Friday News, June 21, 2019  

Enjoy the first day of summer with free ice cream (sort of) FRIDAY: Dairy Queen will offer free small regular or dipped cones with any purchase.

Just download the DQ mobile app. Available at participating locations.

‘Moji Coffee & More’ opens this weekend in downtown WS

Moji Coffee -located at the corner of North Trade and 7th Streets – is a non-profit coffee shop (and more) that offers employment to people with “differing abilities”.

The shop will employ 20 to 23 part-time “mojistas” (like baristas) along with several supervisors and an army of volunteers.

Nationwide: 70% of ‘differing abilities’ individuals are unemployed or under-employed.

Slogan: It’s “coffee that gives everyone a voice.” www.mojicoffee.org

Update: The annual Ramblin’ Rose triathlon has a new home.

Salem College will host the event this August (18). The all-female triathlon draws hundreds of participants each year. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/

The US Supreme Court delivered a major ruling allowing the use of religious symbols in American life on Thursday. The court ruled that a World War I memorial in the shape of a 40-foot cross CAN remain on public land in Bladensburg, Maryland. The latest ruling on the nearly 100-year-old cross, which stands on a highway median, saying it doesn’t violate the First Amendment’s establishment clause.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the Trump administration’s request to partially defund Planned Parenthood. The abortion chain receives about $50 to $60 million in Title X funds annually, but that could change now that the new rules are being implemented. https://www.lifenews.com/2019/06/20/court-rules-president-trump-can-defund-planned-parenthood-will-cut-almost-60-million-in-taxpayer-funding

A ‘portion’ of Cooks Flea Market in Winston-Salem will re-open this weekend after a fire 2 weeks ago. Owners hope to fully reopen the flea market by the end of June.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office swore in their latest K-9 deputy on Thursday. Suzie (by-the-way) is a 2-year-old female Czech shepherd. www.journalnow.com

TECH News: Google is stopping work on producing (new) tablets and will instead be focusing on laptops moving forwards. According to a report from Computerworld, Google actually had two new tablets in the works, but ultimately decided to cancel them in favor of utilizing their resources for other projects instead.

FYI: Google will still (for now) support existing tablets.

Traffic Alert for Winston-Salem: Silas Creek NB near Country Club

RIGHT lane will be closed TODAY (again) until 4pm. Expect delays…

Former Duke star Zion Williamson is headed to New Orleans as the top pick in the 2019 NBA draft last night.

Women’s World Cup Soccer: The US women’s national team winning 2-0 over Sweden. The women’s team plays Spain this Monday at Noon.

Take a test drive to help feed the hungry.

Flow BMW is partnering with Rivers International in the ‘Drive for a Cause Test Drive Event’! Test drive a new BMW at Flow BMW thru this Saturday (June 22) and BMW will donate $20.00 for each test drive to help fight hunger.

Goal: 500 test drives and to collect 10,000 pounds of food…

Nonperishable food items are also being collected. https://riversintl.org/

Pilot Mountain hosting the “Pig Out Food Truck Rodeo”

This Saturday (June 22) from 11 to 7pm. The festival will feature more than 20 food trucks along West Main Street in Pilot Mountain. It will include inflatables for children and live music. Details: Visit The Pig Out Food Truck Rodeo page on Facebook.

Business 40 Improvements Project – Facebook page…

Traffic Question about the Spruce Street Bridge. Is it open? No.

The Spruce Street Bride was removed last winter and will not be rebuilt.

Walkers can take Church, Main and Broad Street bridges to access the eastern and middle portions of the city. Next month, the Liberty Street Bridge should be open.

UFO ‘sightings’ vary by state.

The five states with the most reported UFO sightings per 100,000 people are all northern states, and three of them — Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine — are located in New England. BTW: North Carolina ranks 38th out of 50…

Why is there a librarian at my laundromat? Shhhhh… Pass the dryer sheets.

An initiative called ‘Wash and Learn’ is bringing books and technology to neighborhood laundromats in several states and Washington, D.C. Expect computers and tablets with special education portals for all ages including literacy apps and bilingual experiences just for children. Some locations will even have a librarian 10 hours a week to help with technology and job-related assistance.

CBN News: The Least Amount of Exercise You Need to Get the Best Results?

The Winning Formula includes 10-thousand steps a day…

*20 jumps each morning and night: Just jump…

*30 minutes of resistance training three times a week (or weight-bearing exercise)

*20 minutes of cardio three times a week: Cardio = exercise that raises our heart rate)

-It’s the type of exercise that “makes you sweat in a cool room.

