Friday News, March 16, 2018

Friday News, March 16, 2018

Verne Hill Mar 16, 2018

Spring officially begins Tuesday (March 20) at 12:15pm…
Get a FREE small cone of vanilla soft serve at Dairy Queen on Tuesday.

Triple the Impact: Amazon is tripling the donation rate on your eligible Amazon Smile purchases to the charitable organization of your choice like WBFJ through March 31. AmazonSmile is the same Amazon you know. Same products, same prices, same service. Details on our social media sites

Sad News: 14-year-old Hunter Brown – that Central Wilkes Middle schooler seriously injured while on a field trip in DC – passed away on Thursday.
A link to the Hunter Brown Go-Fund-Me account is available at the News Blog
https://www.gofundme.com/4sans-5000. SOURCE: The Wilkes Journal-Patriot https://goo.gl/P8MLy8

Back to normal: Temporary Visitor Restrictions for kids 12 and under have been lifted at area hospitals (including WF Baptist Hospital and Novant Health or Forsyth Hospital). Experts have seen ‘a steady decrease in flu cases locally’.
Reminder: Proper hand washing (sing the Happy Birthday song twice) along with hand sanitizer can help reduce the spread of the flu. If you have a fever, stay home

A new California law that forces pro-life pregnancy centers to post notices telling clients where and how to get an abortion will be challenged before the US Supreme Court next week March 20. More than 100 pro-life pregnancy centers in California are being forced to either post an abortion notice in their waiting rooms or give clients a printed or digital notice. https://goo.gl/hByLPW

Good News: Dozens of fathers and male volunteers participated in ‘Donuts for Dads’ at Washington Montessori Elementary in Greensboro. The event was a school-wide effort to demonstrate the importance of male involvement in a child’s life, including at school. The school also hosts ‘Muffins for Moms’ to celebrate the impact women have in a child’s life. https://goo.gl/Cd7FdQ

Walmart is expanding its online grocery delivery to 100 cities by the end of the year. Speaking of Walmart, did you know: 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store, which serves more than 150 million customers a week. https://goo.gl/Aatktx

A pedestrian bridge collapsed near Florida International University on Thursday claiming the lives of at least six people. Close to a dozen people taken to the hospital.
It is unclear why the bridge, which was still under construction, collapsed onto a busy state highway. Fox News

Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament: How are YOUR brackets?
Duke advances. UNC-G, NC State and Davidson College OUT
TODAY (MAR 16) UNC Tarheels vs Lipscomb in Charlotte at 2:45pm

“I Can Only Imagine – The Movie” in theaters this weekend
*Check out the review by Focus on the Family: https://goo.gl/XJdXgn

Traffic Alert: Road Construction EB Business 40 between Linville Road and South Main Street in Kernersville. Expect delays through Easter Weekend…

Verne Hill

Previous PostCalifornia law forces pro-life centers to post abortion notices?
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

