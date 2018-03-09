Friday News, March 09, 2018

Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem – A portion of Bus 40 between Cloverdale Ave and Peters Creek Parkway will be closed this weekend https://goo.gl/itEcE2

Times: Friday night (9pm) through Sunday morning (noon, weather permitting)…

Reason: Demolition of the West 4th Street Bridge over Business 40

Spring Forward One-Hour this Weekend (2am Sunday morning or before bed)

Common Sense Tips to help recover from losing that extra hour…

Go to bed at your usual time after the time change.

Get up at your usual time regularly.

Get sunlight (if possible)

Don’t nap within a few hours of your regular bedtime.

Avoid caffeine, nicotine and alcohol for several hours before bedtime.

*On average, we will sleep 40 minutes less than normal on the night following the

springtime change, according to the National Sleep Foundation. https://goo.gl/NZqxZu

*Adults 65 and older may struggle with the time change more than others.

*Also, don’t make big spending or life choices if you are sleep-deprived

*Cyber-loafing? On the Monday after daylight saving time, employees spend more

time than normal surfing the web for content unrelated to their work…

Lawmakers in Florida are tired of the whole “fall back” and “spring forward” rigamarole. So they’ve approved a bill to keep Daylight Saving Time going throughout the year in their state. A bill passed by the Florida legislature called the “Sunshine Protection Act” seeks to keep Florida on Daylight Saving Time year round. Even if the governor approves, a change like this will literally take an act of Congress. NOTE: Florida could join Hawaii and most

of Arizona, the two places that are exempt from the Uniform Time Act of 1966.

*Twenty-six states want to make Daylight Saving Time year-round. https://goo.gl/YxivXF

Severe Weather Awareness Week in NC: Today’s focus is “Flash Flooding”.

FACT: Just six inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult. Only eighteen inches of flowing water can carry away most vehicles, including SUVs.

Follow this simple rule: “turn around, don’t drown”

The National Weather Service strongly encourages EVERYONE to have a severe weather plan, before severe weather hits. *Read more on being prepared on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament https://goo.gl/unJ48p

Semifinals: TONIGHT, March 9

Clemson battles #1 Virginia…7pm

Duke VS Carolina….9pm

ACC Championship – Saturday night Tip Off at 8:30pm

Reidsville? Yes, Reidsville is the geographic center of the ACC Conference.

This year’s ACC Tournament is in New York, but returns to North Carolina

(actually) Charlotte next year, then to Greensboro in 2020. But people in Reidsville say Greensboro will always be THE “tournament town.” https://goo.gl/f3gG8n

Other News…

The 2018 Paralympic Winter Games have begun in PyeongChang, South Korea. Up to 670 athletes from 49 countries will compete in six sports. The U.S. has the largest team with 74 athletes. Coverage on NBC-SN. https://goo.gl/Y4Js69

Sun Belt Conference tournament https://goo.gl/oLX2hf

Appalachian State men’s basketball to play No. 4 UT Arlington on Friday.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will acquire High Point Regional from UNC Health Care. The transition will be completed by this Fall. www.wakehealth.edu

Historic: President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shocked many by agreeing to meet by May. Location of the meeting is still up in the air.

BTW: No sitting US president has met a North Korean leader. https://goo.gl/wHj9K9

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle are negotiating a major production deal with Netflix. According to the New York Times, Obama might be on camera as a moderator, or stay off-camera as a producer of a Netflix show about uplifting American stories. https://goo.gl/5sNuQJ

Wall Street is celebrating today, the current ‘bull market’ as of Friday becomes the second-longest bull market in history… CNN Financial