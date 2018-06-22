Friday News, June 22, 2018

First FULL day of summer…

Seems that Amazon and Walmart have a real competitor… when it comes to buying groceries online. Kroger’s online (digital) sales are up a whopping 66% compared to a year ago. The grocery giant owns supermarket chains Ralphs, Fry’s and Harris Teeter. http://myfox8.com/2018/06/22/krogers-online-sales-up-66-amazon-and-walmart-have-a-real-competitor/

Mount Airy commissioners voted to reverse a decision that denied a rezoning request from a homeless shelter that wants to expand. The Shepherd’s House, Surry County’s only homeless shelter, will now be allowed to build a 10,000-square-foot addition on an adjacent lot on Rockford Street. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/mount-airy-commissioners-approve-shelter-s-expansion-plans/article_2ca41575-a48a-5c45-a7d4-dfd228467ad3.html

Starting Jan. 1, all 26,000 ‘unincorporated’ households in Forsyth County will have solid waste-collection with optional recycling collection.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously for three companies to provide the services from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2021, with the possibility of two additional two-year renewals. The companies are ABC Garbage Service, North Davidson Garbage and Recycling Service, and Rural Garbage Service. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/

UPS reached a tentative five-year contract with the Teamsters union that includes pay increases and could pave the way for Sunday delivery.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/06/22/ups-teamsters-contract-sunday-delivery/724604002/

The Winston-Salem Dash opened the second half of the Carolina League baseball season last night powering past the Down East Wood Ducks 4-2 in the first game of a four-game series. The Dash won the first-half title of the Southern Division last week.

*Tonight (Fri) during the 5th inning, the Winston-Salem Dash will honor former North Davidson softball coach Mike Lambros. His wife, Sharon, and their son, Josh, will be on hand for the honor… https://www.journalnow.com/sports/

You should never wear ‘these clothing items’ to work this summer?

In a survey from OfficeTeam, managers say tank tops, “cold shoulder tops,” and shorts are less acceptable now than even five years ago in the traditional office.

*Serious stuff: 80% of managers said ‘poor clothing choices’ could affect an employee’s chance of getting promoted. Check out the list of clothing items to avoid wearing to the office this summer… http://www.businessinsider.com/what-not-to-wear-to-work-summer-2018-5

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem: Road Construction

Northwest Boulevard will be closed over the next several weeks between Reynolda Road and Hawthorne Road for more than three weeks thru July 11, weather permitting. Reason: Crews will be making improvements to the bus staging and student drop-off areas near Wiley Middle School. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/

At the Movies: “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” – the 5th film in the Jurassic series – hits theaters nationwide this weekend.

*Check out the latest movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/jurassic-world-fallen-kingdom-2018

Sad News: Charles Krauthammer, a longtime Fox News contributor, Harvard-trained psychiatrist and best-selling author who came to be known as the dean of conservative commentators, lost his battle with cancer on Thursday. He was 68.

Krauthammer spent most of his life confined to a wheelchair, the result of a snap decision — when he was 22 years old and a first-year student at Harvard – to go for a quick swim with a friend. “I took a few dives and I hit my head on the bottom of the pool. The amazing thing is there was not even a cut on my head. It just hit at precisely the angle where all the force was transmitted to one spot…the cervical vertebrae which severed the spinal cord.” http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/06/21/charles-krauthammer-conservative-commentator-and-pulitzer-prize-winner-dead-at-68.html

The CDC has released the results of its 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance study, a survey that seeks to quantify the scope and magnitude of teen misbehavior. The survey finds that risky behavior — drinking, using drugs, and well ‘being frisky’ — is down nearly across the board among America’s high school students.

But, it seems that many of today’s teenagers are lacking when it comes to eating healthy – teens are NOT eating their fruits and vegetables.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/today-s-teens-are-less-likely-to-smoke-drink-or/article_25070470-c127-543e-b2f7-6484250216e1.html

That ‘money hungry’ rat?

Officials with the State Bank of India (SBI) thought that one of its ATM machines was merely malfunctioning when customers complained that it was no longer dispensing money. Technicians opened the ‘broken’ ATM. They were a little surprised to find shredded bills (nearly $18,000 in cash) and a dead rat.”

Officials say that the suspected entry hole has been closed up…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2018/06/22/rats-shred-17-600-inside-atm-india/724554002/