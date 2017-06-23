Friday News, June 23, 2017

The first weekend of SUMMER / The final weekend of June

SALE: Hanesbrands Sample Sale in GREENSBORO -thru Sunday

Location: The old Harris Teeter building at 2710 North Church Street.

Hanesbrands says a variety of men’s, women’s and children’s apparel will be sold at reduced prices. All inventory will be marked $10 or less.

Sale hours:. Friday and Saturday: 10am – 7pm. Sunday 11 to 5pm

Cash, plus MasterCard, Visa and debit/credit cards will be accepted.

No personal checks. No refunds or exchanges. All sales are final. https://goo.gl/UK2Jcc

Reminder: In Winston-Salem, the annual Hanesbrands sample sale

will be held the week of Aug. 14 at the Winston-Salem fairgrounds.

Too much Vitamin D? Unfortunately, new research has found that a significant number of people are taking ‘above the recommended levels’ of Vitamin D supplements. Higher levels could pose a danger to your health if taken above the upper limit of 4,000 I-U’s a day. https://yhoo.it/2sVX2Dq

Planned Parenthood inside a High School? According to CBN News, the pro-abortion group AccessMatters is ‘lobbying’ the Reading, Pennsylvania School Board to set up a taxpayer-funded Planned Parenthood center in Reading High School. While the clinic would not perform abortions within the actual walls of the high school, it would refer pregnant girls to abortion clinics nearby. http://fw.to/KlWiLkQ

Snapchat’s newest feature could show this about your child?

The feature, “Snap Map,” shows where friends and fellow app users were when they posted their most recent snaps. Simply put, “Snap Map” allows users to share their location with friends but gives the option to keep it hidden.

You can learn more about Snapchat and how to use it here. https://goo.gl/tXB11H

Wake Forest Basketball stand-out John Collins was the 19th pick by the Atlanta Hawks during last night’s NBA Draft. https://goo.gl/QWpmuY

* Duke star Jayson Tatum was selected 3rd pick by the Boston Celtics

How much do you love DISNEY?

Jeff Reitz hit a personal ‘Disney” milestone on Thursday. His 2,000 consecutive day visiting Disneyland (in California).

Jeff (an Air Force veteran from Huntington Beach, California) began his daily visits to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim on Jan. 1, 2012.

He has gone every day ever since. Jeff noted that he enjoys the attractions, but the ‘people watching” is sometimes the BEST! https://goo.gl/FJAsgn

Following a rash of recent shootings, the city of Myrtle Beach is considering expanding their area ‘curfew’ for ages 17 and under to midnight to 6 a.m. It is currently from 1am to 6 a.m.

Also, the city is installing a trial run of barricades along the sidewalks in certain areas, to keep pedestrians from getting into the street. The local energy company (Santee Cooper) has agreed to install 200 of the brighter LED lights on second and third row streets for better visibility, all in the name of ‘safety’.

https://goo.gl/U6hTFH

GOP lawmakers finally reveal their ‘repeal’ version of the ACA. But, the Senate bill could be in jeopardy? Republican Senators Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson and Mike Lee all say they oppose the bill in its current form, though they’re open to negotiating. Republicans can only afford to lose two votes. FOX

Prayer concern: An update from an accident on University Parkway near the Joel Coliseum that the WBFJ Morning Show covered earlier this morning…

A 42-year-old Winston-Salem man (Frederick Johnson Walters) was killed in a car crash this morning. Walters lost control of his BMW sedan, police said, and drove off the road, hitting a tree in the center median. Walters was trapped inside the car and had to be cut out by a crew from the Winston-Salem Fire Department. He was treated at the scene but died from his injuries.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7832 www.journalnow.com