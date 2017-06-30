Friday News, June 30, 2017

Travel safe: The annual “Booze It & Lose It: Operation Firecracker” campaign runs from this weekend through July 9. Law enforcement will be out in force…

Here are some safe travel tips:

Be patient and obey the posted speed limit;

Stay alert. Take frequent breaks. Don’t drive drowsy.

Travel at times when you are normally awake, and

Avoid distracted driving. (Distractions are #1 cause of accidents) https://goo.gl/sTSCdc

*NC DOT will stop ‘most’ road construction along major interstates and highways statewide starting Friday (June 30) through midnight Wednesday (July 5).

New this weekend at the movies…“Despicable Me 3”

Gru discovers he has a twin brother, Dru wants to learn everything he can about being a superhero. But, will Gru turn back to the dark side? The Minions sure hope so. “Plugged In” gives the movie good marks for family friendliness.

Computer Safety 101: Ransomware

With ‘ransomware’ attacks in the news, is your computer safe?

What should you do if you get hit by “ransomware’? Should you pay the ransom? Lots of great INFO from our TECH friends at On Par Technologies on dealing with ‘cyber attacks’ on the News Blog (wbfj.fm)

Nathan Johnson. Nathan plays guitar in Josh Wilson’s band.

Nathan’s wife Meg passed away earlier in the week hours after giving birth to their daughter. GO Fund Me info https://www.gofundme.com/weareteamjohnson

Summer “Deal of the Week” BoGo Free Starbucks iced espresso.

Buy any grande iced espresso beverage like an Iced Caramel Macchiato or bold Starbucks Doubleshot® on Ice, and get one free. Available now thru Sunday (July 2) between the hours of 2 to 5pm At participating stores. https://goo.gl/WhwTMe

Southern Living: Best fireworks displays by state (North Carolina)

Charlotte claims to have the Southeast’s largest outdoor fireworks spectacular. Fireworks after Team USA vs. Team Cuba baseball game at BB&T Ballpark.

Best location for LOCAL fireworks over the 4th? https://goo.gl/R7ycRi

**Over 20 family friendly Patriotic celebrations happening locally! Wbfj.fm

Sunglasses…

Experts: Wearing sunglasses is a must for proper eye-health.

Sunglasses help us see on a bright sunny day and cloudy days too.

They also block harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Survey: Expensive vs Cheap Sunglasses. Does price matter?

Good Morning America tested several ‘cheap VS pricey’ pairs of sunglasses – all claiming to block 100% of harmful UV rays. A special instrument (called a spectro-photo-meter) was used to measure the UV light going through the lenses. Bottom line: ALL of the sunglasses tested blocked transmission of UVA and UVB rays, providing 100% UV protection.

So what do you get from pricey sunglasses? More durable frames and a more comfortable fit. But, you will likely LOOSE those sunglasses anyway…

so go cheap?!? -ABC News / https://goo.gl/dTdtFf

Sunscreen…

Consumer Reports: The SPF number on your sunscreen bottle isn’t always accurate? Of the 58 lotions, sprays and sticks rated by Consumer Reports this year, 20 of them tested at less than half of the SPF listed on their label.

Check out the best sunscreens (per Consumer Reports) on the News Blog.

For more information: Consumer Reports https://goo.gl/qEnthr

Sunscreen 101: Tips to keep from getting burnt…

-Shake the bottle. This helps to distribute the ingredients throughout the bottle.

-Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside.

-Re-apply every two hours.

Looking for a sunscreen spray? Trader Joe’s Spray SPF 50+ received an excellent rating from Consumer Reports, along with Banana Boat SunComfort Clear UltraMist Spray and Equate Sport Continuous Spray SPF 30.