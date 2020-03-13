Friday News, March 13, 2020

Looking Ahead…

St Patty’s Day coming up this Tuesday (March 17)

Spring officially arrives next Friday (March 20)

Easter Sunday (April 12)

Spring Allergy Season is in full bloom.

TREE pollen is in the “MODERATE” range for the Triad today through the weekend.

Good News: GRASS and WEED pollen will remain LOW https://www.forsyth.cc/eap/pollen.aspx

The latest on the COVID 19 coronavirus…

Governor Roy Cooper has strongly discouraged large meetings and gatherings statewide to limit the ‘spread’ of the COVID 19 coronavirus outbreak.

The Governor as well as state health officials recommending (as of Friday) that all meetings of more than 100 people be postponed, canceled or modified.

Working from home is also being encouraged – if possible- for employees statewide.

-Press Release from the Governor

Spring Home Furnishings Market POSTPONED

The High Point Market Authority has decided to postpone this year’s Spring Market

(April 25-29) to early June, should conditions improve.

NEW: Officials with the RiverRun International Film Festival announced this morning that they are canceling this year’s festival, but they hope to replace it with mini-festivals and special screenings later in the year.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/arts/riverrun-festival-canceled/article

NEW: Aperture Cinema in downtown Winston-Salem will close effective immediately and remain closed through at least April 3, in a statement released Friday morning.

UPDATE: Piedmont International University in Winston-Salem is continuing classes but has canceled all home and away athletic events and other gatherings of more than 20 people – including chapel services and their spring formal.

-according to a letter sent from PIU President Charles Petitt.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/schools-suspend-proms-other-gatherings-in-winston-salem-forsyth-system/

Most colleges and universities in our state have extended ‘spring break’ and will begin ‘online classes’ only by March 23, 2020…

CDC: Simple things you can do to help keep you and others healthy

#1 thing: Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

*Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

*Regularly clean surfaces (counter tops, Keyboards and doorknobs) with a disinfectant.

*Stay home when you are sick. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/share-facts-stop-fear.html

NEW: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is suspending all school-sponsored group events and gatherings, including school plays, concerts, schoolwide meetings and proms.

The district will still allow parents to visit children on campus, but those who do visit their children must do so in a private area to limit potential COVID-19 exposure. *Additionally, the system has plans in place should schools have to close because of the virus. Classes would move online…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/schools-suspend-proms-other-gatherings-in-winston-salem-forsyth-system/article

It’s OK to use a disinfectant ‘wipe’ on Apple products…

Using a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don’t submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT204172

CVS Pharmacy will deliver prescribed medications to customers for free.

The free home delivery will start “immediately,” the company said in helping to deal with the outbreak of COVID-19. Aetna, a CVS company, will also waive early refill limits on 30-day prescriptions for medicines typically needed to address chronic conditions like hypertension and asthma.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/03/09/coronavirus-cvs-deliver-medications-no-extra-cost/5002329002/

The Triad’s healthcare systems have started “tighter visitor restrictions.”

They are asking the public not to visit – even if healthy and regardless of age – patients who are not immediate family members “unless absolutely necessary.”

NOTE: Temporary visitor restrictions for children ages 12 and under remain in effect.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/wake-forest-baptist-novant-cone-health-limit-visitors-hospitals-ask/article