Friday News, March 10, 2022

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen in the MODERATE range for Friday. In the LOW range for the weekend. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week’ for North Carolina

Focus for Friday: ‘Flash flood safety’ https://www.weather.gov/rah//severeprep

Make a ‘preparedness plan for you and your family and encourage others as well!

Big changes in our weather forecast this weekend

Overnight: Showers likely maybe a thunderstorm…Low 40

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm thru lunchtime.

Breezy with temperatures falling into the low 30s by suppertime.

Saturday Night through early Sunday morning

Mostly clear, breezy and COLD…Low 20 (Wind chill in the teens)

Sunday: Sunny and breezy…High 50

With gas prices now over $4 a gallon in the Triad, fuel-saving tips from AAA Carolinas

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy

to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling. If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds,

shut off the engine to save fuel.

More tips on the News Blog: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

An investment in our future. High school seniors are eligible for one free year at Forsyth Technical Community College, the school making the announcement on Thursday at an event with Governor Roy Cooper.

The ‘free year’ includes the cost of tuition, books and fees.

Forsyth Tech started the program last year, with an offer for high school seniors in our state from the class of 2021. Last year, about 1,000 individuals took advantage of the tuition deal, which is paid from private and public dollars.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/free-year-of-college-announced-in-event-with-gov-cooper-

*Details about the Longleaf Commitment grant program for 2022 North Carolina high school graduates on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.nccommunitycolleges.edu/student-services/north-carolina-longleaf-commitment-grant

The TSA has extended its mask mandate for planes, trains and buses through April 18. This is the fourth extension of the federal travel mask mandate since early 2021.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/airline-news/2022/03/10/mask-mandate-planes-tsa-extends/6829618001

A friendly reminder: Don’t wait until the last minute to file your taxes.

The IRS is dealing with a backlog of matters related to 23 million returns — and is understaffed. Good news: The IRS plans on hiring 10,000 more employees to help with the backlog of filings! The deadline to file is April 18 (the Monday after Easter) this year!

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/09/success/frustrations-tax-filing/index.html

Men’s ACC Tournament continues through Saturday in Brooklyn

TONIGHT: Duke vs Miami at 7pm. UNC vs Virginia Tech at 9:30pm

Championship game this Saturday night. Tip off at 8pm

Ukraine under attack from Russia.

Update on Friday: 2.5 million of refugees have fled Ukraine over the past 3 weeks.

New: The US will move to revoke Russia from ‘most favored nation trade status’.

Check out the News Blog for ‘ways to pray for and help’ the Ukrainian people…

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/09/europe/russia-invasion-ukraine-evacuations-03-09-intl/index.html

Americans are united over the war in Ukraine. According to a NewsNation poll, there is broad support for continuing to ‘support’ the Ukrainian people in their fight against Russia, as well as for the economic sanctions imposed by the US. But Americans draw a line: they are almost as strongly against using U.S. troops to defend Ukraine.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/newsnation-poll-americans-back-sanctions-fear-broader-russian-attacks/?

Keeper of the animals?

As thousands of civilians flee Ukraine, about 50 zookeepers and their families are now living at the Zoo in Ukraine’s capital (Kyiv) to protect the animals from Russia’s invading troops. The zookeepers are caring for nearly 4,000 animals representing 200 species, according to Reuters.

One week ago, around 80 animals, including lions and tigers, were sent a zoo in Poland.

Note: It’s particularly difficult for the larger animals. For example, elephants are so stressed that they have to be sedated. The zookeepers are even sleeping next to them to keep them calm.

Keep up with ‘the keepers of the animals’ on their Facebook page (News Blog).

https://www.newsnationnow.com/banfield/inside-kyiv-zoo-terrified-animals-stressed-by-putins-war/

https://www.facebook.com/kyiv.zoo.ua/posts/5132909653455800

Two female cadets at the United States Military Academy at West Point, were recently baptized in a memorable way, choosing to be dunked in the frigid waters of the Hudson River.

According to the North American Mission Board (NAMB), Brooke Parker and Zhaoxin (Jenny) Ma were baptized by Baptist Campus Ministry (BCM) Director Joshua Austin back in February.

The pair were asked if they would like to use the baptistry located in the basement of a chapel on campus or wait until the weather warmed up for an outside ceremony.

“The basement almost felt like hiding my faith as few people would be able to attend and celebrate with me the good things God has done,” explained Parker. “And nobody would be able to just happen upon this event as they would if I were to be baptized outside. This would eliminate a big opportunity to share this experience – and Christ – with others.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/march/i-want-to-follow-him-2-female-west-point-cadets-choose-to-be-baptized-in-bitterly-cold-hudson-river