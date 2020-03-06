Friday News, March 06, 2020

(TODAY) “Ask A Lawyer Day”

Lawyers from around our state are volunteering their time to provide FREE legal information to you TODAY until 7pm. They will be answering questions and directing callers to much-needed legal resources! Greensboro # 1.866.690.3100 https://www.ncbarfoundation.org/our-programs/4all/public/

Do you have your REAL ID yet?

The NC-DMV is holding several “Real ID Express Days”

The first in our area will be this Saturday (MARCH 7) at the Kernersville DMV office (810-A N. Main Street) from 8am – 4pm this Saturday.

Note: The Kernersville DMV will only handle REAL ID express transactions on a first-come, first-served basis.

**The next “Real ID Express Day” will be open on April 4, 2020 at the Kernersville DMV

More details on North Carolina’s Real ID requirements can be found at ncrealid.gov.

Spring Forward ONE hour this Saturday night

Daylight saving time officially starts this weekend on Sunday, March 8, at 2 a.m. While your phones and mobile devices will automatically “spring forward” one hour earlier, you’ll still have to check your wall clocks, older cars and microwaves.

*Important: Remember to change the batteries in your smoke detectors

Also, Smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors lose their efficacy after

10 years and should be replaced. –National Fire Protection Association

Can’t find hand sanitizer? Make your own!

Check out several ‘hand sanitizer recipes on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

CDC: Simple things you can do to help keep you and others healthy

*Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

*Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

*Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

*Regularly clean surfaces (counter tops, Keyboards and doorknobs) with a disinfectant.

*Stay home when you are sick. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/share-facts-stop-fear.html

Time to refinance? The Federal Reserve has just cut interest rates (in response to the coronavirus). With 30-year fixed mortgage rates currently averaging around 3.50%, it might make sense for homeowners to consider refinancing.

Check out your options on the News Blog.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/kristinmckenna/2020/03/02/with-mortgage-rates-so-low-is-now-a-good-time-to-refinance/#6cab05fd5b2f

Thrive 2020: The N-C-H-E annual Homeschool Conference is designed to serve the people of North Carolina in their journey of parent-directed home education.

The event is for everyone, from new parents just exploring education alternatives to homeschooling veterans.

The NCHE Conference is May 28-30, 2020 in downtown Winston-Salem

(Twin City Quarter: Benton Convention Center, Embassy Suites & Marriott)

Pre-registration happening now through May 21, 2020

https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/

March Madness: ACC College Hoops

Women’s ACC Tourney quarterfinals in Greensboro

Wake Forest women VS Florida State at 11am this morning (UPDATE?)

https://www.thetimesnews.com/sports/20200305/demon-deacons-keep-it-going-in-womens-tourney

ACC Men’s Basketball Action

TONIGHT: Wake Forest at NC State. Tip Off at 7pm…

SAT: The Tarheels VS Duke. Tip off 6pm Saturday evening…

More college basketball

Southern Conference Tournament: UNC-G vs Chattanooga, Saturday at 8:30pm

Atlantic Sun Tournament: Liberty University plays at 3pm

Sunbelt Tournament: App State will play Monday night at 7pm

In the wake of deadly tornadoes that hit Nashville and Middle Tennessee earlier in the week, Airbnb is offering to help.

In the aftermath of the disaster, Airbnb announced its Open Homes program would offer free, temporary housing in Tennessee to those who need it.

“This includes relief workers, neighbors who’ve had to evacuate, and others impacted by the event,” according to the company’s website.

https://www.reddit.com/r/UpliftingNews/comments/fd8xh8/airbnb_hosts_offers_temporary_homes_to_people/

Nashville Disaster Relief

There are numerous community organizations available to accept volunteers, donations and other aid for those impacted by Tuesday’s tornado in Nashville.

https://www.nashville.gov/News-Media/News-Article/ID/9384/Ways-to-Help-Following-Deadly-Tornado.aspx

https://www.wkrn.com/news/nashville-tornado/how-to-help-donation-volunteers-needed-following-nashville-tornado/

https://twitter.com/NashvilleEOC?fbclid=IwAR30oTmJjWHnBpbk7GXcQiQtE5zJIhCEhbmaxdvd6zMK1o1BBM5CFbQSwI0

Public meetings in Winston-Salem coming up: March 10 + 12, 2020

A two-year project will begin this spring to convert all or parts of four major downtown streets – First, Second, Liberty and Main – to two-way traffic in Winston-Salem.

During the ‘drop-in’ events, residents can look at maps, learn more about the plans and talk to city transportation officials.

Information sessions this week…

*Tuesday, March 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stuart Municipal Building, 100 E. First St.

*Thursday, March 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stuart Municipal Building, 100 E. First St.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/downtown-streets-will-go-from-one-way-to-two-way/

It’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina

Today’s focus: Flash flood safety

Find out ways to prepare before severe weather hits on the News Blog at wbfj.fm