Friday News, March 19, 2021

Verne Hill, Mar 19, 2021

Spring begins this Saturday, March 20

 

Discover and explore our local waterways and lakes in Forsyth County. ‘Forsyth Creek Week’ begins this Saturday (Mar 20 through March 28). This year there will be more virtual workshops along with some in-person events.
List of Events: www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar

Join in this week-long celebration of all things ‘creek’ with films, bird walks, creek crawls, rain barrel workshops, kayaking and fly-fishing demonstrations and more.

NOTE: Masks and social distancing observed at all in-person events.

 

How bad were those storms on Thursday?

Clean up and repairs will continue today into this weekend… 

Officials with the National Weather Service are on the ground this morning to survey damage in Guilford and Alamance countries caused by a line of storms that ripped through the Triad Thursday afternoon.

 

New guidance from the CDC. The 3-foot rule will be the normal for students (and teachers) in schools across the nation – very soon.  CDC guidance still recommends at least 6 feet of social distancing to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

 

Looking to get that Covid 19 vaccination?

Visit Find My Vaccine Group to find your vaccination group.  https://findmygroup.nc.gov/

Someone is considered “fully vaccinated” when it’s been at least 2 weeks since they got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, or 2weeks since they got their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

 

Hiring event this Tuesday. Unifi Inc. is conducting employment interviews this Tuesday

(7 to 11am and 1pm to 3:30pm).  The company is looking to fill 42 entry-level, full-time positions at its Yadkinville yarn-manufacturing plant. Interview site: 601 E Main St. in Yadkinville.  Details at www.unifi.com/careers or at https://tinyurl.com/yhmfopwd.

 

Economy: Google announcing plans for a ‘cloud hub’ in Durham, creating more than 1,000 jobs. Google also operates a data center in Lenoir and an office in Chapel Hill.   https://journalnow.com/business/local/google-plans-cloud-hub-in-durham-with-more-than-1-000-jobs/

 

Cold water is just as effective as hot water?

Tide is hoping to convince more of ‘us’ that cold water can clean dirty clothes as well as hot water.   Here’s the deal: Tide has set a goal for consumers in North America to do three out of every four loads of laundry with cold water instead of hot water –

by 2030. Experts say that you can save $150 dollars a year in energy costs, your garments will last longer and be ‘just as clean’ by washing in cold water.

https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2021/03/18/business/tide-cold-water-climate-change/index.html

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Headline of the Morning

‘Winston-Salem one of Southern Living’s “Best Cities on the Rise” for 2021’

What does Southern Living say about the Twin City?

Well, a historic nod to Moravian settlers, to the creation of the Innovation Quarter, five institutions of higher learning and 20 miles of connected greenways and parks.

Lots to LOVE with Winston-Salem!

https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-one-of-southern-livings-best-cities-on-the-rise-for-2021/

 

March Madness of Local Government…

The river otter water tank mural on Sides Road (visible going south on Peters Creek parkway) has made it to the Elite 8 in a national competition.

City of Winston-Salem entered the Sides Road Water Tank, one of 85 nominees, into the national online competition.

*To vote for the water tank into the next round visit www.elgl.org

(and click on the Cincinnati/Winston-Salem matchup)

Then click the Vote! Vote! Vote! Link.

Voting is free and is open to the public

BTW: The mural (of the colorful American Red Otter) titled “A Morning on the Yadkin River” was created by the artist Daas in 2018.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-otter-water-tank-knope-competition-advances/35799727

 

 

Are you suffering from “pandemic brain fog”??

As the country (and world) enters its second year of pandemic precautions, many of us continue to have what experts now call “pandemic brain fog”.

NBC News investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen called the pandemic brain fog an “umbrella” term “that covers a lot of things happening in our heads,” like an inability to focus or think clearly, difficulty sleeping, feelings of negativity and more.

If you are battling ‘pandemic brain fog’ try these steps to help…

  1. Safely socializing with friends and family, preferably outdoors.

Movement and regular exercise can also help. Adding short bouts of exercise to your day when possible. Getting outside for a walk, especially on a sunny day, can make a major impact.

  1. Challenge your brain with activities like puzzles and reading.
  2. Listen to music more often (how about WBFJ / Christian music…).

Music that we are familiar with, brings back memories.

It taps into our attention. It can stimulate the brain.

Listening to music ‘creates a feeling that you are with someone and that you’re not alone.  It creates a sense of socialization.”

NOTE: A healthy diet and getting enough sleep are vital to brain health.

Good News: Experts don’t think the effects of ‘Pandemic Brain Fog’ will be permanent (once the pandemic comes to an end), as we can go back to some of our routines and interactions.   https://www.today.com/health/what-pandemic-brain-fog-expert-tips-can-help-t212179?cid=sm_npd_td_fb_ma&fbclid=IwAR0xG5oi5pp-2KR3c5sJNBeg-bOGuSdq_7ESJb7z_RpXU6Xw_tRys8lTtwk

Previous PostHave you tested your smoke alarms?
