Friday News, March 12, 2021

8 days til SPRING (Spring begins next Saturday, March 20)

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the ‘HIGH’ range today. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

UPDATE: The Streatery event planned for March 13 has been CANCELLED because of weather. But more events are planned in the coming weeks.

*The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership plans to offer The Streatery — which allows restaurants to offer outdoor, on-street dining — on March 20 and March 27 and every Saturday through April, weather permitting. Each of these Saturdays, 4th Street will be closed to vehicles from Spruce to Liberty streets between 5pm and 10pm in downtown Winston-Salem to allow the restaurants to expand their outdoor dining areas onto the sidewalk and street! Masks required until seated. https://www.downtownws.com/the-streatery/

New: The COVID-19 vaccination will be available for individuals with underlying conditions (ages 18 to 64) starting this Wednesday (March 17). Group Four also includes additional ‘essential workers. Those individuals will now be eligible for vaccinations beginning April 7.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/vaccines-begin-wednesday-for-people-with-underlying-health-issues-in-north-carolina/

Visit Find My Vaccine Group to find your vaccination group. https://findmygroup.nc.gov/

Someone is considered “fully vaccinated” when it’s been at least 2 weeks since they got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, or 2weeks since they got their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

Evangelist Luis Palau passed away on Thursday. He was 86.

Palau (originally from Argentina) was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in late 2017. He was under Hospice care at the beginning of March. When asked about his legacy, Luis Palau telling CBN News: “I hope my boys will put on my burial tomb –

My father wasn’t perfect, but he sure loved Jesus Christ.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/march/luis-palau-evangelist-who-reached-hundreds-of-millions-with-the-gospel-dies-at-86

Good News: Mr. Barbecue in Winston-Salem will reopen this Monday, March 15, almost two years after a fire caused extensive damage to the restaurant located on Peters Creek Parkway. The rebuilt restaurant has a new drive-thru. Take out orders only for at least the first month. For more information: Visit mrbarbecue-nc.com.

Men’s ACC basketball Tournament in Greensboro

(FRI) Semifinal game this evening: North Carolina vs Florida State at 9pm

CANCELLED: Virginia vs. Georgia Tech *Breaking news at 9:30am: Due to positive Covid testing on the Cavs team, the Virginia / Georgia Tech game has been cancelled for today. Georgia Tech will advance to the Championship game on Saturday at 8:30pm. https://ramblinwreck.com/georgia-tech-virginia-acc-tournament-semifinal-game-cancelled-031221-2/

The A&T Aggies men’s basketball team OUT of the MEAC Tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test within the basketball program.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/n-c-a-t-is-out-of-meac-mens-basketball-tournament-and-season-is-over

The East Forsyth / West Forsyth High School football game has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test involving an athlete at West Forsyth.

‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week’ in North Carolina

Today’s focus: Flash flood safety https://www.weather.gov/rah/2021ncswpw

BTW: More people die from floods each year than from tornadoes, lightning, or hurricanes.

Smoky Mountains. No really! Drift smoke from a ‘controlled burn’ in Burke County on Thursday created major impacts on visibility and air quality in Watauga and the High Country. The burn will continue on Friday.

https://wataugaonline.com/drift-smoke-impacting-watauga-high-country-late-thursday-afternoon/

From catalog to podcast? The Swedish retailer IKEA has transformed its annual ‘phone book-sized catalog’ into an audio version, as a “handy and hands-free” alternative podcast! IKEA’s 2021 product catalog is now a nearly four-hour podcast with a narrator flicking through each page and describing what’s in it.

https://6abc.com/ikea-2021-catalog-podcast-swedish-retailer-youtube-spotify/10410033/

Time change: Spring forward one hour this Saturday night

According to a study from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), 55% of adults in the US feel tired during the ‘spring time change’ transition.

Fact: Experts stress that it can take five to seven days to adjust to daylight saving time.

Tips to help adjust during the time change…

Avoid naps

If you must nap, keep it to 15 to 20 minutes, ideally in the late morning.

Seek out sunshine

Light has potent effects on our internal body clock and will help you feel less tired.

Watch your diet

Avoid foods and beverages that will keep you up, such as caffeinated beverages, chocolates or alcohol at least three hours prior to bed.

Avoid exercising too late

Moderate-to-high intensity exercise should be performed earlier in the day, as late-night exercise can upend a good night’s sleep.

Reduce screen time

Light from a device can affect one’s circadian phase. Exposing ourselves to too much light at this time can result in trouble falling sleep. https://www.today.com/health/daylight-saving-time-begins-sunday-here-are-4-ways-help-t210756?

Ah, we spring forward late Saturday night. Many of us complain of losing that hour.

For small children, it can be harder adjusting sleep schedules.

Experts suggest easing children into the transition (of time change) now.

Gradually adjust their bedtime and wake-up times

Fact: Kids fare better if their bedtime and wake-up times are adjusted over several days.

Manage the light: Darkness encourages sleep.

Make Sunday a ‘play hard’ day!

Try to wear them out the day before the new Monday morning routine!

Source: Parents.com https://offspring.lifehacker.com/start-preparing-your-kids-for-daylight-saving-time-now-1846407927