Friday News, June 25, 2021

SIX months til Christmas !?

Today is National Food Truck Day and Take Your DOG to Work Day. These could be combined?! 🙂

TOPIC: What OUTDOOR activity did you enjoy most as a kid? *Conversation continues on our Facebook page

(10am) Update about that partially-collapsed 12-story residential condo in Florida.

Search and rescue teams are racing to find survivors.

NEW: At least four people are dead.

The Mayor of Miami-Dade County saying that at least 159 people remain missing after a residential building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida, on Thursday.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown.

https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/miami-florida-building-collapse-06-25-21/h_

The IRS has unveiled two new ‘online tools’ to help families manage their ‘Child Tax Credit’ payments. Links on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/2021-child-tax-credit-and-advance-child-tax-credit-payments-resources-and-guidance

Reagan High School baseball team playing for the Class 4-A state championship. East Surry also hoping to win the state 1-A championship.

https://journalnow.com/sports/reagan-baseball-team-reaches-class-4-a-state-championship-series/article

Microsoft to unveil its first new Windows operating system update in six years. https://www.reuters.com/technology/microsoft-unveil-first-new-windows-six-years-2021-06-24

Vice President Kamala Harris will make her first visit to the US /Mexico border on Friday. This trip comes after much criticism from members of both parties for Harris failing to go earlier. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/june/harris-to-visit-us-mexico-border-area-regarding-migration

The Tokyo Olympics open in less than a month – July 23.

Organizers have dramatically scaled back the event. International fans are banned. Officials and other guests have been reduced from 180,000 to below 80,000. And ALL must adhere to strict Covid-prevention safety rules.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/tokyo-olympics-set-open-month-after-waves-covid-infection-opposition-n1271794

POLL: Almost 40% of Americans haven’t changed their masking habits?

The CDC said in May that vaccinated people could safely go without masks (in most places), but a large portion of Americans are still wearing masks as often as they did before, according to a Monmouth University survey.

BTW Wearing face masks, social distancing and washing hands STILL help to prevent the spread of coronavirus. https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2021/06/23/almost-40-of-americans-havent-changed-masking-habits-since-new-cdc-guidance-poll-suggests/

Road closure in Davidson County

DOT has closed Arnold Road between Conrad Sowers and Hoover for (emergency) pipe repair. The work should be completed by July 2,

weather permitting.

Headline of the Morning

“Anonymous Customer Leaves $16,000 Tip at New Hampshire Restaurant, Commends Staff for Hard Work”

The waitstaff at a New Hampshire restaurant wasn’t surprised when a customer ordered lunch on June 12, but the $16,000 dollar tip he left gave them was quite a shock. WMUR-TV reported that a customer came into the Stumble Inn Bar and Grill in Londonderry and racked up a $37 dollar tab after ordering a couple of chili dogs, fried pickle chips, and some drinks.

The staff didn’t notice the huge tip at first, until the generous customer said with a grin…

‘Don’t spend it all in one place.’

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/june/anonymous-customer-leaves-16-000-tip-at-new-hampshire-restaurant-commends-staff-for-hard-work

Greensboro’s annual ‘Fun Fourth (of July) Event’ will happen this year!

After being canceled in 2020 due to Covid, organizers are planning a streamlined event, modified for safety. All of the ‘Fun Fourth’ events will happen on one day,

Saturday, July 3 including the ‘Freedom Run’ 10k, 5k, and 1-mile fun run/walk.

https://www.freedomrun10k.com/Race/Info/NC/Greensboro/FunFourthFreedomRun

Local: ‘Simply Mac’ has opened a retail store on S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.

The store carries the entire line of Apple products, as well service and warranty repairs. The company is based in Miami and has two stores in North Carolina. Details at www.simplymac.com.

Helping those in need: The Summer Food Service Program will be serving lunch, and breakfast in some locations, to kids thru August 20.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

Learn more about the latest research at www.alz.org/northcarolina

Also, a 24-Hour Helpline 1-800-272-3900 is available!