy Friday.

The field hospital is located in Northern Italy less than 100 miles from Milan.

Every day, hundreds of people are dying in Italy as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, and the Cremona Hospital has been forced to suspend all medical care except for maternity and pediatrics due to the overwhelming number of people suffering from the virus.

The Emergency Field Hospital is adjacent to the local hospital.

In addition to what has already been sent, the Samaritan’s Purse DC-8 will airlift a second cargo load of medical supplies along with disaster responders to Italy soon.

LOCAL: Joyce Farms, a local meat company, is offering cases of its chicken medallions at a discounted price in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Joyce Farms will sell 20-pound cases of chicken medallions for $40 plus tax.

The meat comes packaged in four 5-pound packages.

The sale will take place in the parking lot of Joyce Farms, 4787 Kinnamon Road,

TODAY and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cash, check or credit.

Did you know the steering wheel has four times the amount of germs

found on an average toilet seat?

How To Clean Your Car to Reduce the Spread of the Coronavirus

