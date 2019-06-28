Friday News, June 28, 2019  

The Triad under a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for ground level ozone. What is a code orange air quality alert? Pollution levels are not safe for people who are sensitive to air pollution. This mainly impacts people with health conditions including asthma, heart disease and lung issues effecting the very young and the elderly.

RECALL: Fisher-Price is recalling the inclined sleeper accessory included with all models of the Fisher-Price Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards. About 71,000 units have been recalled that were sold for between $90 and $110 from October 2014 to June 2019. Customers are encouraged to stop using the sleeper accessory immediately and can request a refund from Fisher-Price.

https://myfox8.com/2019/06/27/fisher-price-recalls-71000-inclined-sleeper-accessories-due-to-safety-concerns/

Nestlé’s Toll House is now making edible cookie dough?

Now, some would argue cookie dough is edible anyway, but technically you’re not supposed to eat it. The CDC tells us to “say no to raw dough!”

But now cookie dough lovers need not worry. Toll House Edible Cookie Dough has arrived in pint-sized flavors including ‘chocolate chip’ and “peanut butter chocolate chip.” https://myfox8.com/2019/06/27/nestles-toll-house-is-selling-cookie-dough-that-is-safe-to-eat/

Are you getting bombarded with spam calls on your cell phone? You’re not alone. A new report from call blocker protection company Hiya says that spam calls have increased 128% in the first half of 2019 compared to the same time last year. Fact: Only 48% of calls Americans receive on their phones are picked up, which means that more than half of all calls are unanswered…

Among the key findings of the report ( on average)…

A person receives 93 calls a month

46 of those calls are from numbers “not saved in contacts”

16 of those calls are spam calls https://clark.com/scams-rip-offs/worst-area-codes-spam-calls/

Have you been there? You’re finally on vacation, or at least on the road when you or your spouse mumbles…“Did I leave the stove on?”

The more you think about it, the more you start to panic, convincing yourself that your house is filling with smoke as you speak, right?!?

Here’s a quick and easy solution (guaranteed) to put your mind at ease. Lifehacker suggests that a ‘picture’ is worth a thousand worries!

*Simply use your mobile phone to take a photo of your stove dials (or whatever you’re worried about leaving on) before you go, to prove to yourself that everything is off.

You can use this trick in other areas of your house including double checking that the garage door is closed, the thermostat is off, or front door isn’t ajar.

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/news/a45220/travel-hack-stove-dials/

Amazon Prime Day will take place on July 15 and 16th?

This is the first time Amazon Prime Day will span 48 hours with a chance to access deals on more than 1 million items. This is the fifth year of the big sale

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/06/25/amazon-doubling-up-amazon-prime-day-two-days-mid-july

For the second year, Target will offer teachers a weeklong 15% discount on select items starting July 13. www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/06/26/target-teacher-discount-teacher-prep-event-returns-july-13

The Democratic-controlled House has sent President Trump a bipartisan $4.6 billion Senate-drafted “Border Bill” to care for migrant refugees detained at the southern border.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2019/june/house-to-vote-on-senates-version-of-emergency-border-bill

*Dr James Dobson shares about his recent visit McAllen Texas to our southern border… https://drjamesdobson.org/about/july-newsletter-2019

Wanting the unwanted: More than 1,000 people have offered to adopt that

newborn girl found abandoned in a plastic bag in the woods in Georgia. “Baby India,” as nurses have named her, was found on June 6 in a bag, covered in blood with her umbilical cord still attached. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office shared body camera video from when the baby was found on Tuesday and millions of people viewed the video. The baby is in the care of the Department of Family and Children Services. Authorities are still hoping to find the child’s mother.

https://myfox8.com/2019/06/27/more-than-1000-people-want-to-adopt-newborn-found-wrapped-in-plastic-bag-in-georgia-woods/

The pursuit of happiness – must include spending time outdoors.

A new study published in Nature Scientific Reports shows that spending two hours or more outdoors, people are 20% more likely satisfied with their lives. In other words, spending 15-20 minutes a day outside makes you significantly happier.

https://www.inc.com/melanie-curtin/want-to-be-more-satisfied-with-your-life-new-research-says-to-do-this-for-2-hours-a-week.html

Look Up Child…seriously. Researchers say ‘text neck’ is causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls. Technology use from early childhood is causing abnormal bone growths in 41% of young adults. In one study, researchers found that participants at one college spent an average of 4.6 hours a day using hand held mobile devices, with 68% reporting neck pain. https://www.bclocalnews.com/news/

Proper ‘tech’ posture…

Mobile Devises: Keep your elbows to your sides, holding the phone up higher to your face, so you can read it while keeping your head straight.

Laptops / Desk Tops: Sit up straight with your feet flat on the floor. The top of your monitor should be at your eye level, about an arm’s length distance away from you.

Your elbows should be at your sides when typing, wrists flat on the table as you type.

https://www.cnet.com/how-to/fix-tech-neck-pain-phone-stretches-posture/

Traffic Update: The speed limit has been elevated along I-74 through High Point. Now the whole stretch from Winston-Salem through High Point is 65mph. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/speed-limit-increase-for-interstate-in-high-point/article