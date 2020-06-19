Friday News, JUNE 19, 2020

Father’s Day is this Sunday (June 21)

Today is June 19 also known as “Juneteenth”

It was 155 years ago today that slaves along the Gulf Coast of Texas finally learned they were free. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation that freed slaves in January of 1863. Two and a half years later on June 19, 1865, the news finally reached Galveston, Texas, which at the time was the largest city in the Lone Star state.

*Today, 46 states recognize Juneteenth as a holiday or day of recognition.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2020/june/the-story-behind-juneteenth-essentially-slavery-ended-on-that-day

Summer officially begins on Saturday at 5:44pm

FYI: One in five Americans will likely develop skin cancer in their lifetime.

Sunscreen use can help prevent skin cancer by protecting you from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. Here are some helpful tips…

-Apply sunscreen liberally 20 minutes before you go out into the sun

-Experts say to use SPF-30 up to SPF-50

-Re-Apply every 90 minutes ( to 2 hours )

-Check the expiration date! (3 years over is the limit).

https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care/sun-protection/sunscreen-patients/sunscreen-faqs

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering

*5 tips for wearing face masks in hot weather on the News Blog

A new ‘COVID-19 test site’ is now open at the CVS pharmacy on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem. Interested: You must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. *CVS has over 70 COVID-19 testing site locations across the state. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/cvs-opens-covid-19-test-site-on-mlk/

Truliant Federal Credit Union has purchased the former Macy’s retail store space at Hanes Mall to accommodate its need for additional space.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/truliant-buys-former-macys-store-at-hanes-mall/

Homecoming festivities CANCELLED? Bid announcements on Thursday, N.C. A&T and Winston-Salem State have both canceled nearly all homecoming events because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shows no clear signs of going away. NOTE: Both homecoming football games will be held as scheduled. https://www.journalnow.com/bad-news-for-aggies-and-the-ramily-no-homecomings-at-n-c-a-t-or/

UNCG now requires students, employees and visitors to wear masks in most spaces on campus. Several North Carolina communities, including Raleigh, Durham County and Boone, have enacted mask mandates.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/face-coverings-now-required-in-most-campus-spaces-at-uncg

Having problems with your unemployment?

Wake Forest Law may be able to help. Are you one of the many that can’t get through to D-E-S and you’re waiting for your benefits? Wake Forest Law has a Pro Bono project that may help. Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm. http://news.law.wfu.edu/making-an-impact/

For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of YOUR blood donation.

*Your COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days.

Plus, you get a $5 Amazon.com gift card if you donate in the month of June.

*Make your appointments thru the free Blood Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org.

UPDATE:

The Rend Collective Concert scheduled for June 27th at the W-S Fairgrounds Annex is being POSTPONED. More info will be coming in the coming weeks.

Tickets already purchased will be good for the rescheduled show date. TBD…

Breaking this morning…

British actor Ian Holm who played a slew of characters, including Bilbo Baggins in the “Lord of the Rings” movie trilogy passed away Friday morning surrounded by family.

Holm – who had been battling Parkinson’s – was 88.

After forging a successful career on the stage, Holm moved into television and later movie acting…with roles in ‘Chariots of Fire’, ‘Alien’ and ‘The Aviator’. https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/19/entertainment/ian-holm-death-scli-intl-gbr/index.html

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month (ABAM)

Opening up conversation about the brain and Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

The Alzheimer’s Association is offering FREE virtual education programs throughout the month of JUNE. Topics include: COVID-19 & caregivers, the latest in Alzheimer’s and dementia research, and healthy living for your Brain + Body. 24-Hour Helpline 800-272-3900

Dates and registration info: at www.alz.org/northcarolina

*Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

High school athletes in the Triad will resume workouts July 6.

Only teams in fall sports will be allowed to participate. High school athletics in NC were shut down March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/gcs-to-allow-sports-workouts-to-resume-july-6

EVENT: The Winston-Salem Dash will host a ‘Play Catch on the Field’ event at

(now TRUIST Ballpark) NEXT Saturday, June 27. (Sounds like a cool Father’s Day gift!)

The event is FREE to the public. Space is limited. www.wsdash.com

Drive-In movie showings making a come-back around the Triad…

*Marketplace Cinemas was forced to close because of restrictions due to Coronavirus back in March. Now, the cinemas off Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem is taking some classic Hollywood movies into their parking lot starting this weekend and into the summer. Outdoor showings will start after dark, around 8:45 p.m., rain or shine.

Food and drinks will be available from food trucks in the parking lot and other vendors.

Details: https://www.facebook.com/MarketplaceCinemasWSNC/?epa=SEARCH_BOX

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/drive-in-theater-at-marketplace-will-be-the-areas-first-outdoor-cinema-in-decades/

*Drive-In movies will soon be shown on the midway of the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. “The Drive” is a socially distanced drive-in movie venue set to begin July 7 through September 2020 on specific dates and times. Large parking places will be properly distanced from neighboring spaces by at least eight feet.

Concession are sold by Carolina Classic Fair concession vendors.

For more info visit thedrivemovie.com