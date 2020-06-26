Friday News, JUNE 26, 2020

Expect colorful sunrises + sunsets from that “mysterious” Saharan dust plume blowing across the Atlantic Ocean toward the East Coast through next week. https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/21/weather/saharan-dust-tropical-forecast-hurricane-update-sunday/index.html

FACT: One in five Americans will likely develop skin cancer in their lifetime.

Sunscreen use can help prevent skin cancer by protecting you from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. Here are some helpful tips…

-Apply sunscreen liberally 20 minutes before you go out into the sun

-Experts say to use SPF-30 up to SPF-50

-Re-Apply every 90 minutes ( to 2 hours )

-Check the expiration date! (3 years over is the limit).

https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care/sun-protection/sunscreen-patients/sunscreen-faqs

UPDATE: New COVID ‘Hotspots’ are emerging across the nation.

CDC: For every POSITIVE test, 10 additional people are ‘infected’ with COVID-19.

With states like Texas and Florida posting record numbers of new cases of coronavirus this week, health officials are warning Americans to continue taking precautions.

Unlike the early months of the pandemic, the majority of new cases are in younger people under the age of 45.

*The fear is still that asymptomatic young people will pass it to older individuals.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2020/june/for-every-positive-test-cdc-says-10-more-are-infected-as-new-covid-hotspots-emerge-nbsp

North Carolina remains in the “Safer At Home – Phase 2” for 3 more weeks

…to help slow the spread of COVID-19. (set to end at 5pm July 17, 2020).

*You are now required to wear face coverings in public spaces, whether inside or outside, where physical distancing of six feet is not possible…

The Governor’s statewide mandate officially begins FRIDAY at 5pm – TFN.

https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO-147-FAQ.pdf

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

*Helpful TIPS for wearing face masks in hot weather on the News Blog

Meals for Students (ages 18 and under)

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5 to 7 PM

Special thanks to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC for partnering with the City of Winston-Salem to provide meals in EIGHT city recreation centers.

No Registration is required. BTW: Friday distribution covers meals for the weekend

Winston-Salem Parks & Recreation: Summer Camps for kids

Registration: Saturday (June 27) at 8 a.m.

Recreation & Parks is offering all-day and half-day camps starting July 6,

plus virtual camps for kids staying home. Registration forms at CityofWS.org/Rec.

Peaceful Rally in support of ALL ‘First Responders’ in Uptown Lexington

This Saturday evening at 6pm (June 27)

Near the Lexington Police station…

Check out the Events page (and News Blog) at wbfj.fm

Thanks to Mitch Garmer (local firefighter) for organizing this special event!!

People are getting creative when it comes to staying safe from COVID-19.

One Michigan library has issued a public warning: Stop microwaving books?

A book was returned to the Kent District Library after being damaged in a microwave.

Library books have metal in the security radio frequency identification (RFID) tags, which are located inside of the book. Metal and microwaves don’t mix!

*CDC guidelines suggest that library materials (including books) be placed in quarantine for 72 hours as a safety precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/06/23/library-officials-warn-stop-microwaving-books-kill-covid-19

Where is Kimberly Van Scoy? Kimberly – noticeably ‘absent’ from the WXII 12 morning show over the past few weeks – announced Friday that she has ‘congestive heart disease.’ Kim promises to post updates on her Facebook page to allow viewers to stay updated on her progress.

“I’m going to get well. Get some rest,” Kim said. “(and) I hope to see you soon.”

https://www.wxii12.com/article/wxii-12-anchor-kimberly-van-scoy-announces-congestive-heart-disease-diagnosis/32979160

Thank you guys for promoting our blood drive at Edgewood Baptist Church on Wednesday. It was a huge success. Being our first drive, our goal was set at 20 units. We had 34 people show up and collected 31 units!!

Thank you for all you do. -JANET (W-S)

COVID-19 Testing Sites

Guilford County: Peeler Recreation Center in Greensboro.

Monday – Wednesday – Friday from 10-2pm

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/pop-testing-sites

(Winston-Salem) A FREE COVID-19 TEST EVENT

Friday + Saturday June 26 and June 27 from 10 am to 2 pm

Location: 4915 Lansing Drive (Carver Library + FTCC Mazie Woodruff Center parking lot)

https://www.facebook.com/cityofwinstonsalem/

For a working list of COVID-19 Testing Sites in the Triad,

visit the News Blog at wbfj.fm

For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of YOUR blood donation.

*Your COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days.

Plus, you get a $5 Amazon.com gift card if you donate in the month of June.

*Make your appointments thru the free Blood Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org.