Friday News, March 04, 2022

Seasonal Allergy Alert. TREE pollen (mainly Cedar/Juniper, Elm and Maple) will remain in the HIGH range through the weekend. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Thank you to all that supported the Houle-Strong Blood Drive on Thursday!

Update: “It was amazing! We collected 115 units of blood!!!

The community was incredible! It was so much fun, music, food and a great cause! Thank you (WBFJ) so much for promoting it!

We crushed the goal of 80! God never ceases to amaze!!”

–Sean Houle, former Kernersville Police Officer, founder of Houle-Strong.org

Veterans Dental Clinic happening April 1-3, 2022 (Friday- Sunday)

Location: Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem

Sponsored by Footbridge ministries in honor of Dr. John Pruitt…

Sign up today. Space is limited: https://footbridge.org/clinics

Ukraine under attack from Russia (Friday, Day 9)

Update: Russia now controls Europe’s largest nuclear power plant located in Ukraine after heavy shelling (from Russian forces) ignited a fire at the facility overnight. Praise: There was no immediate sign that radiation has leaked. But, a sobering reality, the attack sparked fears that the war could unravel into a global nuclear disaster.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/03/europe/zaporizhzhia-nuclear-power-plant-fire-ukraine-intl-hnk/index.html

*Check out the News Blog for ‘ways to help’ the Ukrainian people…

New: A specialized team with Samaritan’s Purse flew out of PTI in Greensboro. The team will set up and facilitate a 30-bed Emergency Field Hospital near the eastern European country of Ukraine. Members of their Disaster Assistance Response Team (or DART) including doctors, nurses, and logistics personnel will join dozens of our staff already helping some of the more than 1 million Ukrainian refugees who’ve fled the carnage to neighboring countries.

*Samaritan’s Purse will send two (additional) outpatient health clinics -equipped to treat 200 patients a day – on a different flight next week.

*The organization is preparing to distribute 20-tons of food inside cities under siege.

*The Power of a Simple Shoebox? Samaritan’s Purse will continue to work with more than 3,200 church partners in Ukraine, many of which were distributing Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes as conflict erupted. Updates at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/

“I think the worst is over…” Words of hope from Dr. Chris Ohl, Infectious Diseases Expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, on Thursday (March 3) the 2-year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID case in North Carolina. https://www.wxii12.com/article/on-2nd-anniversary-of-first-covid-19-case-in-north-carolina-ohl-reflects-on-response-to-the-pandemic/39317514

CDC: “More than 90%” of US residents are now in a location with low or medium Covid-19 community levels. Experts say this is a promising sign that we may be nearing the tail end of the Covid pandemic as more counties continue to roll back ‘mandates’.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/03/health/counties-high-covid-levels-cdc-mask-mandates/index.html

*Starting this week, every home in the U.S. will be able to order an ‘additional set of 4 COVID test kits’. Order here: https://www.covidtests.gov/

Seasonal Jobs with the Winston-Salem Dash. This Saturday afternoon March 5 and this Thursday March 10. Location: Flow Club at Truist Ballpark in WS.

SUN: Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will be speaking at Berean Baptist Church on Hwy 109 in Winston-Salem this Sunday morning. (March 6). www.bereanbaptistwsnc.org

ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament thru Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum

(March 2-6) https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/bracket-set-for-2022-acc-womens-basketball-tournament/83

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month. Sign up to win an encouragement ‘prize pack’ from Energize Ministries every Friday in March. https://energizeministries.com/pastor-sign-up-form/

Winston-Salem: Bulky item trash pick-up starts March 7.

It’s designed for items that garbage crews typically can’t accept, such as furniture, mattresses and appliances. Residents can go to CityofWS.org/BulkyItems to look up their address and get their ‘pick-up date’. Info at 336-727-8000 for a CityLink agent

The Winter Paralympics in Beijing – March 4-13, 2022

Opening ceremonies Friday night (March 4).

*A record number of ‘Para athletes’ – around 700 – are ready to showcase their skills in events such as alpine skiing and wheelchair curling.

*Notably absent: About 80 Russian and Belarusian athletes have been ‘banned’ from competition in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/03/sport/winter-paralympics-preview-ukraine-russia-spt-intl/index.html

Watch LIVE on NBC’s streaming service, ‘Peacock’

https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/how-watch-2022-paralympic-winter-games-nbc-and-peacock

Looking Ahead: Paris will host the next Summer games (July) 2024

Italy will host the next Winter Games in 2026 (in the cities of Milan-Cortina)

Los Angeles will host the Summer games in 2028