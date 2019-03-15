Search
Friday News, March 15, 2019

Friday News, March 15, 2019

Spring officially arrives next week (Wed, March 20 at 5:58pm)
Sunny, dry but cooler for your St Patty’s Day weekend

ALERT: The statewide ‘Booze It & Lose It’ campaign is underway

Fish Fridays? McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Bojangles’ even select Chick-fil-A restaurants are serving up fish sandwiches for Lent. Here’s the list…
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/03/08/lent-2019-fish-sandwiches-popular-mcdonalds-chick-fil-a/3099699002/

Sweet GREEN Treats from Krispy Kreme this weekend…
Get a dozen O’riginal – GREEN- Glazed doughnuts Friday – Sunday (March 15-17) and a ‘chance’ to WIN a Golden Dozen Pass – One Dozen FREE Original Glazed ® doughnuts for a year! https://krispykreme.com/promos/st-patricks-day

Chick-fil-A: The ‘Frosted Key Lime’ hits CFA stores this Monday (March 18).
The Frosted Key Lime is a hand-spun combination of vanilla IceDream, Lemonade and natural, sugar-free lime flavorings. Enjoy thru May 25…
https://www.southernthing.com/chick-fil-a-to-offer-seasonal-frosted-key-lime-treat-this-spring-2631622119.html

Update: Dave & Buster’s is opening its Hanes Mall location on May 13 and will hire more than 200 employees.
Job candidates are asked to apply online at www.daveandbusters.com/careers.

March Madness: ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Charlotte (Semi-Finals)
7pm: Virginia vs Florida State… 9pm: Duke vs UNC

State High School Basketball Championships on Saturday (5 area teams playing)
West Forsyth (Girls)
East Surry (Girls)
SE Guilford (Girls)
Bishop McGuinness (Boys)
SW Guilford (Boys)

Sports cars and sand at the Outer Banks do NOT mix.
And drivers are finding that ‘horsepower’ does them no good in the sand.
A Challenger, a BMW, a red Corvette, a Dodge Viper and a classic Porsche were all recently stuck in the sand along one section of the NC Outer Banks.
Soft sand is unforgiving to sports cars that are built low to the ground, said Kit Williams, coordinator for the Cape Fear Chapter of the Sports Car Club of America. https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/sports-cars-no-match-for-north-carolina-beach-sand/article

Soil Testing kits are available at your county Cooperative Extension office.
The kits are $4 per box right now. Starting in April, the soil testing kits are FREE through November. forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu 336-703-2850
NC Cooperative Extension/ Forsyth County Center is located of Fairchild Drive in Winston-Salem.
Get your ‘green thumb on’ at the Spring Gardening Symposium – Next Saturday, March 23 from 1-6 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension office on Fairchild Drive in WS

Traffic Alert: Greensboro: Repairs on the I-73 bridge will begin a 5-week detour.
The closure starts this Saturday morning (7am) and is expected to last until April 19.
I-73 SB meets Interstate 85, south of Vandalia Road and west of Holden.
*The bridge sustained heavy damage in mid-December when a tanker truck caught fire.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/repairs-on-i–bridge-in-greensboro-trigger–week/article_160fd81d-8004-565a-b1e1-7f118e6dcc4e.html

NC DOT: NO Photos on Railroad Tracks?
With prom season not too far away, transportation officials are asking people to avoid using railroad tracks as a backdrop for their photos. NCDOT is asking yearbook staff advisers to alert students and photographers about the dangers of taking pictures on or near railroad tracks.
With new technology, approaching trains are much quieter and people shouldn’t assume they would hear one coming.
*Plus, officials are also warning people that railroad tracks, trestles, rail yards and rights-of-way are private property, and using them as photo backdrops is trespassing.
-Source: N.C. Department of Transportation

A new crew of astronauts have arrived safely at the International Space Station.
One of the astronauts has an NC connection.
*NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch who grew up in Jacksonville (NC) is a three-time graduate of NC State University with bachelor’s degrees in physics and electrical engineering with a master’s in electrical engineering.
*During her time at the space station, Koch will conduct experiments and perform general maintenance work. And, on March 29, she will go out into space as part of the first all-female crew to conduct a spacewalk. Koch will return to Earth this fall.
NC State grad, NASA astronaut arrives safely at International Space Station

Hard News…
Prayer Concern: Death toll up to 49 in New Zealand as more than 20 were seriously wounded during a carefully planned terror attack at two mosques during Friday prayers.
Three men and one woman are in police custody. Fox News

Good News: California is completely drought free for the first time since 2011, thanks to a wet winter.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/03/15/california-drought-free-after-7-years-dry-conditions-remain/3168753002/

Previous PostOne dad gets a flashy birthday surprise?
