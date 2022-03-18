Friday News, March 18, 2022

Today is Preschool Teachers Appreciation Day and Sloppy Joe Day

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen in the LOW range for Friday, while moving into the HIGH range through the weekend. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

*Spring officially begins this Sunday (March 20)

‘Forsyth Creek Week’ begins Saturday

Learn more about the importance of our local waterways and the fun events planned during Forsyth Creek Week at www.forsythcreekweek.org/ .

Forsyth Creek Week continues through next Sunday, March 27.

Moderna is asking the FDA to authorize a 4th dose of it’s Covid-19 vaccine for all adults.

https://www.axios.com/moderna-fda-authorize-second-booster-request-aeaf839f-5717-49dc-9a90-32d778e91fc3.htm

You can order an additional set of 4 COVID test kits (per address).

Details at https://www.covidtests.gov/

Urgent prayer request from Ukraine.

An aid worker with CBN’s Orphan’s Promise ministry has been kidnapped in Ukraine. The woman’s name is Valentina. Russian forces are believed to be behind the kidnapping. Valentina had been distributing food to people who are hiding in bomb shelters. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2022/march/pray-orphans-promise-aid-worker-kidnapped-in-ukraine

Check out the News Blog for ‘ways to pray for and help’ the Ukrainian people…

FREE Veterans Dental Clinic happening April 1-3, 2022 (Friday- Sunday)

Location: Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem

Sponsored by Footbridge ministries in honor of Dr. John Pruitt…

Sign up today. Space is limited: https://footbridge.org/clinics

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month.

Sign up to win an encouragement ‘prize pack’ from Energize Ministries

every Friday in March. https://energizeministries.com/pastor-sign-up-form/

Free? Greensboro church to ‘giveaway’ gas this Saturday (March 19) starting at 7am.

Location: Gastown Gas Station at 1409 South Elm-Eugene St, Greensboro, NC. Pastors, Staff and Members of Mount Zion Church will be on hand -serving!

During this free gas giveaway, air pressure will be checked, windows will be washed, and gas will be pumped for FREE. This service is for anyone in need.

Job Fair at Chick-Fil-A – CLEMMONS

Saturday (March 19) from 3-5pm.

Full-time and Part-time positions available…

Winston-Salem: Bulky item trash pick-up is underway.

Residents can go to CityofWS.org/BulkyItems to look up their address and get their ‘pick-up date’ or call 336-727-8000. Items like furniture, mattresses and appliances.

EnergyUnited is celebrating the five-year anniversary of its Empowering the Future scholarship program for High School seniors. Two $5,000 scholarships will be given to qualified students who are currently enrolled in their senior year of high school AND who plan to attend a college or technical school. Applicants must either live in a residence or attend a school served by EnergyUnited.

The deadline to apply is no later than Thursday, March 31.

Requirements: Submit a copy of their transcripts, respond to two essay questions and complete an online application.

For more information, visit: https://www.energyunited.com/scholarship-program/.

Contact Adam Martin, Communications Specialist at 704-924-2139 or adam.martin@energyunited.com

NCAA Tournament

The 8th seed Tar Heels (25-9) hammering Marquette 95-63 Thursday night to advance to the second round and earn a shot at top seed Baylor.

What about these shockers?

*Saint Peter’s pulled off the biggest upset of this NCAA Tournament so far…

The Peacocks (#15 seed) were able to to knock off No. 2 Kentucky – a national title contender – with a 85-79 overtime win in the first round Thursday at Indianapolis.

#11 seed Michigan knocking out #6 Colorado State.

The #12 Richmond Spiders shocked #5 Iowa to advance in the Midwest region.

#12 seed New Mexico State upset #5 UConn to advance in the West.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaab/2022/03/17/march-madness-winners-and-losers-thursday-ncaa-tournament-games/7077466001/

NIT: The Wake Forest Demon Deacs play Virginia Commonwealth (VCU) at home this Saturday (March 19) 4pm.

GoDeacs.com https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-opens-nit-play-with-a-win-at-home-over-towson/

Update: Wallburg Emporium Coffee Shop (which closed in last August) has reopened in Lexington inside Evenbrooke Marketplace on Murphy Drive (between Ellis Jewlers and J+J Carpet). Now open from 9am to 5pm Monday through Saturday.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/story/news/2022/03/16/closed-when-their-lease-not-renewed-2021-wallburg-emporium-coffee-shop-open-again/7036584001/

Easter event. Dr. Max Walser, former Davidson County Schools superintendent and Davidson County commissioner, will be the Grand Marshall of the upcoming annual Welcome Easter Parade set for Saturday, April 9th at 3pm. (Rain date April 10 at 3pm).

BTW: The Welcome Easter Parade route starts at North Davidson High School down toward Welcome Elementary School. https://www.the-dispatch.com/story/news/2022/03/17/max-walser-grand-marshal-welcome-easter-parade-davidson-county-county-ommissioner-superintendent/7063912001/

Authorities say that a 13-year-old was behind the wheel of the pickup truck that slammed into a van in West Texas, killing 9 people, including six members of a university’s golf team from the University of the Southwest, a private, Christian college located in Hobbs, New Mexico, near the state line with Texas.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/march/9-dead-in-crash-involving-christian-university-rsquo-s-golf-teams

Walmart plans to hire about 50,000 more employees nationwide by the end of April. The majority of those workers hired will fill store roles, but the retailer also aims to add staff in new business areas such as health and wellness and advertising.

https://www.newsy.com/stories/walmart-plans-to-hire-50-000-employees-by-end-of-april/